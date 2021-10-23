    • October 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 21, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) dribbles the ball around Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) during the fourth quarter of the game at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

    The Miami Heat (1-0) square off against the Indiana Pacers (0-2) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Heat vs. Pacers

    Betting Information for Heat vs. Pacers

    Heat vs Pacers Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Heat

    -4

    223.5 points

    Key Stats for Pacers vs. Heat

    • Last year, the Heat scored 7.2 fewer points per game (108.1) than the Pacers allowed (115.3).
    • Miami went 15-5 last season when scoring more than 115.3 points.
    • Indiana went 15-8 last season when allowing fewer than 108.1 points.
    • The Pacers put up 7.2 more points per game last year (115.3) than the Heat gave up (108.1).
    • When it scored more than 108.1 points last season, Indiana went 31-22.
    • Miami had a 36-15 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 115.3 points.
    • The Pacers ranked 24th in rebounding in the NBA. The Heat finished 29th.
    • The Heat and the Pacers were evenly matched on the offensive boards last season, with the teams averaging 8.1 and 9.0 offensive rebounds per game, respectively.
    • The Pacers were the 24th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Heat finished 29th.

    Heat Players to Watch

    • Jimmy Butler scored 21.4 points and distributed 7.2 assists per game last season.
    • Bam Adebayo grabbed 9.0 boards per game while also scoring 18.8 points a contest.
    • Duncan Robinson hit an average of 3.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Butler averaged 2.1 steals per game, while Adebayo notched 1.0 block per contest.

    Pacers Players to Watch

    • Domantas Sabonis averaged 20.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game last season.
    • Malcolm Brogdon tallied 21.2 points per game while tacking on 5.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists.
    • Brogdon knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest a season ago.
    • T.J. McConnell and Justin Holiday were defensive standouts last season, with McConnell averaging 1.9 steals per game and Holiday collecting 0.6 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    October
    23
    2021

    Miami Heat at Indiana Pacers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

