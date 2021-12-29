Skip to main content
    December 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) fouls Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

    The Houston Rockets (10-25) hope to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (22-13) on Friday, December 31, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Heat vs. Rockets

    Key Stats for Rockets vs. Heat

    • The 107.0 points per game the Rockets average are only 3.6 more points than the Heat give up (103.4).
    • Houston is 9-12 when scoring more than 103.4 points.
    • Miami is 18-6 when allowing fewer than 107.0 points.
    • The Heat average 7.4 fewer points per game (107.4) than the Rockets allow their opponents to score (114.8).
    • Miami is 9-1 when it scores more than 114.8 points.
    • Houston has a 4-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.4 points.
    • The Rockets are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 18th.
    • The Rockets average 9.5 offensive boards per game, 1.1 rebounds fewer than the Heat.
    • The Heat are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 23rd.

    Rockets Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Rockets is Christian Wood, who puts up 17.3 points and 10.7 rebounds per game.
    • Eric Gordon is Houston's best passer, dispensing 3.4 assists per game while scoring 14.6 PPG.
    • The Rockets get the most three-point shooting production out of Gordon, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.
    • Jae'Sean Tate is Houston's leader in steals, averaging 0.9 steals per game, while Wood leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

    Heat Players to Watch

    • Tyler Herro racks up 20.6 points per game to be the top scorer for the Heat.
    • Miami's leader in rebounds is Dewayne Dedmon with 6.1 per game, and its leader in assists is Kyle Lowry with 8.2 per game.
    • Duncan Robinson is dependable from distance and leads the Heat with 3.0 made threes per game.
    • Miami's leader in steals is Lowry with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Caleb Martin with 0.6 per game.

    How To Watch

    December
    31
    2021

    Miami Heat at Houston Rockets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
