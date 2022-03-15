Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 13, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; LA Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) grabs the rebound in front of Detroit Pistons forward Kelly Olynyk (13) and forward Saddiq Bey (41) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 13, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; LA Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) grabs the rebound in front of Detroit Pistons forward Kelly Olynyk (13) and forward Saddiq Bey (41) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (18-50) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Miami Heat (45-24) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at FTX Arena. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Pistons

Key Stats for Heat vs. Pistons

  • The Heat average 109.4 points per game, only 3.0 fewer points than the 112.4 the Pistons allow.
  • When Miami scores more than 112.4 points, it is 27-4.
  • Detroit has an 11-15 record when allowing fewer than 109.4 points.
  • The Pistons score an average of 103.6 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 104.8 the Heat allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 104.8 points, Detroit is 14-18.
  • Miami is 25-4 when it gives up fewer than 103.6 points.
  • The Heat are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 47.4% the Pistons allow to opponents.
  • In games Miami shoots higher than 47.4% from the field, it is 28-2 overall.
  • Detroit has put together a 12-14 straight-up record in games it shoots over 44.3% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

  • The Heat scoring leader is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.9 per contest to go with 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
  • Miami's leading rebounder is Dewayne Dedmon averaging 5.9 boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lowry and his 7.9 assists per game.
  • The Heat get the most three-point shooting production out of Duncan Robinson, who makes 3.0 threes per game.
  • Lowry and Dedmon lead Miami on the defensive end, with Lowry leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Dedmon in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

  • The Pistons' Cade Cunningham racks up enough points (16.9 per game) and assists (5.3 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
  • Isaiah Stewart's stat line of 8.5 rebounds, 8.2 points and 1.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.
  • Saddiq Bey is dependable from deep and leads the Pistons with 2.5 made threes per game.
  • Hamidou Diallo (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Detroit while Stewart (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Heat Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/5/2022

76ers

W 99-82

Home

3/7/2022

Rockets

W 123-106

Home

3/9/2022

Suns

L 111-90

Home

3/11/2022

Cavaliers

W 117-105

Home

3/12/2022

Timberwolves

L 113-104

Home

3/15/2022

Pistons

-

Home

3/18/2022

Thunder

-

Home

3/21/2022

76ers

-

Away

3/23/2022

Warriors

-

Home

3/25/2022

Knicks

-

Home

3/26/2022

Nets

-

Home

Pistons Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/4/2022

Pacers

W 111-106

Home

3/7/2022

Hawks

W 113-110

Home

3/9/2022

Bulls

L 114-108

Home

3/11/2022

Celtics

L 114-103

Away

3/13/2022

Clippers

L 106-102

Home

3/15/2022

Heat

-

Away

3/17/2022

Magic

-

Away

3/19/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

3/21/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

3/23/2022

Hawks

-

Home

3/25/2022

Wizards

-

Home

How To Watch

March
15
2022

Detroit Pistons at Miami Heat

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 18, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) controls the puck as center William Karlsson (71) skates by during the third period against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Golden Knights vs. Jets

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
Mar 11, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) and center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrate after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 5-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Penguins at Predators

By Justin Carter1 minute ago
Feb 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives by Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Phoenix Suns at New Orleans Pelicans

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
PBA Bowling
PBA Bowling

How to Watch WSOB Scorpion Championship Finals

By Justin Carter1 minute ago
The Bachelor
entertainment

How to Watch The Bachelor Season 26 Finale Part 2

By Justin Carter1 minute ago
Young Rock
entertainment

How to Watch Young Rock Season 2 Premiere

By Justin Carter1 minute ago
BASEBALL FANS
College Baseball

How to Watch Harvard at Fresno State

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Mar 5, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; New York City FC midfielder Andres Jasson (21) defends against Vancouver Whitecaps forward Cristian Dajome (11) during the second half at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports
CONCACAF Liga de Campeones

How to Watch Quarterfinal: Comunicaciones vs. New York City FC

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
arsenal
Argentine Cup Soccer

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Chaco For Ever

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy