How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indiana Pacers (13-18) take on the Miami Heat (18-13) on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Heat vs. Pacers
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: FTX Arena
Key Stats for Heat vs. Pacers
- The Pacers record just 4.3 more points per game (108.0) than the Heat allow (103.7).
- Indiana has an 11-8 record when scoring more than 103.7 points.
- Miami is 16-6 when giving up fewer than 108.0 points.
- The Heat score just 0.1 more points per game (106.6) than the Pacers allow their opponents to score (106.5).
- Miami has put together a 14-3 record in games it scores more than 106.5 points.
- Indiana is 9-7 when it allows fewer than 106.6 points.
- The Pacers make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
- Indiana has a 12-9 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.2% from the field.
- The Heat have shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points above the 45.7% shooting opponents of the Pacers have averaged.
- Miami is 14-3 when it shoots better than 45.7% from the field.
Pacers Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Pacers is Malcolm Brogdon, who scores 19.7 points and dishes out 6.2 assists per game.
- Domantas Sabonis is Indiana's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 11.8 boards in each contest while scoring 18.3 points per game.
- The Pacers get the most three-point shooting production out of Justin Holiday, who makes 2.4 threes per game.
- The Indiana steals leader is Sabonis, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Myles Turner, who compiles 2.9 rejections per contest.
Heat Players to Watch
- Tyler Herro averages 20.3 points per game and is the top scorer for the Heat.
- Miami's leader in rebounds is Dewayne Dedmon with 6.2 per game, and its leader in assists is Kyle Lowry with 8.2 per game.
- Duncan Robinson is the top scorer from deep for the Heat, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
- Miami's leader in steals is Lowry (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Caleb Martin (0.6 per game).
Pacers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/8/2021
Knicks
W 122-102
Home
12/10/2021
Mavericks
W 106-93
Home
12/13/2021
Warriors
L 102-100
Home
12/15/2021
Bucks
L 114-99
Away
12/16/2021
Pistons
W 122-113
Home
12/21/2021
Heat
-
Away
12/23/2021
Rockets
-
Home
12/26/2021
Bulls
-
Away
12/29/2021
Hornets
-
Home
12/31/2021
Bulls
-
Home
1/2/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away
Heat Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
Bulls
W 118-92
Home
12/13/2021
Cavaliers
L 105-94
Away
12/15/2021
76ers
W 101-96
Away
12/17/2021
Magic
W 115-105
Away
12/19/2021
Pistons
L 100-90
Away
12/21/2021
Pacers
-
Home
12/23/2021
Pistons
-
Home
12/26/2021
Magic
-
Home
12/28/2021
Wizards
-
Home
12/29/2021
Spurs
-
Away
12/31/2021
Rockets
-
Away