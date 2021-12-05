Miami Heat vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Memphis Grizzlies (13-10) will try to build on a three-game road winning streak when they take on the Miami Heat (14-10) on Monday, December 6, 2021 at FTX Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Heat vs. Grizzlies
- Game Day: Monday, December 6, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: FTX Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Heat vs. Grizzlies
- The Heat put up 107.7 points per game, just 4.1 fewer points than the 111.8 the Grizzlies give up.
- Miami is 8-1 when scoring more than 111.8 points.
- When Memphis gives up fewer than 107.7 points, it is 8-0.
- The Grizzlies score an average of 111.3 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 104.5 the Heat give up.
- Memphis has put together a 10-3 record in games it scores more than 104.5 points.
- Miami is 13-4 when it gives up fewer than 111.3 points.
- The Heat are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 46.1% the Grizzlies allow to opponents.
- In games Miami shoots better than 46.1% from the field, it is 10-2 overall.
- The Grizzlies have shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 44.3% shooting opponents of the Heat have averaged.
- This season, Memphis has a 10-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.3% from the field.
Heat Players to Watch
- Jimmy Butler leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 23.6 points per game to go with 5.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists.
- Bam Adebayo leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 10.2 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.6 in each contest.
- The Heat get the most three-point shooting production out of Duncan Robinson, who makes 2.9 threes per game.
- The Miami steals leader is Butler, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Caleb Martin, who compiles 0.5 rejections per contest.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Ja Morant's points (24.1 per game) and assists (6.8 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Grizzlies' leaderboards.
- Steven Adams is at the top of the Memphis rebounding leaderboard with 8.2 rebounds per game. He also notches 6.7 points and adds 2.7 assists per game.
- Desmond Bane is reliable from distance and leads the Grizzlies with 2.6 made threes per game.
- Memphis' leader in steals is Morant with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jaren Jackson Jr. with 2.0 per game.
Heat Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/27/2021
Bulls
W 107-104
Away
11/29/2021
Nuggets
L 120-111
Home
12/1/2021
Cavaliers
L 111-85
Home
12/3/2021
Pacers
W 113-104
Away
12/4/2021
Bucks
L 124-102
Away
12/6/2021
Grizzlies
-
Home
12/8/2021
Bucks
-
Home
12/11/2021
Bulls
-
Home
12/13/2021
Cavaliers
-
Away
12/15/2021
76ers
-
Away
12/17/2021
Magic
-
Away
Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/26/2021
Hawks
L 132-100
Home
11/28/2021
Kings
W 128-101
Home
11/30/2021
Raptors
W 98-91
Away
12/2/2021
Thunder
W 152-79
Home
12/4/2021
Mavericks
W 97-90
Away
12/6/2021
Heat
-
Away
12/8/2021
Mavericks
-
Home
12/9/2021
Lakers
-
Home
12/11/2021
Rockets
-
Home
12/13/2021
76ers
-
Home
12/15/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away