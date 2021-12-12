Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Dec 8, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) defends Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (15-11) take on the Chicago Bulls (17-9) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Bulls

Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Saturday, December 11, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Heat vs. Bulls

The 107.2 points per game the Heat record are only 2.0 more points than the Bulls give up (105.2).

Miami is 13-3 when scoring more than 105.2 points.

When Chicago gives up fewer than 107.2 points, it is 11-3.

The Bulls score an average of 108.9 points per game, only 4.4 more points than the 104.5 the Heat allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 104.5 points, Chicago is 14-3.

Miami is 13-4 when it gives up fewer than 108.9 points.

This season, the Heat have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Bulls' opponents have hit.

Miami has a 13-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.

The Bulls have shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points above the 44.2% shooting opponents of the Heat have averaged.

Chicago is 11-4 when it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

The Heat scoring leader is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.8 per contest to go with 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Dewayne Dedmon is Miami's leading rebounder, grabbing 5.8 per game, while Kyle Lowry is its best passer, distributing 7.8 assists in each contest.

Duncan Robinson leads the Heat in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Lowry is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Caleb Martin leads them in blocks with 0.6 per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch

DeMar DeRozan is at the top of the Bulls scoring leaderboard with 26.4 points per game. He also pulls down 5.3 rebounds and averages 4.1 assists per game.

Nikola Vucevic has a stat line of 10.6 rebounds, 15.4 points and 3.6 assists per game for Chicago to take the top rebound spot on the team. Lonzo Ball holds the top spot for assists with 5.0 per game, adding 12.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per contest.

Ball is dependable from distance and leads the Bulls with 3.0 made threes per game.

Alex Caruso (2.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Chicago while Vucevic (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Heat Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/1/2021 Cavaliers L 111-85 Home 12/3/2021 Pacers W 113-104 Away 12/4/2021 Bucks L 124-102 Away 12/6/2021 Grizzlies L 105-90 Home 12/8/2021 Bucks W 113-104 Home 12/11/2021 Bulls - Home 12/13/2021 Cavaliers - Away 12/15/2021 76ers - Away 12/17/2021 Magic - Away 12/19/2021 Pistons - Away 12/21/2021 Pacers - Home

Bulls Upcoming Schedule