How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Heat (37-21) will attempt to extend a four-game road winning streak when they take on the Charlotte Hornets (29-30) on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Spectrum Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Heat vs. Hornets
- Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Spectrum Center
Betting Information for Heat vs. Hornets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Heat
-5
226.5 points
Key Stats for Hornets vs. Heat
- The Heat score 108.9 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 114.8 the Hornets allow.
- Miami is 17-2 when scoring more than 114.8 points.
- Charlotte has a 16-2 record when allowing fewer than 108.9 points.
- The Hornets put up 9.5 more points per game (113.9) than the Heat allow their opponents to score (104.4).
- Charlotte has put together a 25-20 record in games it scores more than 104.4 points.
- Miami's record is 34-14 when it gives up fewer than 113.9 points.
- The Hornets are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 17th.
- The Heat grab 10.8 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.1 fewer rebounds than the Hornets average (10.9).
- The Hornets are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 10th.
Heat Players to Watch
- Tyler Herro leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 20 points per game to go with 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists.
- Miami's leading rebounder is Dewayne Dedmon averaging 6.1 boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lowry and his eight assists per game.
- Duncan Robinson leads the Heat in three-point shooting, making an average of three shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Lowry is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Dedmon leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.
Hornets Players to Watch
- The Hornets' LaMelo Ball averages enough points (20.2 per game) and assists (7.4 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
- Mason Plumlee grabs 8.1 rebounds per game (he also scores 6.8 points per game and adds 3.1 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Charlotte rebounding leaderboard.
- Terry Rozier makes three three-pointers per game, the most on the Hornets.
- Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Miles Bridges with 0.9 per game.
How To Watch
February
17
2022
Miami Heat at Charlotte Hornets
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
