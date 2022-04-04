How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Heat (50-28) will look to extend a four-game win streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (40-38) on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at FTX Arena. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Heat vs. Hornets
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 5, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: FTX Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Heat vs. Hornets
- The 109.5 points per game the Heat put up are 5.3 fewer points than the Hornets give up (114.8).
- Miami has a 24-3 record when putting up more than 114.8 points.
- Charlotte has a 22-2 record when giving up fewer than 109.5 points.
- The Hornets put up an average of 114.8 points per game, 9.7 more points than the 105.1 the Heat allow.
- Charlotte has put together a 36-26 record in games it scores more than 105.1 points.
- Miami is 48-19 when it gives up fewer than 114.8 points.
- The Heat are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 46.5% the Hornets allow to opponents.
- In games Miami shoots better than 46.5% from the field, it is 37-6 overall.
- The Hornets' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Heat have given up to their opponents (44.5%).
- Charlotte is 30-16 when it shoots higher than 44.5% from the field.
Heat Players to Watch
- The Heat scoring leader is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.3 per contest to go with 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
- Dewayne Dedmon leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 5.8 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.4 in each contest.
- Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
- The Miami steals leader is Lowry, who averages one steal per game, while its blocks leader is Dedmon, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.
Hornets Players to Watch
- Miles Bridges is the top scorer for the Hornets with 20.3 points per game. He also adds 7.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game to his stats.
- Charlotte's leader in rebounds is Mason Plumlee with 7.9 per game, and its leader in assists is LaMelo Ball with 7.5 per game.
- Terry Rozier is the most prolific from distance for the Hornets, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
- Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Bridges (0.9 per game).
Heat Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/26/2022
Nets
L 110-95
Home
3/28/2022
Kings
W 123-100
Home
3/30/2022
Celtics
W 106-98
Away
4/2/2022
Bulls
W 127-109
Away
4/3/2022
Raptors
W 114-109
Away
4/5/2022
Hornets
-
Home
4/8/2022
Hawks
-
Home
4/10/2022
Magic
-
Away
Hornets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/25/2022
Jazz
W 107-101
Home
3/27/2022
Nets
W 119-110
Away
3/28/2022
Nuggets
L 113-109
Home
3/30/2022
Knicks
W 125-114
Away
4/2/2022
76ers
L 144-114
Away
4/5/2022
Heat
-
Away
4/7/2022
Magic
-
Home
4/8/2022
Bulls
-
Away
4/10/2022
Wizards
-
Home
How To Watch
April
5
2022
Charlotte Hornets at Miami Heat
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)