How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Golden State Warriors (47-25) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Miami Heat (47-25) on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at FTX Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Heat vs. Warriors
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 23, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: FTX Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Heat vs. Warriors
- The Heat score 109.5 points per game, just 4.5 more points than the 105 the Warriors allow.
- Miami is 38-10 when scoring more than 105 points.
- When Golden State allows fewer than 109.5 points, it is 37-9.
- The Warriors score an average of 110.9 points per game, six more points than the 104.9 the Heat allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 104.9 points, Golden State is 40-10.
- Miami's record is 40-10 when it allows fewer than 110.9 points.
- This season, the Heat have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.4% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Warriors' opponents have knocked down.
- Miami is 41-10 when it shoots better than 43.8% from the field.
- The Warriors' 46.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Heat have given up to their opponents (44.4%).
- Golden State has put together a 36-10 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.
Heat Players to Watch
- Tyler Herro leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 20.9 points per game to go with 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
- Dewayne Dedmon is Miami's leading rebounder, pulling down 5.9 per game, while Kyle Lowry is its best passer, averaging 7.7 assists in each contest.
- Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of three per contest.
- Lowry is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Dedmon leads them in blocks with 0.6 per contest.
Warriors Players to Watch
- The Warriors' Stephen Curry puts up enough points (25.5 per game) and assists (6.3 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
- Kevon Looney grabs 7.5 rebounds per game (he also scores 6.3 points per game and adds two assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Golden State rebounding leaderboard.
- Curry is consistent from distance and leads the Warriors with 4.5 made threes per game.
- Curry (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Golden State while Andrew Wiggins (0.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Heat Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/11/2022
Cavaliers
W 117-105
Home
3/12/2022
Timberwolves
L 113-104
Home
3/15/2022
Pistons
W 105-98
Home
3/18/2022
Thunder
W 120-108
Home
3/21/2022
76ers
L 113-106
Away
3/23/2022
Warriors
-
Home
3/25/2022
Knicks
-
Home
3/26/2022
Nets
-
Home
3/28/2022
Kings
-
Home
3/30/2022
Celtics
-
Away
4/2/2022
Bulls
-
Away
Warriors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/12/2022
Bucks
W 122-109
Home
3/14/2022
Wizards
W 126-112
Home
3/16/2022
Celtics
L 110-88
Home
3/20/2022
Spurs
L 110-108
Home
3/22/2022
Magic
L 94-90
Away
3/23/2022
Heat
-
Away
3/25/2022
Hawks
-
Away
3/27/2022
Wizards
-
Away
3/28/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away
3/30/2022
Suns
-
Home
4/2/2022
Jazz
-
Home