The Houston Rockets (10-25) hope to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (22-13) on Friday, December 31, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Rockets

Game Day: Friday, December 31, 2021

Friday, December 31, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Toyota Center

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Heat

The 107.0 points per game the Rockets average are only 3.6 more points than the Heat give up (103.4).

Houston is 9-12 when scoring more than 103.4 points.

Miami is 18-6 when allowing fewer than 107.0 points.

The Heat average 7.4 fewer points per game (107.4) than the Rockets allow their opponents to score (114.8).

Miami is 9-1 when it scores more than 114.8 points.

Houston has a 4-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.4 points.

The Rockets are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 18th.

The Rockets average 9.5 offensive boards per game, 1.1 rebounds fewer than the Heat.

The Heat are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 23rd.

Rockets Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Rockets is Christian Wood, who puts up 17.3 points and 10.7 rebounds per game.

Eric Gordon is Houston's best passer, dispensing 3.4 assists per game while scoring 14.6 PPG.

The Rockets get the most three-point shooting production out of Gordon, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.

Jae'Sean Tate is Houston's leader in steals, averaging 0.9 steals per game, while Wood leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Heat Players to Watch