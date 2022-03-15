Mar 13, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; LA Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) grabs the rebound in front of Detroit Pistons forward Kelly Olynyk (13) and forward Saddiq Bey (41) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (18-50) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Miami Heat (45-24) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at FTX Arena. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Pistons

Game Day: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Heat vs. Pistons

The Heat average 109.4 points per game, only 3.0 fewer points than the 112.4 the Pistons allow.

When Miami scores more than 112.4 points, it is 27-4.

Detroit has an 11-15 record when allowing fewer than 109.4 points.

The Pistons score an average of 103.6 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 104.8 the Heat allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 104.8 points, Detroit is 14-18.

Miami is 25-4 when it gives up fewer than 103.6 points.

The Heat are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 47.4% the Pistons allow to opponents.

In games Miami shoots higher than 47.4% from the field, it is 28-2 overall.

Detroit has put together a 12-14 straight-up record in games it shoots over 44.3% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

The Heat scoring leader is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.9 per contest to go with 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Miami's leading rebounder is Dewayne Dedmon averaging 5.9 boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lowry and his 7.9 assists per game.

The Heat get the most three-point shooting production out of Duncan Robinson, who makes 3.0 threes per game.

Lowry and Dedmon lead Miami on the defensive end, with Lowry leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Dedmon in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

The Pistons' Cade Cunningham racks up enough points (16.9 per game) and assists (5.3 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.

Isaiah Stewart's stat line of 8.5 rebounds, 8.2 points and 1.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.

Saddiq Bey is dependable from deep and leads the Pistons with 2.5 made threes per game.

Hamidou Diallo (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Detroit while Stewart (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Heat Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/5/2022 76ers W 99-82 Home 3/7/2022 Rockets W 123-106 Home 3/9/2022 Suns L 111-90 Home 3/11/2022 Cavaliers W 117-105 Home 3/12/2022 Timberwolves L 113-104 Home 3/15/2022 Pistons - Home 3/18/2022 Thunder - Home 3/21/2022 76ers - Away 3/23/2022 Warriors - Home 3/25/2022 Knicks - Home 3/26/2022 Nets - Home

Pistons Upcoming Schedule