Miami Heat vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    January 3, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 31, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) dribbles the ball as Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

    The Miami Heat (23-13) face the Golden State Warriors (28-7) at Chase Center on Monday, January 3, 2022. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Heat vs. Warriors

    Betting Information for Heat vs. Warriors

    Warriors vs Heat Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Warriors

    -8.5

    -

    Key Stats for Warriors vs. Heat

    • The Warriors record 7.6 more points per game (111.2) than the Heat allow (103.6).
    • Golden State has a 26-1 record when putting up more than 103.6 points.
    • Miami is 20-7 when giving up fewer than 111.2 points.
    • The Heat score 6.4 more points per game (107.7) than the Warriors give up (101.3).
    • Miami has put together a 20-5 record in games it scores more than 101.3 points.
    • Golden State has a 23-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.7 points.
    • The Heat are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at sixth.
    • The Warriors' 9.8 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.8 fewer rebounds than the Heat pull down per game (10.6).
    • The Heat are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 19th.

    Warriors Players to Watch

    • The Warriors leader in rebounds and assist is Draymond Green, who grabs 7.9 rebounds and distributes 7.5 assists per game along with scoring 8.4 points per contest.
    • Golden State's leading scorer is Stephen Curry, who drops 27.7 points a game in addition to his 5.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists.
    • Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 5.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Green leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

    Heat Players to Watch

    • Tyler Herro averages 19.8 points per game and is the top scorer for the Heat.
    • Miami's leader in rebounds is Dewayne Dedmon with 6.1 per game, and its leader in assists is Kyle Lowry with 7.8 per game.
    • Duncan Robinson is consistent from distance and leads the Heat with 3.0 made threes per game.
    • Miami's leader in steals is Lowry with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Caleb Martin with 0.6 per game.

    How To Watch

    January
    3
    2022

    Miami Heat at Golden State Warriors

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

