Mar 21, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Furkan Korkmaz (30) shoots the ball between Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) and center Bam Adebayo (13) during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (47-27) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (38-35) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at FTX Arena. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Nets

Game Day: Saturday, March 26, 2022

Saturday, March 26, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Heat vs. Nets

The Nets average 7.0 more points per game (112.2) than the Heat give up (105.2).

Brooklyn is 34-19 when scoring more than 105.2 points.

Miami has a 43-14 record when giving up fewer than 112.2 points.

The Heat's 109.3 points per game are only 2.7 fewer points than the 112.0 the Nets give up.

Miami is 28-4 when it scores more than 112.0 points.

Brooklyn is 25-4 when it gives up fewer than 109.3 points.

This season, the Nets have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% higher than the 44.5% of shots the Heat's opponents have hit.

In games Brooklyn shoots higher than 44.5% from the field, it is 36-17 overall.

The Heat are shooting 46.2% from the field, 0.9% higher than the 45.3% the Nets' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Miami has a 37-8 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.

Nets Players to Watch

The Nets leader in points and assists is Patty Mills, who puts up 12.1 points per game along with 2.3 assists.

Bruce Brown leads Brooklyn in rebounding, grabbing 4.8 boards per game while also scoring 8.3 points a contest.

Mills leads the Nets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Brown is a standout on the defensive end for Brooklyn, leading the team in steals with 1.1 per game and blocks with 0.6 per contest.

Heat Players to Watch

Tyler Herro is at the top of the Heat scoring leaderboard with 20.9 points per game. He also pulls down 4.8 rebounds and averages 3.8 assists per game.

Dewayne Dedmon puts up a stat line of 5.8 rebounds, 6.2 points and 0.7 assists per game for Miami to take the top rebound spot on the team. Kyle Lowry holds the top spot for assists with 7.6 per game, adding 13.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per contest.

Duncan Robinson knocks down 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Heat.

Miami's leader in steals is Lowry (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Dedmon (0.6 per game).

Nets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/15/2022 Magic W 150-108 Away 3/16/2022 Mavericks L 113-111 Home 3/18/2022 Trail Blazers W 128-123 Home 3/21/2022 Jazz W 114-106 Home 3/23/2022 Grizzlies L 132-120 Away 3/26/2022 Heat - Away 3/27/2022 Hornets - Home 3/29/2022 Pistons - Home 3/31/2022 Bucks - Home 4/2/2022 Hawks - Away 4/5/2022 Rockets - Home

Heat Upcoming Schedule