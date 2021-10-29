Miami Heat vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/29/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Charlotte Hornets (4-1) aim to extend a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Miami Heat (3-1) on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Heat vs. Hornets
- Game Day: Friday, October 29, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: FTX Arena
Key Stats for Heat vs. Hornets
- Last year, the Heat put up 108.1 points per game, only 3.3 fewer points than the 111.4 the Hornets gave up.
- Miami had a 19-8 record last season when putting up more than 111.4 points.
- Charlotte had a 24-7 record last season when giving up fewer than 108.1 points.
- The Hornets put up an average of 109.5 points per game last year, only 1.4 more points than the 108.1 the Heat allowed to opponents.
- Charlotte put together a 23-18 record last season in games it scored more than 108.1 points.
- Miami had a 32-10 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 109.5 points.
- The Heat shot 46.9% from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 46.8% the Hornets allowed to opponents.
- Miami went 26-11 when it shot better than 46.8% from the field.
- The Hornets shot 45.5% from the field, 0.4% lower than the 45.9% the Heat's opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Charlotte had a 23-15 record in games the team collectively shot over 45.9% from the field.
Heat Players to Watch
- Jimmy Butler scored 21.4 points and dished out 7.2 assists per game last season.
- Bam Adebayo grabbed an average of 9.0 boards in each contest while scoring 18.8 points per game last season.
- Duncan Robinson hit an average of 3.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Butler and Adebayo were defensive standouts last season, with Butler averaging 2.1 steals per game and Adebayo collecting 1.0 block per contest.
Hornets Players to Watch
- Miles Bridges sits at the top of the Hornets scoring leaderboard with 26.2 points per game. He also pulls down 8.0 rebounds and averages 1.8 assists per game.
- Charlotte's leader in rebounds is Mason Plumlee with 10.2 per game, and its leader in assists is LaMelo Ball with 6.0 per game.
- Ball averages 3.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hornets.
- Ball (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for Charlotte while Plumlee (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Heat Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/21/2021
Bucks
W 137-95
Home
10/23/2021
Pacers
L 102-91
Away
10/25/2021
Magic
W 107-90
Home
10/27/2021
Nets
W 106-93
Away
10/29/2021
Hornets
-
Home
10/30/2021
Grizzlies
-
Away
11/2/2021
Mavericks
-
Away
11/4/2021
Celtics
-
Home
11/6/2021
Jazz
-
Home
11/8/2021
Nuggets
-
Away
Hornets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Pacers
W 123-122
Home
10/22/2021
Cavaliers
W 123-112
Away
10/24/2021
Nets
W 111-95
Away
10/25/2021
Celtics
L 140-129
Home
10/27/2021
Magic
W 120-111
Away
10/29/2021
Heat
-
Away
10/31/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Home
11/1/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
11/3/2021
Warriors
-
Away
11/5/2021
Kings
-
Away
11/7/2021
Clippers
-
Away
