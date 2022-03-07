Miami Heat vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Heat (43-22) will look to continue a three-game home win streak when they square off against the Houston Rockets (15-48) on Monday, March 7, 2022 at FTX Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch Heat vs. Rockets
- Game Day: Monday, March 7, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: FTX Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Heat vs. Rockets
- The Heat average 8.5 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Rockets allow (118).
- Miami has an 11-2 record when putting up more than 118 points.
- When Houston allows fewer than 109.5 points, it is 6-9.
- The Rockets put up only 3.8 more points per game (108.4) than the Heat allow (104.6).
- Houston has put together a 15-26 record in games it scores more than 104.6 points.
- Miami is 33-7 when it allows fewer than 108.4 points.
- This season, the Heat have a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is two% lower than the 48.3% of shots the Rockets' opponents have hit.
- In games Miami shoots higher than 48.3% from the field, it is 23-1 overall.
- The Rockets have shot at a 45% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 44.3% shooting opponents of the Heat have averaged.
- Houston is 14-18 when it shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.
Heat Players to Watch
- Tyler Herro leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 20.6 points per game to go with 4.9 rebounds and 4 assists.
- Miami's leading rebounder is Dewayne Dedmon averaging six boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lowry and his 7.9 assists per game.
- Duncan Robinson leads the Heat in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of three shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Lowry and Dedmon lead Miami on the defensive end, with Lowry leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Dedmon in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Christian Wood records 17.7 points and 10.1 rebounds per game for the Rockets, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Houston's assist leader is Jae'Sean Tate with 3.1 per game. He also scores 12.6 points per game and grabs 5.5 rebounds per game.
- Garrison Mathews is the top scorer from distance for the Rockets, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
- Houston's leader in steals is Tate (one per game), and its leader in blocks is Wood (0.9 per game).
Heat Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Spurs
W 133-129
Home
2/28/2022
Bulls
W 112-99
Home
3/2/2022
Bucks
L 120-119
Away
3/3/2022
Nets
W 113-107
Away
3/5/2022
76ers
W 99-82
Home
3/7/2022
Rockets
-
Home
3/9/2022
Suns
-
Home
3/11/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home
3/12/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
3/15/2022
Pistons
-
Home
3/18/2022
Thunder
-
Home
Rockets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/27/2022
Clippers
L 99-98
Home
3/1/2022
Clippers
L 113-100
Home
3/2/2022
Jazz
L 132-127
Home
3/4/2022
Nuggets
L 116-101
Away
3/6/2022
Grizzlies
W 123-112
Home
3/7/2022
Heat
-
Away
3/9/2022
Lakers
-
Home
3/11/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
3/13/2022
Pelicans
-
Away
3/16/2022
Suns
-
Home
3/18/2022
Pacers
-
Home