Miami Heat vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/30/2021

Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 29, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) controls the ball around Charlotte Hornets guard Ish Smith (10) during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 29, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) controls the ball around Charlotte Hornets guard Ish Smith (10) during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

    The Miami Heat (4-1) aim to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (3-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at FedExForum. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Heat vs. Grizzlies

    Betting Information for Heat vs. Grizzlies

    Grizzlies vs Heat Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Grizzlies

    -3

    215.5 points

    Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Heat

    • The Grizzlies score 18.2 more points per game (114.0) than the Heat allow (95.8).
    • When Memphis scores more than 95.8 points, it is 3-2.
    • Miami is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 114.0 points.
    • The Heat put up only 3.6 fewer points per game (111.0) than the Grizzlies give up (114.6).
    • The Grizzlies are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank first.
    • The Grizzlies average 15 offensive boards per game, more than the Heat by 2.4 rebounds per contest.
    • The Grizzlies are the best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank fourth.

    Grizzlies Players to Watch

    • The Grizzlies leader in points and assists is Ja Morant, who puts up 30.4 points per game to go with 7.8 assists.
    • Steven Adams leads Memphis in rebounding, grabbing 10.6 boards per game while also scoring 11.0 points a contest.
    • Desmond Bane makes more threes per game than any other member of the Grizzlies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.4 per contest.
    • The Memphis steals leader is Morant, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jaren Jackson Jr., who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.

    Heat Players to Watch

    • Jimmy Butler is the top scorer for the Heat with 25.0 points per game. He also tacks on 7.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game to his statistics.
    • Bam Adebayo has a stat line of 14.0 rebounds, 20.6 points and 1.6 assists per game for Miami to take the top rebound spot on the team. Kyle Lowry has the top spot for assists with 7.0 per game, adding 6.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per matchup.
    • Tyler Herro is reliable from deep and leads the Heat with 2.6 made threes per game.
    • Butler (2.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Miami while Lowry (0.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Miami Heat at Memphis Grizzlies

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_15767053
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Western New Mexico at Grand Canyon

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17015016
    NBA

    How to Watch Nuggets at Timberwolves

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 27, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives for the basket over Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/30/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) dribbles the ball as Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) defends during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/30/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 28, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (4) shoots the ball over Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/30/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 29, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) controls the ball around Charlotte Hornets guard Ish Smith (10) during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/30/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 27, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) defends Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/30/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 29, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) controls the ball around Charlotte Hornets guard Ish Smith (10) during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/30/2021

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17048360
    NBA

    How to Watch Thunder at Warriors

    32 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy