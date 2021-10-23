Oct 21, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) dribbles the ball around Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) during the fourth quarter of the game at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (1-0) square off against the Indiana Pacers (0-2) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Pacers

Game Day: Saturday, October 23, 2021

7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Betting Information for Heat vs. Pacers

Favorite Spread Total Heat -4 223.5 points

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Heat

Last year, the Heat scored 7.2 fewer points per game (108.1) than the Pacers allowed (115.3).

Miami went 15-5 last season when scoring more than 115.3 points.

Indiana went 15-8 last season when allowing fewer than 108.1 points.

The Pacers put up 7.2 more points per game last year (115.3) than the Heat gave up (108.1).

When it scored more than 108.1 points last season, Indiana went 31-22.

Miami had a 36-15 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 115.3 points.

The Pacers ranked 24th in rebounding in the NBA. The Heat finished 29th.

The Heat and the Pacers were evenly matched on the offensive boards last season, with the teams averaging 8.1 and 9.0 offensive rebounds per game, respectively.

The Pacers were the 24th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Heat finished 29th.

Heat Players to Watch

Jimmy Butler scored 21.4 points and distributed 7.2 assists per game last season.

Bam Adebayo grabbed 9.0 boards per game while also scoring 18.8 points a contest.

Duncan Robinson hit an average of 3.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Butler averaged 2.1 steals per game, while Adebayo notched 1.0 block per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch