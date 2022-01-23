How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Heat (29-17) play the Los Angeles Lakers (23-23) on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Heat vs. Lakers
- Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: FTX Arena
Key Stats for Heat vs. Lakers
- The Heat put up 108.5 points per game, only 4.2 fewer points than the 112.7 the Lakers give up.
- Miami is 18-2 when scoring more than 112.7 points.
- Los Angeles has a 13-7 record when allowing fewer than 108.5 points.
- The Lakers average 7.4 more points per game (111.4) than the Heat give up to opponents (104.0).
- Los Angeles is 21-11 when it scores more than 104.0 points.
- Miami has a 25-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.4 points.
- The Heat are shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 45.1% the Lakers allow to opponents.
- In games Miami shoots higher than 45.1% from the field, it is 22-4 overall.
- The Lakers' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).
- Los Angeles has put together a 19-12 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.
Heat Players to Watch
- Tyler Herro leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 20.7 points per game to go with 4.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists.
- Omer Yurtseven is Miami's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.4 per game, while Kyle Lowry is its best passer, averaging 8.3 assists in each contest.
- Duncan Robinson leads the Heat in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Caleb Martin is Miami's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.
Lakers Players to Watch
- Russell Westbrook leads the Lakers in both rebounds and assists with 8.0 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game.
- LeBron James scores 28.9 points per game, putting him at the top of the Los Angeles scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 7.6 rebounds and tacks on 6.4 assists per game.
- James is reliable from distance and leads the Lakers with 2.9 made threes per game.
- James is at the top of the Los Angeles steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.6 steals per game and 1.1 blocks per game.
Heat Upcoming Schedule
1/14/2022
Hawks
W 124-118
Home
1/15/2022
76ers
L 109-98
Home
1/17/2022
Raptors
W 104-99
Home
1/19/2022
Trail Blazers
W 104-92
Home
1/21/2022
Hawks
L 110-108
Away
1/23/2022
Lakers
-
Home
1/26/2022
Knicks
-
Home
1/28/2022
Clippers
-
Home
1/29/2022
Raptors
-
Home
1/31/2022
Celtics
-
Away
2/1/2022
Raptors
-
Away
Lakers Upcoming Schedule
1/12/2022
Kings
L 125-116
Away
1/15/2022
Nuggets
L 133-96
Away
1/17/2022
Jazz
W 101-95
Home
1/19/2022
Pacers
L 111-104
Home
1/21/2022
Magic
W 116-105
Away
1/23/2022
Heat
-
Away
1/25/2022
Nets
-
Away
1/27/2022
76ers
-
Away
1/28/2022
Hornets
-
Away
1/30/2022
Hawks
-
Away
2/2/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
