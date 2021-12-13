Dec 11, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (6) drives the ball around Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (16-12) aim to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Miami Heat (16-11) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 13, 2021 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Monday, December 13, 2021

Monday, December 13, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Heat vs. Cavaliers

Favorite Spread Total Cavaliers -5.5 208.5 points

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Heat

The 106.0 points per game the Cavaliers record are only 2.0 more points than the Heat give up (104.0).

Cleveland has a 10-5 record when scoring more than 104.0 points.

When Miami allows fewer than 106.0 points, it is 14-4.

The Heat put up 5.4 more points per game (107.6) than the Cavaliers give up to opponents (102.2).

When it scores more than 102.2 points, Miami is 15-3.

Cleveland's record is 14-4 when it gives up fewer than 107.6 points.

The Heat are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 16th.

The Cavaliers average 10.0 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.2 fewer rebounds than the Heat pull down per game (10.2).

The Cavaliers are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 14th.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers in points and assists per game, scoring 19.0 points and distributing 7.6 assists.

Cleveland's best rebounder is Jarrett Allen, who averages 11.2 boards per game in addition to his 17.3 PPG average.

Garland makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cavaliers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.

Garland and Evan Mobley lead Cleveland on the defensive end, with Garland leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Mobley in blocks averaging 1.9 per contest.

Heat Players to Watch