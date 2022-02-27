Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

Feb 26, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) looks to pass as San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo (11) defends during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (39-21) host the Chicago Bulls (39-21) in a battle between the top two teams in the Eastern Conference at FTX Arena on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Bulls

Game Day: Monday, February 28, 2022

Monday, February 28, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FTX Arena

Key Stats for Heat vs. Bulls

The Heat put up 109.0 points per game, only 1.3 fewer points than the 110.3 the Bulls give up.

Miami has a 29-4 record when scoring more than 110.3 points.

Chicago has a 21-4 record when giving up fewer than 109.0 points.

The Bulls average 8.2 more points per game (112.6) than the Heat give up (104.4).

Chicago has put together a 35-11 record in games it scores more than 104.4 points.

Miami is 36-12 when it gives up fewer than 112.6 points.

The Heat make 46.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points lower than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).

Miami is 27-4 when it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.

The Bulls' 48.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).

This season, Chicago has a 31-10 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.1% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

The Heat scoring leader is Tyler Herro, who averages 19.7 per contest to go with 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Dewayne Dedmon leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 6.0 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.7 in each contest.

Duncan Robinson leads the Heat in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Miami steals leader is Lowry, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Caleb Martin, who compiles 0.5 rejections per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch

DeMar DeRozan collects 27.8 points and tacks on 5.0 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Bulls' leaderboards for those statistics.

Nikola Vucevic is at the top of the Chicago rebounding leaderboard with 11.5 rebounds per game. He also notches 17.7 points and adds 3.6 assists per game.

Zach LaVine is consistent from deep and leads the Bulls with 2.8 made threes per game.

Vucevic's steals (1.0 steal per game) and blocks (1.2 blocks per game) lead Chicago on defense.

Heat Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/12/2022 Nets W 115-111 Home 2/15/2022 Mavericks L 107-99 Home 2/17/2022 Hornets W 111-107 Away 2/25/2022 Knicks W 115-100 Away 2/26/2022 Spurs W 133-129 Home 2/28/2022 Bulls - Home 3/2/2022 Bucks - Away 3/3/2022 Nets - Away 3/5/2022 76ers - Home 3/7/2022 Rockets - Home 3/9/2022 Suns - Home

Bulls Upcoming Schedule