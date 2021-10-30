Miami Heat vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/30/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Heat (4-1) aim to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (3-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at FedExForum. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Heat vs. Grizzlies
- Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: FedExForum
Betting Information for Heat vs. Grizzlies
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Grizzlies
-3
215.5 points
Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Heat
- The Grizzlies score 18.2 more points per game (114.0) than the Heat allow (95.8).
- When Memphis scores more than 95.8 points, it is 3-2.
- Miami is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 114.0 points.
- The Heat put up only 3.6 fewer points per game (111.0) than the Grizzlies give up (114.6).
- The Grizzlies are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank first.
- The Grizzlies average 15 offensive boards per game, more than the Heat by 2.4 rebounds per contest.
- The Grizzlies are the best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank fourth.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- The Grizzlies leader in points and assists is Ja Morant, who puts up 30.4 points per game to go with 7.8 assists.
- Steven Adams leads Memphis in rebounding, grabbing 10.6 boards per game while also scoring 11.0 points a contest.
- Desmond Bane makes more threes per game than any other member of the Grizzlies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.4 per contest.
- The Memphis steals leader is Morant, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jaren Jackson Jr., who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.
Heat Players to Watch
- Jimmy Butler is the top scorer for the Heat with 25.0 points per game. He also tacks on 7.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game to his statistics.
- Bam Adebayo has a stat line of 14.0 rebounds, 20.6 points and 1.6 assists per game for Miami to take the top rebound spot on the team. Kyle Lowry has the top spot for assists with 7.0 per game, adding 6.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per matchup.
- Tyler Herro is reliable from deep and leads the Heat with 2.6 made threes per game.
- Butler (2.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Miami while Lowry (0.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
October
30
2021
Miami Heat at Memphis Grizzlies
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
