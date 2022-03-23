Mar 20, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Children of Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry (not pictured), Ryan Curry and Riley Curry watch the game between the Stanford Cardinal and Kansas Jayhawks during the second quarter at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors (47-25) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Miami Heat (47-25) on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at FTX Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Warriors

Game Day: Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV: NBA League Pass

Arena: FTX Arena

Key Stats for Heat vs. Warriors

The Heat score 109.5 points per game, just 4.5 more points than the 105 the Warriors allow.

Miami is 38-10 when scoring more than 105 points.

When Golden State allows fewer than 109.5 points, it is 37-9.

The Warriors score an average of 110.9 points per game, six more points than the 104.9 the Heat allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 104.9 points, Golden State is 40-10.

Miami's record is 40-10 when it allows fewer than 110.9 points.

This season, the Heat have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.4% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Warriors' opponents have knocked down.

Miami is 41-10 when it shoots better than 43.8% from the field.

The Warriors' 46.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Heat have given up to their opponents (44.4%).

Golden State has put together a 36-10 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

Tyler Herro leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 20.9 points per game to go with 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Dewayne Dedmon is Miami's leading rebounder, pulling down 5.9 per game, while Kyle Lowry is its best passer, averaging 7.7 assists in each contest.

Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of three per contest.

Lowry is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Dedmon leads them in blocks with 0.6 per contest.

Warriors Players to Watch

The Warriors' Stephen Curry puts up enough points (25.5 per game) and assists (6.3 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.

Kevon Looney grabs 7.5 rebounds per game (he also scores 6.3 points per game and adds two assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Golden State rebounding leaderboard.

Curry is consistent from distance and leads the Warriors with 4.5 made threes per game.

Curry (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Golden State while Andrew Wiggins (0.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Heat Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/11/2022 Cavaliers W 117-105 Home 3/12/2022 Timberwolves L 113-104 Home 3/15/2022 Pistons W 105-98 Home 3/18/2022 Thunder W 120-108 Home 3/21/2022 76ers L 113-106 Away 3/23/2022 Warriors - Home 3/25/2022 Knicks - Home 3/26/2022 Nets - Home 3/28/2022 Kings - Home 3/30/2022 Celtics - Away 4/2/2022 Bulls - Away

Warriors Upcoming Schedule