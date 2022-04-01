Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Bulls (44-32) will host the Miami Heat (49-28) after winning three straight home games. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Heat vs. Bulls
- Game Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: United Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Bulls vs. Heat
- The 111.4 points per game the Bulls record are 6.3 more points than the Heat allow (105.1).
- Chicago has a 39-15 record when putting up more than 105.1 points.
- When Miami allows fewer than 111.4 points, it is 43-14.
- The Heat average only 1.6 fewer points per game (109.3) than the Bulls allow (110.9).
- Miami has put together a 35-5 record in games it scores more than 110.9 points.
- Chicago's record is 28-6 when it allows fewer than 109.3 points.
- The Heat are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 28th.
- The Bulls average 8.5 offensive boards per game, 1.5 rebounds fewer than the Heat.
- The Heat are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 29th.
Bulls Players to Watch
- DeMar DeRozan leads the Bulls in points and assists per game, scoring 27.7 points and distributing 5.0 assists.
- Nikola Vucevic leads Chicago in rebounding, grabbing 11.2 rebounds per game while also scoring 18.1 points a contest.
- Zach LaVine makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulls, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
- Vucevic is Chicago's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game.
Heat Players to Watch
- Tyler Herro is at the top of the Heat scoring leaderboard with 20.6 points per game. He also grabs 4.9 rebounds and racks up 3.9 assists per game.
- Dewayne Dedmon puts up a stat line of 5.8 rebounds, 6.2 points and 0.7 assists per game for Miami to take the top rebound spot on the team. Kyle Lowry holds the top spot for assists with 7.5 per game, adding 13.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per outing.
- Duncan Robinson is consistent from distance and leads the Heat with 2.9 made threes per game.
- Miami's leader in steals is Lowry with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Dedmon with 0.6 per game.
How To Watch
