Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

The Chicago Bulls (44-32) will host the Miami Heat (49-28) after winning three straight home games. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Bulls

Game Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022

Saturday, April 2, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: United Center

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Heat

The 111.4 points per game the Bulls record are 6.3 more points than the Heat allow (105.1).

Chicago has a 39-15 record when putting up more than 105.1 points.

When Miami allows fewer than 111.4 points, it is 43-14.

The Heat average only 1.6 fewer points per game (109.3) than the Bulls allow (110.9).

Miami has put together a 35-5 record in games it scores more than 110.9 points.

Chicago's record is 28-6 when it allows fewer than 109.3 points.

The Heat are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 28th.

The Bulls average 8.5 offensive boards per game, 1.5 rebounds fewer than the Heat.

Bulls Players to Watch

DeMar DeRozan leads the Bulls in points and assists per game, scoring 27.7 points and distributing 5.0 assists.

Nikola Vucevic leads Chicago in rebounding, grabbing 11.2 rebounds per game while also scoring 18.1 points a contest.

Zach LaVine makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulls, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.

Vucevic is Chicago's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game.

Heat Players to Watch