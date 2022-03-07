Miami Heat vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 5, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) dribbles the basketball around Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle (22) during the second quarter at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (43-22) will look to continue a three-game home win streak when they square off against the Houston Rockets (15-48) on Monday, March 7, 2022 at FTX Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Rockets

Key Stats for Heat vs. Rockets

  • The Heat average 8.5 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Rockets allow (118).
  • Miami has an 11-2 record when putting up more than 118 points.
  • When Houston allows fewer than 109.5 points, it is 6-9.
  • The Rockets put up only 3.8 more points per game (108.4) than the Heat allow (104.6).
  • Houston has put together a 15-26 record in games it scores more than 104.6 points.
  • Miami is 33-7 when it allows fewer than 108.4 points.
  • This season, the Heat have a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is two% lower than the 48.3% of shots the Rockets' opponents have hit.
  • In games Miami shoots higher than 48.3% from the field, it is 23-1 overall.
  • The Rockets have shot at a 45% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 44.3% shooting opponents of the Heat have averaged.
  • Houston is 14-18 when it shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

  • Tyler Herro leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 20.6 points per game to go with 4.9 rebounds and 4 assists.
  • Miami's leading rebounder is Dewayne Dedmon averaging six boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lowry and his 7.9 assists per game.
  • Duncan Robinson leads the Heat in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of three shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Lowry and Dedmon lead Miami on the defensive end, with Lowry leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Dedmon in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

  • Christian Wood records 17.7 points and 10.1 rebounds per game for the Rockets, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
  • Houston's assist leader is Jae'Sean Tate with 3.1 per game. He also scores 12.6 points per game and grabs 5.5 rebounds per game.
  • Garrison Mathews is the top scorer from distance for the Rockets, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
  • Houston's leader in steals is Tate (one per game), and its leader in blocks is Wood (0.9 per game).

Heat Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Spurs

W 133-129

Home

2/28/2022

Bulls

W 112-99

Home

3/2/2022

Bucks

L 120-119

Away

3/3/2022

Nets

W 113-107

Away

3/5/2022

76ers

W 99-82

Home

3/7/2022

Rockets

-

Home

3/9/2022

Suns

-

Home

3/11/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

3/12/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

3/15/2022

Pistons

-

Home

3/18/2022

Thunder

-

Home

Rockets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/27/2022

Clippers

L 99-98

Home

3/1/2022

Clippers

L 113-100

Home

3/2/2022

Jazz

L 132-127

Home

3/4/2022

Nuggets

L 116-101

Away

3/6/2022

Grizzlies

W 123-112

Home

3/7/2022

Heat

-

Away

3/9/2022

Lakers

-

Home

3/11/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

3/13/2022

Pelicans

-

Away

3/16/2022

Suns

-

Home

3/18/2022

Pacers

-

Home

How To Watch

March
7
2022

Houston Rockets at Miami Heat

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
