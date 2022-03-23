Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 20, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Children of Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry (not pictured), Ryan Curry and Riley Curry watch the game between the Stanford Cardinal and Kansas Jayhawks during the second quarter at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 20, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Children of Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry (not pictured), Ryan Curry and Riley Curry watch the game between the Stanford Cardinal and Kansas Jayhawks during the second quarter at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors (47-25) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Miami Heat (47-25) on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at FTX Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Warriors

Key Stats for Heat vs. Warriors

  • The Heat score 109.5 points per game, just 4.5 more points than the 105 the Warriors allow.
  • Miami is 38-10 when scoring more than 105 points.
  • When Golden State allows fewer than 109.5 points, it is 37-9.
  • The Warriors score an average of 110.9 points per game, six more points than the 104.9 the Heat allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 104.9 points, Golden State is 40-10.
  • Miami's record is 40-10 when it allows fewer than 110.9 points.
  • This season, the Heat have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.4% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Warriors' opponents have knocked down.
  • Miami is 41-10 when it shoots better than 43.8% from the field.
  • The Warriors' 46.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Heat have given up to their opponents (44.4%).
  • Golden State has put together a 36-10 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

  • Tyler Herro leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 20.9 points per game to go with 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
  • Dewayne Dedmon is Miami's leading rebounder, pulling down 5.9 per game, while Kyle Lowry is its best passer, averaging 7.7 assists in each contest.
  • Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of three per contest.
  • Lowry is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Dedmon leads them in blocks with 0.6 per contest.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • The Warriors' Stephen Curry puts up enough points (25.5 per game) and assists (6.3 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
  • Kevon Looney grabs 7.5 rebounds per game (he also scores 6.3 points per game and adds two assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Golden State rebounding leaderboard.
  • Curry is consistent from distance and leads the Warriors with 4.5 made threes per game.
  • Curry (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Golden State while Andrew Wiggins (0.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Heat Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/11/2022

Cavaliers

W 117-105

Home

3/12/2022

Timberwolves

L 113-104

Home

3/15/2022

Pistons

W 105-98

Home

3/18/2022

Thunder

W 120-108

Home

3/21/2022

76ers

L 113-106

Away

3/23/2022

Warriors

-

Home

3/25/2022

Knicks

-

Home

3/26/2022

Nets

-

Home

3/28/2022

Kings

-

Home

3/30/2022

Celtics

-

Away

4/2/2022

Bulls

-

Away

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/12/2022

Bucks

W 122-109

Home

3/14/2022

Wizards

W 126-112

Home

3/16/2022

Celtics

L 110-88

Home

3/20/2022

Spurs

L 110-108

Home

3/22/2022

Magic

L 94-90

Away

3/23/2022

Heat

-

Away

3/25/2022

Hawks

-

Away

3/27/2022

Wizards

-

Away

3/28/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

3/30/2022

Suns

-

Home

4/2/2022

Jazz

-

Home

How To Watch

March
23
2022

Golden State Warriors at Miami Heat

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1010309116h
Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

How to Watch Belgrano vs. San Telmo

By Rafael Urbina39 seconds ago
USATSI_17807057
College Baseball

How to Watch Arizona vs. New Mexico in College Baseball

By Alex Barth1 minute ago
USATSI_17945046
NBA

How to Watch Warriors at Heat

By Ben Macaluso31 minutes ago
USATSI_17945694
NBA

How to Watch Jazz at Celtics

By Ben Macaluso31 minutes ago
USATSI_17925492
NBA

How to Watch Nets at Grizzlies

By Ben Macaluso31 minutes ago
Mar 20, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Children of Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry (not pictured), Ryan Curry and Riley Curry watch the game between the Stanford Cardinal and Kansas Jayhawks during the second quarter at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Mar 18, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8) is knocked into the front row of fans after being fouled by Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Brooklyn Nets vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Mar 21, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Tre Mann (23) shoots the ball over Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the first half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Mar 18, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) has the ball stolen by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) and guard Delon Wright (0) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy