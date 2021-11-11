Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

Nov 8, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris (8) lies on the ground after a play with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) as guard Tyler Herro (14) and center Bam Adebayo (13) and forward Aaron Gordon (50) react as head coach Michael Malone runs to interject in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Two of the league's best scorers hit the court when Jimmy Butler (11th, 25.3 points per game) and the Miami Heat (7-3) visit Anthony Davis (15th, 23.9) and the Los Angeles Lakers (6-5) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Lakers

Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021

10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Staples Center

Betting Information for Heat vs. Lakers

Favorite Spread Total Heat -5 216.5 points

Key Stats for Lakers vs. Heat

The 110.1 points per game the Heat score are the same as the Lakers allow.

Miami has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 112.4 points.

Los Angeles is 2-2 when allowing fewer than 110.1 points.

The Lakers average 10.0 more points per game (111.5) than the Heat give up to opponents (101.5).

When it scores more than 101.5 points, Los Angeles is 5-4.

Miami's record is 6-2 when it gives up fewer than 111.5 points.

The Heat are the top rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at sixth.

The Heat's 10.9 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.7 more rebounds than the Lakers pull down per game (10.2).

The Lakers are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at ninth.

Heat Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Heat this season is Butler, who averages 25.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game.

Bam Adebayo leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 11.8 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.1 in each contest.

Duncan Robinson leads the Heat in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Butler is Miami's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 2.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game.

Lakers Players to Watch