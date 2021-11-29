Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/29/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 27, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) is defended by Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 27, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) is defended by Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

    The Miami Heat (13-7) will host the Denver Nuggets (9-10) after winning three straight home games. The contest starts at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 29, 2021. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Heat vs. Nuggets

    Key Stats for Heat vs. Nuggets

    • The Heat put up 5.2 more points per game (108.7) than the Nuggets give up (103.5).
    • When Miami totals more than 103.5 points, it is 11-2.
    • When Denver gives up fewer than 108.7 points, it is 9-4.
    • The Nuggets' 102.8 points per game are only 0.3 more points than the 102.5 the Heat allow.
    • When it scores more than 102.5 points, Denver is 5-4.
    • Miami is 8-2 when it gives up fewer than 102.8 points.
    • The Heat make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points lower than the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents (46.4%).
    • Miami is 9-1 when it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.
    • The Nuggets are shooting 45.5% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 43.3% the Heat's opponents have shot this season.
    • Denver is 6-7 when it shoots better than 43.3% from the field.

    Heat Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Heat this season is Jimmy Butler, who averages 23.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game.
    • Bam Adebayo is Miami's leading rebounder, pulling down 10.0 per game, while Kyle Lowry is its best passer, distributing 7.4 assists in each contest.
    • Duncan Robinson leads the Heat in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Butler is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while Caleb Martin leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.

    Nuggets Players to Watch

    • Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, averaging 26.4 points, 13.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.
    • Will Barton is dependable from deep and leads the Nuggets with 2.4 made threes per game.
    • Denver's leader in steals and blocks is Jokic with 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.

    Heat Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/18/2021

    Wizards

    W 112-97

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Wizards

    L 103-100

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Pistons

    W 100-92

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Timberwolves

    L 113-101

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Bulls

    W 107-104

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/18/2021

    76ers

    L 103-89

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Bulls

    L 114-108

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Suns

    L 126-97

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Trail Blazers

    L 119-100

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Bucks

    L 120-109

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    12/9/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    29
    2021

    Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Basketball Fans 4
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Morgan State at Hampton

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) passes the ball around Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams (34) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Wizards at Spurs

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 8, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots as New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) defends during the fourth quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Cavaliers at Mavericks

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) is defended by Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/29/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 23, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) shoots the ball as Denver Nuggets small forward Will Barton (5, right) defends during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/29/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) controls the ball as Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) defends during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Hornets at Bulls

    33 minutes ago
    timberwolves anthony edwards
    NBA

    How to Watch Pacers at Timberwolves

    33 minutes ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) goes to the basket as Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) defends the shot during the first half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Thunder at Rockets

    33 minutes ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) and offensive tackle Duane Brown (76) walk to the sideline following a series against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Seahawks at Washington

    33 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy