Miami Heat vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/29/2021

The Charlotte Hornets (4-1) aim to extend a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Miami Heat (3-1) on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Hornets

Game Day: Friday, October 29, 2021

Friday, October 29, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: FTX Arena

Key Stats for Heat vs. Hornets

Last year, the Heat put up 108.1 points per game, only 3.3 fewer points than the 111.4 the Hornets gave up.

Miami had a 19-8 record last season when putting up more than 111.4 points.

Charlotte had a 24-7 record last season when giving up fewer than 108.1 points.

The Hornets put up an average of 109.5 points per game last year, only 1.4 more points than the 108.1 the Heat allowed to opponents.

Charlotte put together a 23-18 record last season in games it scored more than 108.1 points.

Miami had a 32-10 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 109.5 points.

The Heat shot 46.9% from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 46.8% the Hornets allowed to opponents.

Miami went 26-11 when it shot better than 46.8% from the field.

The Hornets shot 45.5% from the field, 0.4% lower than the 45.9% the Heat's opponents shot last season.

Last season, Charlotte had a 23-15 record in games the team collectively shot over 45.9% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

Jimmy Butler scored 21.4 points and dished out 7.2 assists per game last season.

Bam Adebayo grabbed an average of 9.0 boards in each contest while scoring 18.8 points per game last season.

Duncan Robinson hit an average of 3.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Butler and Adebayo were defensive standouts last season, with Butler averaging 2.1 steals per game and Adebayo collecting 1.0 block per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch

Miles Bridges sits at the top of the Hornets scoring leaderboard with 26.2 points per game. He also pulls down 8.0 rebounds and averages 1.8 assists per game.

Charlotte's leader in rebounds is Mason Plumlee with 10.2 per game, and its leader in assists is LaMelo Ball with 6.0 per game.

Ball averages 3.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hornets.

Ball (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for Charlotte while Plumlee (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Heat Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/21/2021 Bucks W 137-95 Home 10/23/2021 Pacers L 102-91 Away 10/25/2021 Magic W 107-90 Home 10/27/2021 Nets W 106-93 Away 10/29/2021 Hornets - Home 10/30/2021 Grizzlies - Away 11/2/2021 Mavericks - Away 11/4/2021 Celtics - Home 11/6/2021 Jazz - Home 11/8/2021 Nuggets - Away

Hornets Upcoming Schedule