Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 8, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) defends Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 8, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) defends Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

    The Miami Heat (15-11) take on the Chicago Bulls (17-9) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Heat vs. Bulls

    Key Stats for Heat vs. Bulls

    • The 107.2 points per game the Heat record are only 2.0 more points than the Bulls give up (105.2).
    • Miami is 13-3 when scoring more than 105.2 points.
    • When Chicago gives up fewer than 107.2 points, it is 11-3.
    • The Bulls score an average of 108.9 points per game, only 4.4 more points than the 104.5 the Heat allow to opponents.
    • When it scores more than 104.5 points, Chicago is 14-3.
    • Miami is 13-4 when it gives up fewer than 108.9 points.
    • This season, the Heat have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Bulls' opponents have hit.
    • Miami has a 13-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.
    • The Bulls have shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points above the 44.2% shooting opponents of the Heat have averaged.
    • Chicago is 11-4 when it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.

    Heat Players to Watch

    • The Heat scoring leader is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.8 per contest to go with 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
    • Dewayne Dedmon is Miami's leading rebounder, grabbing 5.8 per game, while Kyle Lowry is its best passer, distributing 7.8 assists in each contest.
    • Duncan Robinson leads the Heat in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Lowry is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Caleb Martin leads them in blocks with 0.6 per contest.

    Bulls Players to Watch

    • DeMar DeRozan is at the top of the Bulls scoring leaderboard with 26.4 points per game. He also pulls down 5.3 rebounds and averages 4.1 assists per game.
    • Nikola Vucevic has a stat line of 10.6 rebounds, 15.4 points and 3.6 assists per game for Chicago to take the top rebound spot on the team. Lonzo Ball holds the top spot for assists with 5.0 per game, adding 12.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per contest.
    • Ball is dependable from distance and leads the Bulls with 3.0 made threes per game.
    • Alex Caruso (2.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Chicago while Vucevic (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Heat Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 111-85

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Pacers

    W 113-104

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Bucks

    L 124-102

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 105-90

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Bucks

    W 113-104

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    76ers

    -

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    Bulls Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/29/2021

    Hornets

    W 133-119

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Knicks

    W 119-115

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Nets

    W 111-107

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Nuggets

    W 109-97

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 115-92

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Chicago Bulls at Miami Heat

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Flyers
    NHL

    How to Watch Flyers vs. Coyotes

    1 minute ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) defends Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) defends Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (in yellow and black) celebrates on the team bench with his teammates during the first quarter of the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Memphis Grizzlies at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) blocks Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) shot in the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) controls the ball as Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) defends during the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) defends Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    1 minute ago
    Boxing
    Boxing

    How to Watch Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Richard Commey

    1 minute ago
    santa clara
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Santa Clara at California

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy