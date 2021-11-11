Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 8, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris (8) lies on the ground after a play with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) as guard Tyler Herro (14) and center Bam Adebayo (13) and forward Aaron Gordon (50) react as head coach Michael Malone runs to interject in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 8, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris (8) lies on the ground after a play with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) as guard Tyler Herro (14) and center Bam Adebayo (13) and forward Aaron Gordon (50) react as head coach Michael Malone runs to interject in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

    Two of the league's best scorers hit the court when Jimmy Butler (11th, 25.3 points per game) and the Miami Heat (7-3) visit Anthony Davis (15th, 23.9) and the Los Angeles Lakers (6-5) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Heat vs. Lakers

    Betting Information for Heat vs. Lakers

    Heat vs Lakers Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Heat

    -5

    216.5 points

    Key Stats for Lakers vs. Heat

    • The 110.1 points per game the Heat score are the same as the Lakers allow.
    • Miami has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 112.4 points.
    • Los Angeles is 2-2 when allowing fewer than 110.1 points.
    • The Lakers average 10.0 more points per game (111.5) than the Heat give up to opponents (101.5).
    • When it scores more than 101.5 points, Los Angeles is 5-4.
    • Miami's record is 6-2 when it gives up fewer than 111.5 points.
    • The Heat are the top rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at sixth.
    • The Heat's 10.9 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.7 more rebounds than the Lakers pull down per game (10.2).
    • The Lakers are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at ninth.

    Heat Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Heat this season is Butler, who averages 25.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game.
    • Bam Adebayo leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 11.8 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.1 in each contest.
    • Duncan Robinson leads the Heat in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Butler is Miami's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 2.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game.

    Lakers Players to Watch

    • The Lakers' leader in scoring and rebounding is Davis with 23.9 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.
    • Russell Westbrook's assist statline leads Los Angeles; he dishes out 8.5 assists per game.
    • Carmelo Anthony is the top scorer from distance for the Lakers, hitting 3.5 threes per game.
    • Los Angeles' leader in steals is Westbrook (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Davis (2.4 per game).

    How To Watch

    November
    10
    2021

    Miami Heat at Los Angeles Lakers

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17122940
    NBA

    How to Watch Heat vs. Lakers

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_10735204
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Pepperdine at UCLA in Women's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17123004
    NBA

    How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Warriors

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 8, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles center Steven Adams (4) and Memphis Grizzles forward Brandon Clarke (15) defends Minnesota Timberwolves center/forward Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers small forward Norman Powell (right) blocks a shot by Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook (0) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 8, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris (8) lies on the ground after a play with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) as guard Tyler Herro (14) and center Bam Adebayo (13) and forward Aaron Gordon (50) react as head coach Michael Malone runs to interject in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 8, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles center Steven Adams (4) and Memphis Grizzles forward Brandon Clarke (15) defends Minnesota Timberwolves center/forward Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 7, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Myreon Jones (0) dribbles as Maryland Terrapins guard Aaron Wiggins (2) defends during the first half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Youngstown State vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 8, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) and Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) shake hands after the game at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy