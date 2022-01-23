Jan 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) shoots the ball over Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (29-17) play the Los Angeles Lakers (23-23) on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Lakers

Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022

Sunday, January 23, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Heat vs. Lakers

The Heat put up 108.5 points per game, only 4.2 fewer points than the 112.7 the Lakers give up.

Miami is 18-2 when scoring more than 112.7 points.

Los Angeles has a 13-7 record when allowing fewer than 108.5 points.

The Lakers average 7.4 more points per game (111.4) than the Heat give up to opponents (104.0).

Los Angeles is 21-11 when it scores more than 104.0 points.

Miami has a 25-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.4 points.

The Heat are shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 45.1% the Lakers allow to opponents.

In games Miami shoots higher than 45.1% from the field, it is 22-4 overall.

The Lakers' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).

Los Angeles has put together a 19-12 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

Tyler Herro leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 20.7 points per game to go with 4.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

Omer Yurtseven is Miami's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.4 per game, while Kyle Lowry is its best passer, averaging 8.3 assists in each contest.

Duncan Robinson leads the Heat in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Caleb Martin is Miami's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.

Lakers Players to Watch

Russell Westbrook leads the Lakers in both rebounds and assists with 8.0 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game.

LeBron James scores 28.9 points per game, putting him at the top of the Los Angeles scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 7.6 rebounds and tacks on 6.4 assists per game.

James is reliable from distance and leads the Lakers with 2.9 made threes per game.

James is at the top of the Los Angeles steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.6 steals per game and 1.1 blocks per game.

Heat Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/14/2022 Hawks W 124-118 Home 1/15/2022 76ers L 109-98 Home 1/17/2022 Raptors W 104-99 Home 1/19/2022 Trail Blazers W 104-92 Home 1/21/2022 Hawks L 110-108 Away 1/23/2022 Lakers - Home 1/26/2022 Knicks - Home 1/28/2022 Clippers - Home 1/29/2022 Raptors - Home 1/31/2022 Celtics - Away 2/1/2022 Raptors - Away

Lakers Upcoming Schedule