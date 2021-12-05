Miami Heat vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

Dec 4, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Rodney Hood (5) blocks the shot of Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) during the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (13-10) will try to build on a three-game road winning streak when they take on the Miami Heat (14-10) on Monday, December 6, 2021 at FTX Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Monday, December 6, 2021

Monday, December 6, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena

Key Stats for Heat vs. Grizzlies

The Heat put up 107.7 points per game, just 4.1 fewer points than the 111.8 the Grizzlies give up.

Miami is 8-1 when scoring more than 111.8 points.

When Memphis gives up fewer than 107.7 points, it is 8-0.

The Grizzlies score an average of 111.3 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 104.5 the Heat give up.

Memphis has put together a 10-3 record in games it scores more than 104.5 points.

Miami is 13-4 when it gives up fewer than 111.3 points.

The Heat are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 46.1% the Grizzlies allow to opponents.

In games Miami shoots better than 46.1% from the field, it is 10-2 overall.

The Grizzlies have shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 44.3% shooting opponents of the Heat have averaged.

This season, Memphis has a 10-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.3% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

Jimmy Butler leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 23.6 points per game to go with 5.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

Bam Adebayo leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 10.2 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.6 in each contest.

The Heat get the most three-point shooting production out of Duncan Robinson, who makes 2.9 threes per game.

The Miami steals leader is Butler, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Caleb Martin, who compiles 0.5 rejections per contest.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Ja Morant's points (24.1 per game) and assists (6.8 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Grizzlies' leaderboards.

Steven Adams is at the top of the Memphis rebounding leaderboard with 8.2 rebounds per game. He also notches 6.7 points and adds 2.7 assists per game.

Desmond Bane is reliable from distance and leads the Grizzlies with 2.6 made threes per game.

Memphis' leader in steals is Morant with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jaren Jackson Jr. with 2.0 per game.

Heat Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/27/2021 Bulls W 107-104 Away 11/29/2021 Nuggets L 120-111 Home 12/1/2021 Cavaliers L 111-85 Home 12/3/2021 Pacers W 113-104 Away 12/4/2021 Bucks L 124-102 Away 12/6/2021 Grizzlies - Home 12/8/2021 Bucks - Home 12/11/2021 Bulls - Home 12/13/2021 Cavaliers - Away 12/15/2021 76ers - Away 12/17/2021 Magic - Away

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule