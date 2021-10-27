    • October 27, 2021
    How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 25, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) has a conversation with official Dedric Taylor (left) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

    The Brooklyn Nets (2-2) go up against the Miami Heat (2-1) on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Heat vs. Nets

    • Game Day: Wednesday, October 27, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Barclays Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Heat vs. Nets

    Nets

    -3.5

    217.5 points

    Key Stats for Nets vs. Heat

    • Last year, the Nets put up 10.5 more points per game (118.6) than the Heat gave up (108.1).
    • Brooklyn went 44-15 last season when scoring more than 108.1 points.
    • When Miami allowed fewer than 118.6 points last season, it went 37-16.
    • The Heat's 108.1 points per game last year were 6.0 fewer points than the 114.1 the Nets gave up.
    • Miami put together a 16-5 record last season in games it scored more than 114.1 points.
    • Brooklyn's record was 18-1 when it allowed fewer than 108.1 points last season.
    • The Nets were the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Heat ranked 29th.
    • The Nets and the Heat were evenly matched on the offensive glass last season, with the teams averaging similar numbers (8.9 and 8.1 offensive boards per game, respectively).
    • The Heat were the 29th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, and the Nets finished 27th.

    Nets Players to Watch

    • Kyrie Irving scored 26.9 points and distributed 6.0 assists per game last season.
    • Bruce Brown averaged 5.4 boards per game in addition to his 8.8 PPG average.
    • Joe Harris knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest a season ago.
    • Irving and James Johnson were defensive standouts last season, with Irving averaging 1.4 steals per game and Johnson collecting 0.8 blocks per contest.

    Heat Players to Watch

    • Jimmy Butler put up 21.4 points per game last season to go with 7.2 assists.
    • Bam Adebayo averaged 9.0 boards per game in addition to his 18.8 PPG average.
    • Duncan Robinson knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.5 per contest a season ago.
    • Butler averaged 2.1 steals per game, while Adebayo notched 1.0 block per contest.

    How To Watch

    Miami Heat at Brooklyn Nets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

