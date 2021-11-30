Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Heat (13-8) square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers (11-10) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Heat vs. Cavaliers
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: FTX Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Heat vs. Cavaliers
- The 108.8 points per game the Heat record are 6.2 more points than the Cavaliers allow (102.6).
- When Miami scores more than 102.6 points, it is 12-3.
- Cleveland is 9-4 when giving up fewer than 108.8 points.
- The Cavaliers score just 0.3 more points per game (103.6) than the Heat allow their opponents to score (103.3).
- When it scores more than 103.3 points, Cleveland is 5-4.
- Miami is 9-3 when it gives up fewer than 103.6 points.
- The Heat make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
- In games Miami shoots higher than 44.8% from the field, it is 11-2 overall.
- The Cavaliers have shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points above the 43.9% shooting opponents of the Heat have averaged.
- Cleveland has compiled a 7-4 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.
Heat Players to Watch
- Jimmy Butler leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 23.6 points per game to go with 5.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists.
- Miami's leading rebounder is Bam Adebayo averaging 10.2 boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lowry and his 7.7 assists per game.
- Duncan Robinson leads the Heat in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Butler is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while Caleb Martin leads them in blocks with 0.4 per contest.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- The Cavaliers' Darius Garland puts up enough points (18.6 per game) and assists (7.2 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
- Jarrett Allen's stat line of 11.3 rebounds, 16.2 points and 1.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard.
- Garland is reliable from distance and leads the Cavaliers with 2.5 made threes per game.
- Cleveland's leader in steals is Garland (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Evan Mobley (1.8 per game).
Heat Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/20/2021
Wizards
L 103-100
Away
11/23/2021
Pistons
W 100-92
Away
11/24/2021
Timberwolves
L 113-101
Away
11/27/2021
Bulls
W 107-104
Away
11/29/2021
Nuggets
L 120-111
Home
12/1/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
12/3/2021
Pacers
-
Away
12/4/2021
Bucks
-
Away
12/6/2021
Grizzlies
-
Home
12/8/2021
Bucks
-
Home
12/11/2021
Bulls
-
Home
Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/18/2021
Warriors
L 104-89
Home
11/22/2021
Nets
L 117-112
Home
11/24/2021
Suns
L 120-115
Home
11/27/2021
Magic
W 105-92
Home
11/29/2021
Mavericks
W 114-96
Away
12/1/2021
Heat
-
Away
12/3/2021
Wizards
-
Away
12/5/2021
Jazz
-
Home
12/6/2021
Bucks
-
Away
12/8/2021
Bulls
-
Home
12/10/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away