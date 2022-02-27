Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Heat (39-21) host the Chicago Bulls (39-21) in a battle between the top two teams in the Eastern Conference at FTX Arena on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Heat vs. Bulls
- Game Day: Monday, February 28, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: FTX Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Heat vs. Bulls
- The Heat put up 109.0 points per game, only 1.3 fewer points than the 110.3 the Bulls give up.
- Miami has a 29-4 record when scoring more than 110.3 points.
- Chicago has a 21-4 record when giving up fewer than 109.0 points.
- The Bulls average 8.2 more points per game (112.6) than the Heat give up (104.4).
- Chicago has put together a 35-11 record in games it scores more than 104.4 points.
- Miami is 36-12 when it gives up fewer than 112.6 points.
- The Heat make 46.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points lower than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
- Miami is 27-4 when it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.
- The Bulls' 48.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
- This season, Chicago has a 31-10 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.1% from the field.
Heat Players to Watch
- The Heat scoring leader is Tyler Herro, who averages 19.7 per contest to go with 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
- Dewayne Dedmon leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 6.0 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.7 in each contest.
- Duncan Robinson leads the Heat in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Miami steals leader is Lowry, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Caleb Martin, who compiles 0.5 rejections per contest.
Bulls Players to Watch
- DeMar DeRozan collects 27.8 points and tacks on 5.0 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Bulls' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Nikola Vucevic is at the top of the Chicago rebounding leaderboard with 11.5 rebounds per game. He also notches 17.7 points and adds 3.6 assists per game.
- Zach LaVine is consistent from deep and leads the Bulls with 2.8 made threes per game.
- Vucevic's steals (1.0 steal per game) and blocks (1.2 blocks per game) lead Chicago on defense.
Heat Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
Nets
W 115-111
Home
2/15/2022
Mavericks
L 107-99
Home
2/17/2022
Hornets
W 111-107
Away
2/25/2022
Knicks
W 115-100
Away
2/26/2022
Spurs
W 133-129
Home
2/28/2022
Bulls
-
Home
3/2/2022
Bucks
-
Away
3/3/2022
Nets
-
Away
3/5/2022
76ers
-
Home
3/7/2022
Rockets
-
Home
3/9/2022
Suns
-
Home
Bulls Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
Thunder
W 106-101
Home
2/14/2022
Spurs
W 120-109
Home
2/16/2022
Kings
W 125-118
Home
2/24/2022
Hawks
W 112-108
Home
2/26/2022
Grizzlies
L 116-110
Home
2/28/2022
Heat
-
Away
3/3/2022
Hawks
-
Away
3/4/2022
Bucks
-
Home
3/7/2022
76ers
-
Away
3/9/2022
Pistons
-
Away
3/12/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home