Miami Heat vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/30/2021

The Miami Heat (4-1) aim to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (3-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at FedExForum. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Heat vs. Grizzlies

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -3 215.5 points

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Heat

The Grizzlies score 18.2 more points per game (114.0) than the Heat allow (95.8).

When Memphis scores more than 95.8 points, it is 3-2.

Miami is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 114.0 points.

The Heat put up only 3.6 fewer points per game (111.0) than the Grizzlies give up (114.6).

The Grizzlies are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank first.

The Grizzlies average 15 offensive boards per game, more than the Heat by 2.4 rebounds per contest.

The Grizzlies are the best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank fourth.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

The Grizzlies leader in points and assists is Ja Morant, who puts up 30.4 points per game to go with 7.8 assists.

Steven Adams leads Memphis in rebounding, grabbing 10.6 boards per game while also scoring 11.0 points a contest.

Desmond Bane makes more threes per game than any other member of the Grizzlies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.4 per contest.

The Memphis steals leader is Morant, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jaren Jackson Jr., who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.

