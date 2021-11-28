Publish date:
How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Bulls (13-7) will look to Zach LaVine (fifth in NBA, 25.8 points per game) when they try to knock off Jimmy Butler (13th in league, 23.9) and the Miami Heat (12-7) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at United Center. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Heat vs. Bulls
- Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: United Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Heat vs. Bulls
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Heat
-1.5
210.5 points
Key Stats for Bulls vs. Heat
- The Heat record 108.8 points per game, 5.0 more points than the 103.8 the Bulls give up.
- Miami is 10-2 when scoring more than 103.8 points.
- When Chicago gives up fewer than 108.8 points, it is 11-2.
- The Bulls' 108.2 points per game are 5.8 more points than the 102.4 the Heat give up.
- When it scores more than 102.4 points, Chicago is 10-4.
- Miami is 10-3 when it allows fewer than 108.2 points.
- The Bulls are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at seventh.
- The Heat average 10.6 offensive boards per game, more than the Bulls by 1.7 rebounds per contest.
- The Heat are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 26th.
Heat Players to Watch
- Butler leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 23.9 points per game to go with 5.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists.
- Miami's leading rebounder is Bam Adebayo averaging 10.2 boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lowry and his 7.5 assists per game.
- Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
- Butler is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Caleb Martin leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.
Bulls Players to Watch
- LaVine averages 25.8 points per game to be the top scorer for the Bulls.
- Chicago's leader in rebounds is DeMar DeRozan with 5.2 per game, and its leader in assists is Lonzo Ball with 4.6 per game.
- Ball is consistent from distance and leads the Bulls with 3.0 made threes per game.
- Chicago's leader in steals is Alex Caruso with 2.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Ball with 0.8 per game.
How To Watch
November
27
2021
Miami Heat at Chicago Bulls
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)