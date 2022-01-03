Miami Heat vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

Publish date:
How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Heat (23-13) face the Golden State Warriors (28-7) at Chase Center on Monday, January 3, 2022. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Heat vs. Warriors
- Game Day: Monday, January 3, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Chase Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Heat vs. Warriors
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Warriors
-8.5
-
Key Stats for Warriors vs. Heat
- The Warriors record 7.6 more points per game (111.2) than the Heat allow (103.6).
- Golden State has a 26-1 record when putting up more than 103.6 points.
- Miami is 20-7 when giving up fewer than 111.2 points.
- The Heat score 6.4 more points per game (107.7) than the Warriors give up (101.3).
- Miami has put together a 20-5 record in games it scores more than 101.3 points.
- Golden State has a 23-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.7 points.
- The Heat are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at sixth.
- The Warriors' 9.8 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.8 fewer rebounds than the Heat pull down per game (10.6).
- The Heat are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 19th.
Warriors Players to Watch
- The Warriors leader in rebounds and assist is Draymond Green, who grabs 7.9 rebounds and distributes 7.5 assists per game along with scoring 8.4 points per contest.
- Golden State's leading scorer is Stephen Curry, who drops 27.7 points a game in addition to his 5.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists.
- Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 5.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Green leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.
Heat Players to Watch
- Tyler Herro averages 19.8 points per game and is the top scorer for the Heat.
- Miami's leader in rebounds is Dewayne Dedmon with 6.1 per game, and its leader in assists is Kyle Lowry with 7.8 per game.
- Duncan Robinson is consistent from distance and leads the Heat with 3.0 made threes per game.
- Miami's leader in steals is Lowry with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Caleb Martin with 0.6 per game.
How To Watch
January
3
2022
Miami Heat at Golden State Warriors
TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)