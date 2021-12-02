Publish date:
How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indiana Pacers (9-15) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (13-9) on Friday, December 3, 2021 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Heat vs. Pacers
- Game Day: Friday, December 3, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Key Stats for Pacers vs. Heat
- The Pacers score only 3.8 more points per game (107.4) than the Heat give up (103.6).
- Indiana is 7-7 when scoring more than 103.6 points.
- Miami is 11-3 when allowing fewer than 107.4 points.
- The Heat put up just 1.3 more points per game (107.7) than the Pacers give up to opponents (106.4).
- When it scores more than 106.4 points, Miami is 10-3.
- Indiana has a 7-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.7 points.
- The Pacers are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 17th.
- The Pacers pull down 10.1 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.4 fewer rebounds than the Heat average (10.5).
- The Heat are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 15th.
Pacers Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Pacers is Malcolm Brogdon, who scores 21.0 points and dishes out 6.1 assists per game.
- Domantas Sabonis is Indiana's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 11.9 boards in each contest while scoring 17.5 points per game.
- The Pacers get the most three-point shooting production out of Justin Holiday, who makes 2.4 threes per game.
- Sabonis and Myles Turner lead Indiana on the defensive end, with Sabonis leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Turner in blocks averaging 2.8 per contest.
Heat Players to Watch
- Jimmy Butler is at the top of the Heat scoring leaderboard with 23.6 points per game. He also collects 5.8 rebounds and racks up 5.3 assists per game.
- The Miami leaders in rebounding and assists are Bam Adebayo with 10.2 rebounds per game (he also adds 18.7 points and 3.2 assists per game) and Kyle Lowry with 7.6 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.3 points and 4.8 rebounds per game).
- Tyler Herro is dependable from three-point range and leads the Heat with 2.9 made threes per game.
- Miami's leader in steals is Butler (2.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Dewayne Dedmon (0.4 per game).
How To Watch
