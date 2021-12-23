Miami Heat vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Detroit Pistons (5-25) will visit the Miami Heat (19-13) after losing eight road games in a row. The contest begins at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 23, 2021. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Heat vs. Pistons
- Game Day: Thursday, December 23, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: FTX Arena
Key Stats for Heat vs. Pistons
- The 107.2 points per game the Heat score are the same as the Pistons give up.
- When Miami totals more than 109.3 points, it is 13-2.
- Detroit is 4-8 when allowing fewer than 107.2 points.
- The Pistons put up an average of 100.1 points per game, only 3.4 fewer points than the 103.5 the Heat give up.
- When it scores more than 103.5 points, Detroit is 3-8.
- Miami's record is 11-2 when it allows fewer than 100.1 points.
- The Heat make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points lower than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (47.4%).
- Miami has a 12-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.4% from the field.
- The Pistons are shooting 41.4% from the field, 2.5% lower than the 43.9% the Heat's opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Detroit has a 2-6 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.9% from the field.
Heat Players to Watch
- Tyler Herro leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 20.5 points per game to go with 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists.
- Miami's leading rebounder is Dewayne Dedmon averaging 6.3 boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lowry and his 8.3 assists per game.
- Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
- Lowry is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Caleb Martin leads them in blocks with 0.6 per contest.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Jerami Grant is the top scorer for the Pistons with 20.1 points per game. He also tacks on 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game to his stats.
- Isaiah Stewart has a stat line of 8.4 rebounds, 7.9 points and 1.1 assists per game for Detroit to take the top rebound spot on the team. Cade Cunningham holds the top spot for assists with 5.2 per game, adding 15.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per matchup.
- Cunningham is consistent from three-point range and leads the Pistons with 2.1 made threes per game.
- Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Grant with 1.1 per game.
Heat Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/13/2021
Cavaliers
L 105-94
Away
12/15/2021
76ers
W 101-96
Away
12/17/2021
Magic
W 115-105
Away
12/19/2021
Pistons
L 100-90
Away
12/21/2021
Pacers
W 125-96
Home
12/23/2021
Pistons
-
Home
12/26/2021
Magic
-
Home
12/28/2021
Wizards
-
Home
12/29/2021
Spurs
-
Away
12/31/2021
Rockets
-
Away
1/2/2022
Kings
-
Away
Pistons Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/12/2021
Nets
L 116-104
Home
12/16/2021
Pacers
L 122-113
Away
12/18/2021
Rockets
L 116-107
Home
12/19/2021
Heat
W 100-90
Home
12/21/2021
Knicks
L 105-91
Away
12/23/2021
Heat
-
Away
12/26/2021
Spurs
-
Away
12/29/2021
Knicks
-
Home
1/1/2022
Spurs
-
Home
1/3/2022
Bucks
-
Away
1/5/2022
Hornets
-
Away