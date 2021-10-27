Oct 25, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) has a conversation with official Dedric Taylor (left) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets (2-2) go up against the Miami Heat (2-1) on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Nets

Game Day: Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Wednesday, October 27, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Heat vs. Nets

Favorite Spread Total Nets -3.5 217.5 points

Key Stats for Nets vs. Heat

Last year, the Nets put up 10.5 more points per game (118.6) than the Heat gave up (108.1).

Brooklyn went 44-15 last season when scoring more than 108.1 points.

When Miami allowed fewer than 118.6 points last season, it went 37-16.

The Heat's 108.1 points per game last year were 6.0 fewer points than the 114.1 the Nets gave up.

Miami put together a 16-5 record last season in games it scored more than 114.1 points.

Brooklyn's record was 18-1 when it allowed fewer than 108.1 points last season.

The Nets were the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Heat ranked 29th.

The Nets and the Heat were evenly matched on the offensive glass last season, with the teams averaging similar numbers (8.9 and 8.1 offensive boards per game, respectively).

The Heat were the 29th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, and the Nets finished 27th.

Nets Players to Watch

Kyrie Irving scored 26.9 points and distributed 6.0 assists per game last season.

Bruce Brown averaged 5.4 boards per game in addition to his 8.8 PPG average.

Joe Harris knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest a season ago.

Irving and James Johnson were defensive standouts last season, with Irving averaging 1.4 steals per game and Johnson collecting 0.8 blocks per contest.

