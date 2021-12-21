Dec 13, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) shoots between Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (21) and guard Tyler Herro (14) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (13-18) take on the Miami Heat (18-13) on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Pacers

Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Tuesday, December 21, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FTX Arena

Key Stats for Heat vs. Pacers

The Pacers record just 4.3 more points per game (108.0) than the Heat allow (103.7).

Indiana has an 11-8 record when scoring more than 103.7 points.

Miami is 16-6 when giving up fewer than 108.0 points.

The Heat score just 0.1 more points per game (106.6) than the Pacers allow their opponents to score (106.5).

Miami has put together a 14-3 record in games it scores more than 106.5 points.

Indiana is 9-7 when it allows fewer than 106.6 points.

The Pacers make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).

Indiana has a 12-9 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.2% from the field.

The Heat have shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points above the 45.7% shooting opponents of the Pacers have averaged.

Miami is 14-3 when it shoots better than 45.7% from the field.

Pacers Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Pacers is Malcolm Brogdon, who scores 19.7 points and dishes out 6.2 assists per game.

Domantas Sabonis is Indiana's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 11.8 boards in each contest while scoring 18.3 points per game.

The Pacers get the most three-point shooting production out of Justin Holiday, who makes 2.4 threes per game.

The Indiana steals leader is Sabonis, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Myles Turner, who compiles 2.9 rejections per contest.

Heat Players to Watch

Tyler Herro averages 20.3 points per game and is the top scorer for the Heat.

Miami's leader in rebounds is Dewayne Dedmon with 6.2 per game, and its leader in assists is Kyle Lowry with 8.2 per game.

Duncan Robinson is the top scorer from deep for the Heat, hitting 2.8 threes per game.

Miami's leader in steals is Lowry (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Caleb Martin (0.6 per game).

Pacers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/8/2021 Knicks W 122-102 Home 12/10/2021 Mavericks W 106-93 Home 12/13/2021 Warriors L 102-100 Home 12/15/2021 Bucks L 114-99 Away 12/16/2021 Pistons W 122-113 Home 12/21/2021 Heat - Away 12/23/2021 Rockets - Home 12/26/2021 Bulls - Away 12/29/2021 Hornets - Home 12/31/2021 Bulls - Home 1/2/2022 Cavaliers - Away

