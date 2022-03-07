Miami Heat vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

Mar 5, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) dribbles the basketball around Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle (22) during the second quarter at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (43-22) will look to continue a three-game home win streak when they square off against the Houston Rockets (15-48) on Monday, March 7, 2022 at FTX Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Rockets

Game Day: Monday, March 7, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FTX Arena

Key Stats for Heat vs. Rockets

The Heat average 8.5 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Rockets allow (118).

Miami has an 11-2 record when putting up more than 118 points.

When Houston allows fewer than 109.5 points, it is 6-9.

The Rockets put up only 3.8 more points per game (108.4) than the Heat allow (104.6).

Houston has put together a 15-26 record in games it scores more than 104.6 points.

Miami is 33-7 when it allows fewer than 108.4 points.

This season, the Heat have a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is two% lower than the 48.3% of shots the Rockets' opponents have hit.

In games Miami shoots higher than 48.3% from the field, it is 23-1 overall.

The Rockets have shot at a 45% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 44.3% shooting opponents of the Heat have averaged.

Houston is 14-18 when it shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

Tyler Herro leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 20.6 points per game to go with 4.9 rebounds and 4 assists.

Miami's leading rebounder is Dewayne Dedmon averaging six boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lowry and his 7.9 assists per game.

Duncan Robinson leads the Heat in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of three shots per game from beyond the arc.

Lowry and Dedmon lead Miami on the defensive end, with Lowry leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Dedmon in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

Christian Wood records 17.7 points and 10.1 rebounds per game for the Rockets, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.

Houston's assist leader is Jae'Sean Tate with 3.1 per game. He also scores 12.6 points per game and grabs 5.5 rebounds per game.

Garrison Mathews is the top scorer from distance for the Rockets, hitting 2.4 threes per game.

Houston's leader in steals is Tate (one per game), and its leader in blocks is Wood (0.9 per game).

Heat Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/26/2022 Spurs W 133-129 Home 2/28/2022 Bulls W 112-99 Home 3/2/2022 Bucks L 120-119 Away 3/3/2022 Nets W 113-107 Away 3/5/2022 76ers W 99-82 Home 3/7/2022 Rockets - Home 3/9/2022 Suns - Home 3/11/2022 Cavaliers - Home 3/12/2022 Timberwolves - Home 3/15/2022 Pistons - Home 3/18/2022 Thunder - Home

Rockets Upcoming Schedule