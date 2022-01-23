Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) shoots the ball over Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (29-17) play the Los Angeles Lakers (23-23) on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Lakers

Key Stats for Heat vs. Lakers

  • The Heat put up 108.5 points per game, only 4.2 fewer points than the 112.7 the Lakers give up.
  • Miami is 18-2 when scoring more than 112.7 points.
  • Los Angeles has a 13-7 record when allowing fewer than 108.5 points.
  • The Lakers average 7.4 more points per game (111.4) than the Heat give up to opponents (104.0).
  • Los Angeles is 21-11 when it scores more than 104.0 points.
  • Miami has a 25-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.4 points.
  • The Heat are shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 45.1% the Lakers allow to opponents.
  • In games Miami shoots higher than 45.1% from the field, it is 22-4 overall.
  • The Lakers' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).
  • Los Angeles has put together a 19-12 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

  • Tyler Herro leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 20.7 points per game to go with 4.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists.
  • Omer Yurtseven is Miami's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.4 per game, while Kyle Lowry is its best passer, averaging 8.3 assists in each contest.
  • Duncan Robinson leads the Heat in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Caleb Martin is Miami's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.

Lakers Players to Watch

  • Russell Westbrook leads the Lakers in both rebounds and assists with 8.0 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game.
  • LeBron James scores 28.9 points per game, putting him at the top of the Los Angeles scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 7.6 rebounds and tacks on 6.4 assists per game.
  • James is reliable from distance and leads the Lakers with 2.9 made threes per game.
  • James is at the top of the Los Angeles steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.6 steals per game and 1.1 blocks per game.

Heat Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/14/2022

Hawks

W 124-118

Home

1/15/2022

76ers

L 109-98

Home

1/17/2022

Raptors

W 104-99

Home

1/19/2022

Trail Blazers

W 104-92

Home

1/21/2022

Hawks

L 110-108

Away

1/23/2022

Lakers

-

Home

1/26/2022

Knicks

-

Home

1/28/2022

Clippers

-

Home

1/29/2022

Raptors

-

Home

1/31/2022

Celtics

-

Away

2/1/2022

Raptors

-

Away

Lakers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/12/2022

Kings

L 125-116

Away

1/15/2022

Nuggets

L 133-96

Away

1/17/2022

Jazz

W 101-95

Home

1/19/2022

Pacers

L 111-104

Home

1/21/2022

Magic

W 116-105

Away

1/23/2022

Heat

-

Away

1/25/2022

Nets

-

Away

1/27/2022

76ers

-

Away

1/28/2022

Hornets

-

Away

1/30/2022

Hawks

-

Away

2/2/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

How To Watch

January
23
2022

Los Angeles Lakers at Miami Heat

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
USATSI_17204632
NBA

