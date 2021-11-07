Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

Nov 4, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) attempts to shoot the ball over Boston Celtics guard Romeo Langford (9) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (7-2) will visit the Denver Nuggets (5-4) after winning three road games in a row. The matchup begins at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 8, 2021. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Monday, November 8, 2021

9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Ball Arena

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Heat

The Nuggets average 100.7 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 100.2 the Heat allow.

Denver has a 3-2 record when putting up more than 100.2 points.

Miami is 4-1 when giving up fewer than 100.7 points.

The Heat's 111.7 points per game are 12.9 more points than the 98.8 the Nuggets give up.

When it scores more than 98.8 points, Miami is 7-0.

Denver's record is 5-3 when it gives up fewer than 111.7 points.

The Heat are the top rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 25th.

The Nuggets average 8.4 offensive rebounds per game, 3.0 rebounds less than the Heat.

The Nuggets are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank sixth.

Nuggets Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Nuggets is Nikola Jokic, who averages 25.4 points, 13.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.

Jokic makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest.

Jokic and Aaron Gordon lead Denver on the defensive end, with Jokic leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Gordon in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

Heat Players to Watch