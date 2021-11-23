Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 19, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) gets defended by Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Miami Heat (11-6) hit the court against the Detroit Pistons (4-12) on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Heat vs. Pistons

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 23, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Little Caesars Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Heat vs. Pistons

    Heat

    -9

    208.5 points

    Key Stats for Pistons vs. Heat

    • The Heat average only 1.5 more points per game (109.8) than the Pistons give up (108.3).
    • When Miami puts up more than 108.3 points, it is 8-2.
    • When Detroit gives up fewer than 109.8 points, it is 3-6.
    • The Pistons score an average of 99.6 points per game, just 2.8 fewer points than the 102.4 the Heat give up.
    • Detroit has put together a 3-3 record in games it scores more than 102.4 points.
    • Miami is 7-1 when it gives up fewer than 99.6 points.
    • The Heat are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 30th.
    • The Heat grab 10.9 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.2 fewer rebounds than the Pistons average (11.1).
    • The Pistons are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at eighth.

    Heat Players to Watch

    • Jimmy Butler leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 25.1 points per game to go with 5.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists.
    • Bam Adebayo leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 10.6 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.6 in each contest.
    • Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
    • Butler and Caleb Martin lead Miami on the defensive end, with Butler leading the team in steals averaging 2.1 per game and Martin in blocks averaging 0.5 per contest.

    Pistons Players to Watch

    • Jerami Grant scores 19.3 points per game and is the top scorer for the Pistons.
    • Detroit's leader in rebounds is Isaiah Stewart with 7.1 per game, and its leader in assists is Killian Hayes with 3.5 per game.
    • Grant is the top shooter from distance for the Pistons, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
    • Detroit's leader in steals is Hayes with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Stewart with 1.2 per game.

    How To Watch

    November
    23
    2021

    Miami Heat at Detroit Pistons

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
