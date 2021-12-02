Nov 17, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) drives to the basket as Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) defends during the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (9-15) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (13-9) on Friday, December 3, 2021 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Pacers

Game Day: Friday, December 3, 2021

Friday, December 3, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Heat

The Pacers score only 3.8 more points per game (107.4) than the Heat give up (103.6).

Indiana is 7-7 when scoring more than 103.6 points.

Miami is 11-3 when allowing fewer than 107.4 points.

The Heat put up just 1.3 more points per game (107.7) than the Pacers give up to opponents (106.4).

When it scores more than 106.4 points, Miami is 10-3.

Indiana has a 7-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.7 points.

The Pacers are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 17th.

The Pacers pull down 10.1 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.4 fewer rebounds than the Heat average (10.5).

The Heat are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 15th.

Pacers Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Pacers is Malcolm Brogdon, who scores 21.0 points and dishes out 6.1 assists per game.

Domantas Sabonis is Indiana's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 11.9 boards in each contest while scoring 17.5 points per game.

The Pacers get the most three-point shooting production out of Justin Holiday, who makes 2.4 threes per game.

Sabonis and Myles Turner lead Indiana on the defensive end, with Sabonis leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Turner in blocks averaging 2.8 per contest.

Heat Players to Watch