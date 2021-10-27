Publish date:
How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Brooklyn Nets (2-2) go up against the Miami Heat (2-1) on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Heat vs. Nets
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 27, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Barclays Center
- Arena: Barclays Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Betting Information for Heat vs. Nets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Nets
-3.5
217.5 points
Key Stats for Nets vs. Heat
- Last year, the Nets put up 10.5 more points per game (118.6) than the Heat gave up (108.1).
- Brooklyn went 44-15 last season when scoring more than 108.1 points.
- When Miami allowed fewer than 118.6 points last season, it went 37-16.
- The Heat's 108.1 points per game last year were 6.0 fewer points than the 114.1 the Nets gave up.
- Miami put together a 16-5 record last season in games it scored more than 114.1 points.
- Brooklyn's record was 18-1 when it allowed fewer than 108.1 points last season.
- The Nets were the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Heat ranked 29th.
- The Nets and the Heat were evenly matched on the offensive glass last season, with the teams averaging similar numbers (8.9 and 8.1 offensive boards per game, respectively).
- The Heat were the 29th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, and the Nets finished 27th.
Nets Players to Watch
- Kyrie Irving scored 26.9 points and distributed 6.0 assists per game last season.
- Bruce Brown averaged 5.4 boards per game in addition to his 8.8 PPG average.
- Joe Harris knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest a season ago.
- Irving and James Johnson were defensive standouts last season, with Irving averaging 1.4 steals per game and Johnson collecting 0.8 blocks per contest.
Heat Players to Watch
- Jimmy Butler put up 21.4 points per game last season to go with 7.2 assists.
- Bam Adebayo averaged 9.0 boards per game in addition to his 18.8 PPG average.
- Duncan Robinson knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.5 per contest a season ago.
- Butler averaged 2.1 steals per game, while Adebayo notched 1.0 block per contest.
How To Watch
