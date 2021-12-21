Skip to main content
    •
    December 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 13, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) shoots between Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (21) and guard Tyler Herro (14) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 13, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) shoots between Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (21) and guard Tyler Herro (14) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

    The Indiana Pacers (13-18) take on the Miami Heat (18-13) on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Heat vs. Pacers

    Key Stats for Heat vs. Pacers

    • The Pacers record just 4.3 more points per game (108.0) than the Heat allow (103.7).
    • Indiana has an 11-8 record when scoring more than 103.7 points.
    • Miami is 16-6 when giving up fewer than 108.0 points.
    • The Heat score just 0.1 more points per game (106.6) than the Pacers allow their opponents to score (106.5).
    • Miami has put together a 14-3 record in games it scores more than 106.5 points.
    • Indiana is 9-7 when it allows fewer than 106.6 points.
    • The Pacers make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
    • Indiana has a 12-9 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.2% from the field.
    • The Heat have shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points above the 45.7% shooting opponents of the Pacers have averaged.
    • Miami is 14-3 when it shoots better than 45.7% from the field.

    Pacers Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Pacers is Malcolm Brogdon, who scores 19.7 points and dishes out 6.2 assists per game.
    • Domantas Sabonis is Indiana's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 11.8 boards in each contest while scoring 18.3 points per game.
    • The Pacers get the most three-point shooting production out of Justin Holiday, who makes 2.4 threes per game.
    • The Indiana steals leader is Sabonis, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Myles Turner, who compiles 2.9 rejections per contest.

    Heat Players to Watch

    • Tyler Herro averages 20.3 points per game and is the top scorer for the Heat.
    • Miami's leader in rebounds is Dewayne Dedmon with 6.2 per game, and its leader in assists is Kyle Lowry with 8.2 per game.
    • Duncan Robinson is the top scorer from deep for the Heat, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
    • Miami's leader in steals is Lowry (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Caleb Martin (0.6 per game).

    Pacers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/8/2021

    Knicks

    W 122-102

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Mavericks

    W 106-93

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Warriors

    L 102-100

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Bucks

    L 114-99

    Away

    12/16/2021

    Pistons

    W 122-113

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    Heat Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/11/2021

    Bulls

    W 118-92

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 105-94

    Away

    12/15/2021

    76ers

    W 101-96

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Magic

    W 115-105

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Pistons

    L 100-90

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    21
    2021

    Indiana Pacers at Miami Heat

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 17, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) and Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (7) fight for a rebound in the first quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 17, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill (3) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 17, 2020; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard LJ Figueroa (30) drives to the basket as San Francisco Dons forward Dzmitry Ryuny (22), Taavi Jurkatamm (34) and guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) look on during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Pepperdine at Oregon

    1 minute ago
    Colorado Oklahoma State Women's Basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Kansas at Colorado

    1 minute ago
    washington huskies
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Utah Valley at Washington

    1 minute ago
    Volleyball Fans
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Oregon at Northwestern

    1 minute ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Michael Devoe (0) shoots against the Loyola Ramblers during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Georgia State at Georgia Tech

    1 minute ago
    usc basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch USC vs Oklahoma State

    1 minute ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles forward David Joplin (23) looks to shoot against UCLA Bruins guard-forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) during the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch UConn vs. Marquette

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy