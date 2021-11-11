Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Two of the league's best scorers hit the court when Jimmy Butler (11th, 25.3 points per game) and the Miami Heat (7-3) visit Anthony Davis (15th, 23.9) and the Los Angeles Lakers (6-5) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Heat vs. Lakers
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Staples Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Heat vs. Lakers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Heat
-5
216.5 points
Key Stats for Lakers vs. Heat
- The 110.1 points per game the Heat score are the same as the Lakers allow.
- Miami has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 112.4 points.
- Los Angeles is 2-2 when allowing fewer than 110.1 points.
- The Lakers average 10.0 more points per game (111.5) than the Heat give up to opponents (101.5).
- When it scores more than 101.5 points, Los Angeles is 5-4.
- Miami's record is 6-2 when it gives up fewer than 111.5 points.
- The Heat are the top rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at sixth.
- The Heat's 10.9 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.7 more rebounds than the Lakers pull down per game (10.2).
- The Lakers are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at ninth.
Heat Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Heat this season is Butler, who averages 25.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game.
- Bam Adebayo leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 11.8 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.1 in each contest.
- Duncan Robinson leads the Heat in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Butler is Miami's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 2.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game.
Lakers Players to Watch
- The Lakers' leader in scoring and rebounding is Davis with 23.9 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.
- Russell Westbrook's assist statline leads Los Angeles; he dishes out 8.5 assists per game.
- Carmelo Anthony is the top scorer from distance for the Lakers, hitting 3.5 threes per game.
- Los Angeles' leader in steals is Westbrook (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Davis (2.4 per game).
How To Watch
November
10
2021
Miami Heat at Los Angeles Lakers
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)