Miami Heat vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

The Miami Heat (23-13) face the Golden State Warriors (28-7) at Chase Center on Monday, January 3, 2022. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Warriors

Game Day: Monday, January 3, 2022

Monday, January 3, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Chase Center

Betting Information for Heat vs. Warriors

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -8.5 -

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Heat

The Warriors record 7.6 more points per game (111.2) than the Heat allow (103.6).

Golden State has a 26-1 record when putting up more than 103.6 points.

Miami is 20-7 when giving up fewer than 111.2 points.

The Heat score 6.4 more points per game (107.7) than the Warriors give up (101.3).

Miami has put together a 20-5 record in games it scores more than 101.3 points.

Golden State has a 23-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.7 points.

The Heat are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at sixth.

The Warriors' 9.8 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.8 fewer rebounds than the Heat pull down per game (10.6).

The Heat are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 19th.

Warriors Players to Watch

The Warriors leader in rebounds and assist is Draymond Green, who grabs 7.9 rebounds and distributes 7.5 assists per game along with scoring 8.4 points per contest.

Golden State's leading scorer is Stephen Curry, who drops 27.7 points a game in addition to his 5.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists.

Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 5.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Green leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Heat Players to Watch