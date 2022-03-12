Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Heat (44-23) take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (38-27) on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Heat vs. Cavaliers
- Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: FTX Arena
Key Stats for Heat vs. Cavaliers
- The Heat score 109.4 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 103.5 the Cavaliers allow.
- When Miami puts up more than 103.5 points, it is 39-9.
- Cleveland is 35-10 when allowing fewer than 109.4 points.
- The Cavaliers' 106.9 points per game are only 2.2 more points than the 104.7 the Heat allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 104.7 points, Cleveland is 25-11.
- Miami has a 31-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.9 points.
- The Heat make 46.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).
- In games Miami shoots better than 44.6% from the field, it is 38-7 overall.
- The Cavaliers' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Heat have given up to their opponents (44.3%).
- Cleveland has compiled a 29-13 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.
Heat Players to Watch
- Tyler Herro leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 20.7 points per game to go with 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists.
- Miami's leading rebounder is Dewayne Dedmon averaging 5.9 boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lowry and his 7.9 assists per game.
- Duncan Robinson leads the Heat in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Lowry is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Dedmon leads them in blocks with 0.6 per contest.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- The Cavaliers' Darius Garland puts up enough points (21.0 per game) and assists (8.2 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
- Jarrett Allen's stat line of 10.8 rebounds, 16.1 points and 1.6 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard.
- Garland averages 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cavaliers.
- Cleveland's leader in steals is Garland with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Evan Mobley with 1.7 per game.
Heat Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/2/2022
Bucks
L 120-119
Away
3/3/2022
Nets
W 113-107
Away
3/5/2022
76ers
W 99-82
Home
3/7/2022
Rockets
W 123-106
Home
3/9/2022
Suns
L 111-90
Home
3/11/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home
3/12/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
3/15/2022
Pistons
-
Home
3/18/2022
Thunder
-
Home
3/21/2022
76ers
-
Away
3/23/2022
Warriors
-
Home
Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/28/2022
Timberwolves
L 127-122
Home
3/2/2022
Hornets
L 119-98
Home
3/4/2022
76ers
L 125-119
Away
3/6/2022
Raptors
W 104-96
Home
3/8/2022
Pacers
W 127-124
Away
3/11/2022
Heat
-
Away
3/12/2022
Bulls
-
Away
3/14/2022
Clippers
-
Home
3/16/2022
76ers
-
Home
3/18/2022
Nuggets
-
Home
3/19/2022
Pistons
-
Home
How To Watch
March
11
2022
Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami Heat
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
