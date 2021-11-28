Nov 26, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) shoots the ball over Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) in the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls (13-7) will look to Zach LaVine (fifth in NBA, 25.8 points per game) when they try to knock off Jimmy Butler (13th in league, 23.9) and the Miami Heat (12-7) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at United Center. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Bulls

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: United Center

United Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Heat vs. Bulls

Favorite Spread Total Heat -1.5 210.5 points

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Heat

The Heat record 108.8 points per game, 5.0 more points than the 103.8 the Bulls give up.

Miami is 10-2 when scoring more than 103.8 points.

When Chicago gives up fewer than 108.8 points, it is 11-2.

The Bulls' 108.2 points per game are 5.8 more points than the 102.4 the Heat give up.

When it scores more than 102.4 points, Chicago is 10-4.

Miami is 10-3 when it allows fewer than 108.2 points.

The Bulls are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at seventh.

The Heat average 10.6 offensive boards per game, more than the Bulls by 1.7 rebounds per contest.

The Heat are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 26th.

Heat Players to Watch

Butler leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 23.9 points per game to go with 5.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

Miami's leading rebounder is Bam Adebayo averaging 10.2 boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lowry and his 7.5 assists per game.

Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.

Butler is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Caleb Martin leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch