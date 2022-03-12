Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 2, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) reach for a rebound in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (44-23) take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (38-27) on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Cavaliers

Key Stats for Heat vs. Cavaliers

  • The Heat score 109.4 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 103.5 the Cavaliers allow.
  • When Miami puts up more than 103.5 points, it is 39-9.
  • Cleveland is 35-10 when allowing fewer than 109.4 points.
  • The Cavaliers' 106.9 points per game are only 2.2 more points than the 104.7 the Heat allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 104.7 points, Cleveland is 25-11.
  • Miami has a 31-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.9 points.
  • The Heat make 46.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).
  • In games Miami shoots better than 44.6% from the field, it is 38-7 overall.
  • The Cavaliers' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Heat have given up to their opponents (44.3%).
  • Cleveland has compiled a 29-13 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

  • Tyler Herro leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 20.7 points per game to go with 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists.
  • Miami's leading rebounder is Dewayne Dedmon averaging 5.9 boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lowry and his 7.9 assists per game.
  • Duncan Robinson leads the Heat in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Lowry is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Dedmon leads them in blocks with 0.6 per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

  • The Cavaliers' Darius Garland puts up enough points (21.0 per game) and assists (8.2 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
  • Jarrett Allen's stat line of 10.8 rebounds, 16.1 points and 1.6 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard.
  • Garland averages 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cavaliers.
  • Cleveland's leader in steals is Garland with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Evan Mobley with 1.7 per game.

Heat Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/2/2022

Bucks

L 120-119

Away

3/3/2022

Nets

W 113-107

Away

3/5/2022

76ers

W 99-82

Home

3/7/2022

Rockets

W 123-106

Home

3/9/2022

Suns

L 111-90

Home

3/11/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

3/12/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

3/15/2022

Pistons

-

Home

3/18/2022

Thunder

-

Home

3/21/2022

76ers

-

Away

3/23/2022

Warriors

-

Home

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/28/2022

Timberwolves

L 127-122

Home

3/2/2022

Hornets

L 119-98

Home

3/4/2022

76ers

L 125-119

Away

3/6/2022

Raptors

W 104-96

Home

3/8/2022

Pacers

W 127-124

Away

3/11/2022

Heat

-

Away

3/12/2022

Bulls

-

Away

3/14/2022

Clippers

-

Home

3/16/2022

76ers

-

Home

3/18/2022

Nuggets

-

Home

3/19/2022

Pistons

-

Home

How To Watch

March
11
2022

Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami Heat

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
