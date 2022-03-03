How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Brooklyn Nets (32-31) aim to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (41-22) on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Heat vs. Nets
- Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Barclays Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Heat vs. Nets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Heat
-2.5
221.5 points
Key Stats for Nets vs. Heat
- The Heat score only 2.0 fewer points per game (109.6) than the Nets allow (111.6).
- Miami is 28-4 when scoring more than 111.6 points.
- Brooklyn has a 21-4 record when allowing fewer than 109.6 points.
- The Nets' 110.7 points per game are 5.8 more points than the 104.9 the Heat allow.
- When it scores more than 104.9 points, Brooklyn is 29-15.
- Miami is 34-10 when it gives up fewer than 110.7 points.
- The Heat are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 17th.
- The Heat's 10.6 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.3 more rebounds than the Nets pull down per game (10.3).
- The Nets are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 11th.
Heat Players to Watch
- The Heat scoring leader is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.4 per contest to go with 4.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists.
- Dewayne Dedmon is Miami's leading rebounder, grabbing 6.1 per game, while Kyle Lowry is its best passer, distributing 7.9 assists in each contest.
- The Heat get the most three-point shooting production out of Duncan Robinson, who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.
- Lowry is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Caleb Martin leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.
Nets Players to Watch
- The Nets' Patty Mills averages enough points (12.7 per game) and assists (2.6 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
- Bruce Brown grabs 4.5 rebounds per game (he also scores 7.0 points per game and adds 1.4 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Brooklyn rebounding leaderboard.
- Mills is the top scorer from deep for the Nets, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
- Brooklyn's leader in steals and blocks is Brown with 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game.
How To Watch
March
3
2022
Miami Heat at Brooklyn Nets
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)