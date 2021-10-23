Publish date:
How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Heat (1-0) square off against the Indiana Pacers (0-2) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Heat vs. Pacers
- Game Day: Saturday, October 23, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Betting Information for Heat vs. Pacers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Heat
-4
223.5 points
Key Stats for Pacers vs. Heat
- Last year, the Heat scored 7.2 fewer points per game (108.1) than the Pacers allowed (115.3).
- Miami went 15-5 last season when scoring more than 115.3 points.
- Indiana went 15-8 last season when allowing fewer than 108.1 points.
- The Pacers put up 7.2 more points per game last year (115.3) than the Heat gave up (108.1).
- When it scored more than 108.1 points last season, Indiana went 31-22.
- Miami had a 36-15 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 115.3 points.
- The Pacers ranked 24th in rebounding in the NBA. The Heat finished 29th.
- The Heat and the Pacers were evenly matched on the offensive boards last season, with the teams averaging 8.1 and 9.0 offensive rebounds per game, respectively.
- The Pacers were the 24th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Heat finished 29th.
Heat Players to Watch
- Jimmy Butler scored 21.4 points and distributed 7.2 assists per game last season.
- Bam Adebayo grabbed 9.0 boards per game while also scoring 18.8 points a contest.
- Duncan Robinson hit an average of 3.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Butler averaged 2.1 steals per game, while Adebayo notched 1.0 block per contest.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis averaged 20.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game last season.
- Malcolm Brogdon tallied 21.2 points per game while tacking on 5.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists.
- Brogdon knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest a season ago.
- T.J. McConnell and Justin Holiday were defensive standouts last season, with McConnell averaging 1.9 steals per game and Holiday collecting 0.6 blocks per contest.
How To Watch
