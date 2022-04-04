Mar 30, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) and Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (24) fight for a rebound in front of Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (50-28) will look to extend a four-game win streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (40-38) on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at FTX Arena. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Hornets

Game Day: Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Tuesday, April 5, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FTX Arena

Key Stats for Heat vs. Hornets

The 109.5 points per game the Heat put up are 5.3 fewer points than the Hornets give up (114.8).

Miami has a 24-3 record when putting up more than 114.8 points.

Charlotte has a 22-2 record when giving up fewer than 109.5 points.

The Hornets put up an average of 114.8 points per game, 9.7 more points than the 105.1 the Heat allow.

Charlotte has put together a 36-26 record in games it scores more than 105.1 points.

Miami is 48-19 when it gives up fewer than 114.8 points.

The Heat are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 46.5% the Hornets allow to opponents.

In games Miami shoots better than 46.5% from the field, it is 37-6 overall.

The Hornets' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Heat have given up to their opponents (44.5%).

Charlotte is 30-16 when it shoots higher than 44.5% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

The Heat scoring leader is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.3 per contest to go with 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Dewayne Dedmon leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 5.8 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.4 in each contest.

Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.

The Miami steals leader is Lowry, who averages one steal per game, while its blocks leader is Dedmon, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch

Miles Bridges is the top scorer for the Hornets with 20.3 points per game. He also adds 7.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game to his stats.

Charlotte's leader in rebounds is Mason Plumlee with 7.9 per game, and its leader in assists is LaMelo Ball with 7.5 per game.

Terry Rozier is the most prolific from distance for the Hornets, hitting 3.1 threes per game.

Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Bridges (0.9 per game).

Heat Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/26/2022 Nets L 110-95 Home 3/28/2022 Kings W 123-100 Home 3/30/2022 Celtics W 106-98 Away 4/2/2022 Bulls W 127-109 Away 4/3/2022 Raptors W 114-109 Away 4/5/2022 Hornets - Home 4/8/2022 Hawks - Home 4/10/2022 Magic - Away

Hornets Upcoming Schedule