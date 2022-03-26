Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 21, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Furkan Korkmaz (30) shoots the ball between Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) and center Bam Adebayo (13) during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 21, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Furkan Korkmaz (30) shoots the ball between Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) and center Bam Adebayo (13) during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (47-27) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (38-35) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at FTX Arena. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Nets

Key Stats for Heat vs. Nets

  • The Nets average 7.0 more points per game (112.2) than the Heat give up (105.2).
  • Brooklyn is 34-19 when scoring more than 105.2 points.
  • Miami has a 43-14 record when giving up fewer than 112.2 points.
  • The Heat's 109.3 points per game are only 2.7 fewer points than the 112.0 the Nets give up.
  • Miami is 28-4 when it scores more than 112.0 points.
  • Brooklyn is 25-4 when it gives up fewer than 109.3 points.
  • This season, the Nets have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% higher than the 44.5% of shots the Heat's opponents have hit.
  • In games Brooklyn shoots higher than 44.5% from the field, it is 36-17 overall.
  • The Heat are shooting 46.2% from the field, 0.9% higher than the 45.3% the Nets' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Miami has a 37-8 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.

Nets Players to Watch

  • The Nets leader in points and assists is Patty Mills, who puts up 12.1 points per game along with 2.3 assists.
  • Bruce Brown leads Brooklyn in rebounding, grabbing 4.8 boards per game while also scoring 8.3 points a contest.
  • Mills leads the Nets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Brown is a standout on the defensive end for Brooklyn, leading the team in steals with 1.1 per game and blocks with 0.6 per contest.

Heat Players to Watch

  • Tyler Herro is at the top of the Heat scoring leaderboard with 20.9 points per game. He also pulls down 4.8 rebounds and averages 3.8 assists per game.
  • Dewayne Dedmon puts up a stat line of 5.8 rebounds, 6.2 points and 0.7 assists per game for Miami to take the top rebound spot on the team. Kyle Lowry holds the top spot for assists with 7.6 per game, adding 13.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per contest.
  • Duncan Robinson knocks down 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Heat.
  • Miami's leader in steals is Lowry (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Dedmon (0.6 per game).

Nets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/15/2022

Magic

W 150-108

Away

3/16/2022

Mavericks

L 113-111

Home

3/18/2022

Trail Blazers

W 128-123

Home

3/21/2022

Jazz

W 114-106

Home

3/23/2022

Grizzlies

L 132-120

Away

3/26/2022

Heat

-

Away

3/27/2022

Hornets

-

Home

3/29/2022

Pistons

-

Home

3/31/2022

Bucks

-

Home

4/2/2022

Hawks

-

Away

4/5/2022

Rockets

-

Home

Heat Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/15/2022

Pistons

W 105-98

Home

3/18/2022

Thunder

W 120-108

Home

3/21/2022

76ers

L 113-106

Away

3/23/2022

Warriors

L 118-104

Home

3/25/2022

Knicks

L 111-103

Home

3/26/2022

Nets

-

Home

3/28/2022

Kings

-

Home

3/30/2022

Celtics

-

Away

4/2/2022

Bulls

-

Away

4/3/2022

Raptors

-

Away

4/5/2022

Hornets

-

Home

How To Watch

March
26
2022

Brooklyn Nets at Miami Heat

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17964115
NHL

How to Watch Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames in Canada

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_17968523
NBA

How to Watch Rockets at Trail Blazers

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
Mar 24, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball as Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) guards in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 22, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (1) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) guards in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 2, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Aaron Holiday (4) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 25, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) drives to the basket on Portland Trail Blazers forward Trendon Watford (2) during the second half of the game at Moda Center. The Rockets won 125-106. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
USATSI_17113054
Boxing

How to Watch Miguel Berchelt vs. Jeremiah Nakathila

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USATSI_15821228
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Austin Spurs at Santa Cruz Warriors

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
hockey fans
AHL Hockey

How to Watch Ontario Reign at San Diego Gulls

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy