Miami Heat vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

The Detroit Pistons (4-24) will try to stop a 14-game losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (18-12) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Little Caesars Arena. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Pistons

Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV: NBA League Pass

Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Betting Information for Heat vs. Pistons

Favorite Spread Total Heat -7.5 207.5 points

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Heat

The Heat put up 107.2 points per game, just 2.9 fewer points than the 110.1 the Pistons allow.

When Miami puts up more than 110.1 points, it is 12-2.

Detroit is 3-7 when allowing fewer than 107.2 points.

The Pistons put up only 3.4 fewer points per game (100.4) than the Heat allow (103.8).

When it scores more than 103.8 points, Detroit is 3-8.

Miami's record is 10-1 when it allows fewer than 100.4 points.

The Heat are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 28th.

The Heat pull down 10.3 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.2 fewer rebounds than the Pistons average (10.5).

The Pistons are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 14th.

Heat Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Heat this season is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game.

Dewayne Dedmon leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 6.2 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 8.1 in each contest.

Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.

Lowry is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Caleb Martin leads them in blocks with 0.6 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch