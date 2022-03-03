Feb 26, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Brooklyn Nets center LaMarcus Aldridge (21) reach for a loose ball in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets (32-31) aim to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (41-22) on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Nets

Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022

Thursday, March 3, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Heat vs. Nets

Favorite Spread Total Heat -2.5 221.5 points

Key Stats for Nets vs. Heat

The Heat score only 2.0 fewer points per game (109.6) than the Nets allow (111.6).

Miami is 28-4 when scoring more than 111.6 points.

Brooklyn has a 21-4 record when allowing fewer than 109.6 points.

The Nets' 110.7 points per game are 5.8 more points than the 104.9 the Heat allow.

When it scores more than 104.9 points, Brooklyn is 29-15.

Miami is 34-10 when it gives up fewer than 110.7 points.

The Heat are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 17th.

The Heat's 10.6 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.3 more rebounds than the Nets pull down per game (10.3).

The Nets are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 11th.

Heat Players to Watch

The Heat scoring leader is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.4 per contest to go with 4.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Dewayne Dedmon is Miami's leading rebounder, grabbing 6.1 per game, while Kyle Lowry is its best passer, distributing 7.9 assists in each contest.

The Heat get the most three-point shooting production out of Duncan Robinson, who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.

Lowry is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Caleb Martin leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.

Nets Players to Watch