Miami Heat vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/29/2021

    • October 29, 2021
    How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 25, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) has a conversation with official Dedric Taylor (left) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

    The Charlotte Hornets (4-1) aim to extend a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Miami Heat (3-1) on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Heat vs. Hornets

    Key Stats for Heat vs. Hornets

    • Last year, the Heat put up 108.1 points per game, only 3.3 fewer points than the 111.4 the Hornets gave up.
    • Miami had a 19-8 record last season when putting up more than 111.4 points.
    • Charlotte had a 24-7 record last season when giving up fewer than 108.1 points.
    • The Hornets put up an average of 109.5 points per game last year, only 1.4 more points than the 108.1 the Heat allowed to opponents.
    • Charlotte put together a 23-18 record last season in games it scored more than 108.1 points.
    • Miami had a 32-10 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 109.5 points.
    • The Heat shot 46.9% from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 46.8% the Hornets allowed to opponents.
    • Miami went 26-11 when it shot better than 46.8% from the field.
    • The Hornets shot 45.5% from the field, 0.4% lower than the 45.9% the Heat's opponents shot last season.
    • Last season, Charlotte had a 23-15 record in games the team collectively shot over 45.9% from the field.

    Heat Players to Watch

    • Jimmy Butler scored 21.4 points and dished out 7.2 assists per game last season.
    • Bam Adebayo grabbed an average of 9.0 boards in each contest while scoring 18.8 points per game last season.
    • Duncan Robinson hit an average of 3.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Butler and Adebayo were defensive standouts last season, with Butler averaging 2.1 steals per game and Adebayo collecting 1.0 block per contest.

    Hornets Players to Watch

    • Miles Bridges sits at the top of the Hornets scoring leaderboard with 26.2 points per game. He also pulls down 8.0 rebounds and averages 1.8 assists per game.
    • Charlotte's leader in rebounds is Mason Plumlee with 10.2 per game, and its leader in assists is LaMelo Ball with 6.0 per game.
    • Ball averages 3.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hornets.
    • Ball (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for Charlotte while Plumlee (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Heat Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/21/2021

    Bucks

    W 137-95

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Pacers

    L 102-91

    Away

    10/25/2021

    Magic

    W 107-90

    Home

    10/27/2021

    Nets

    W 106-93

    Away

    10/29/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    11/2/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    11/4/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    11/8/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    Hornets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Pacers

    W 123-122

    Home

    10/22/2021

    Cavaliers

    W 123-112

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Nets

    W 111-95

    Away

    10/25/2021

    Celtics

    L 140-129

    Home

    10/27/2021

    Magic

    W 120-111

    Away

    10/29/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Home

    11/1/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    11/5/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    October
    29
    2021

    Charlotte Hornets at Miami Heat

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
