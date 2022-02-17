Feb 15, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) dribbles as Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) defends during the third quarter at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (37-21) will attempt to extend a four-game road winning streak when they take on the Charlotte Hornets (29-30) on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Spectrum Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Hornets

Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022

Thursday, February 17, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Heat vs. Hornets

Favorite Spread Total Heat -5 226.5 points

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Heat

The Heat score 108.9 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 114.8 the Hornets allow.

Miami is 17-2 when scoring more than 114.8 points.

Charlotte has a 16-2 record when allowing fewer than 108.9 points.

The Hornets put up 9.5 more points per game (113.9) than the Heat allow their opponents to score (104.4).

Charlotte has put together a 25-20 record in games it scores more than 104.4 points.

Miami's record is 34-14 when it gives up fewer than 113.9 points.

The Hornets are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 17th.

The Heat grab 10.8 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.1 fewer rebounds than the Hornets average (10.9).

The Hornets are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 10th.

Heat Players to Watch

Tyler Herro leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 20 points per game to go with 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Miami's leading rebounder is Dewayne Dedmon averaging 6.1 boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lowry and his eight assists per game.

Duncan Robinson leads the Heat in three-point shooting, making an average of three shots per game from beyond the arc.

Lowry is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Dedmon leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch