Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    • November 30, 2021
    How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 29, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

    The Miami Heat (13-8) square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers (11-10) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Heat vs. Cavaliers

    Key Stats for Heat vs. Cavaliers

    • The 108.8 points per game the Heat record are 6.2 more points than the Cavaliers allow (102.6).
    • When Miami scores more than 102.6 points, it is 12-3.
    • Cleveland is 9-4 when giving up fewer than 108.8 points.
    • The Cavaliers score just 0.3 more points per game (103.6) than the Heat allow their opponents to score (103.3).
    • When it scores more than 103.3 points, Cleveland is 5-4.
    • Miami is 9-3 when it gives up fewer than 103.6 points.
    • The Heat make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
    • In games Miami shoots higher than 44.8% from the field, it is 11-2 overall.
    • The Cavaliers have shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points above the 43.9% shooting opponents of the Heat have averaged.
    • Cleveland has compiled a 7-4 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.

    Heat Players to Watch

    • Jimmy Butler leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 23.6 points per game to go with 5.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists.
    • Miami's leading rebounder is Bam Adebayo averaging 10.2 boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lowry and his 7.7 assists per game.
    • Duncan Robinson leads the Heat in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Butler is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while Caleb Martin leads them in blocks with 0.4 per contest.

    Cavaliers Players to Watch

    • The Cavaliers' Darius Garland puts up enough points (18.6 per game) and assists (7.2 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
    • Jarrett Allen's stat line of 11.3 rebounds, 16.2 points and 1.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard.
    • Garland is reliable from distance and leads the Cavaliers with 2.5 made threes per game.
    • Cleveland's leader in steals is Garland (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Evan Mobley (1.8 per game).

    Heat Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/20/2021

    Wizards

    L 103-100

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Pistons

    W 100-92

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Timberwolves

    L 113-101

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Bulls

    W 107-104

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Nuggets

    L 120-111

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/18/2021

    Warriors

    L 104-89

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Nets

    L 117-112

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Suns

    L 120-115

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Magic

    W 105-92

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Mavericks

    W 114-96

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    1
    2021

    Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami Heat

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

