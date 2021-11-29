Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/29/2021

Nov 27, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) is defended by Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (13-7) will host the Denver Nuggets (9-10) after winning three straight home games. The contest starts at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 29, 2021. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Monday, November 29, 2021

Monday, November 29, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: FTX Arena

Key Stats for Heat vs. Nuggets

The Heat put up 5.2 more points per game (108.7) than the Nuggets give up (103.5).

When Miami totals more than 103.5 points, it is 11-2.

When Denver gives up fewer than 108.7 points, it is 9-4.

The Nuggets' 102.8 points per game are only 0.3 more points than the 102.5 the Heat allow.

When it scores more than 102.5 points, Denver is 5-4.

Miami is 8-2 when it gives up fewer than 102.8 points.

The Heat make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points lower than the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents (46.4%).

Miami is 9-1 when it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.

The Nuggets are shooting 45.5% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 43.3% the Heat's opponents have shot this season.

Denver is 6-7 when it shoots better than 43.3% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Heat this season is Jimmy Butler, who averages 23.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game.

Bam Adebayo is Miami's leading rebounder, pulling down 10.0 per game, while Kyle Lowry is its best passer, distributing 7.4 assists in each contest.

Duncan Robinson leads the Heat in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Butler is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while Caleb Martin leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, averaging 26.4 points, 13.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.

Will Barton is dependable from deep and leads the Nuggets with 2.4 made threes per game.

Denver's leader in steals and blocks is Jokic with 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.

Heat Upcoming Schedule

