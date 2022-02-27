Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 26, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) looks to pass as San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo (11) defends during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (39-21) host the Chicago Bulls (39-21) in a battle between the top two teams in the Eastern Conference at FTX Arena on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Bulls

Key Stats for Heat vs. Bulls

  • The Heat put up 109.0 points per game, only 1.3 fewer points than the 110.3 the Bulls give up.
  • Miami has a 29-4 record when scoring more than 110.3 points.
  • Chicago has a 21-4 record when giving up fewer than 109.0 points.
  • The Bulls average 8.2 more points per game (112.6) than the Heat give up (104.4).
  • Chicago has put together a 35-11 record in games it scores more than 104.4 points.
  • Miami is 36-12 when it gives up fewer than 112.6 points.
  • The Heat make 46.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points lower than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
  • Miami is 27-4 when it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.
  • The Bulls' 48.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
  • This season, Chicago has a 31-10 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.1% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

  • The Heat scoring leader is Tyler Herro, who averages 19.7 per contest to go with 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
  • Dewayne Dedmon leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 6.0 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.7 in each contest.
  • Duncan Robinson leads the Heat in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Miami steals leader is Lowry, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Caleb Martin, who compiles 0.5 rejections per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch

  • DeMar DeRozan collects 27.8 points and tacks on 5.0 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Bulls' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Nikola Vucevic is at the top of the Chicago rebounding leaderboard with 11.5 rebounds per game. He also notches 17.7 points and adds 3.6 assists per game.
  • Zach LaVine is consistent from deep and leads the Bulls with 2.8 made threes per game.
  • Vucevic's steals (1.0 steal per game) and blocks (1.2 blocks per game) lead Chicago on defense.

Heat Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Nets

W 115-111

Home

2/15/2022

Mavericks

L 107-99

Home

2/17/2022

Hornets

W 111-107

Away

2/25/2022

Knicks

W 115-100

Away

2/26/2022

Spurs

W 133-129

Home

2/28/2022

Bulls

-

Home

3/2/2022

Bucks

-

Away

3/3/2022

Nets

-

Away

3/5/2022

76ers

-

Home

3/7/2022

Rockets

-

Home

3/9/2022

Suns

-

Home

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Thunder

W 106-101

Home

2/14/2022

Spurs

W 120-109

Home

2/16/2022

Kings

W 125-118

Home

2/24/2022

Hawks

W 112-108

Home

2/26/2022

Grizzlies

L 116-110

Home

2/28/2022

Heat

-

Away

3/3/2022

Hawks

-

Away

3/4/2022

Bucks

-

Home

3/7/2022

76ers

-

Away

3/9/2022

Pistons

-

Away

3/12/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

How To Watch

February
28
2022

Chicago Bulls at Miami Heat

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
