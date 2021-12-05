Miami Heat vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 4, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Rodney Hood (5) blocks the shot of Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) during the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

    The Memphis Grizzlies (13-10) will try to build on a three-game road winning streak when they take on the Miami Heat (14-10) on Monday, December 6, 2021 at FTX Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Heat vs. Grizzlies

    Key Stats for Heat vs. Grizzlies

    • The Heat put up 107.7 points per game, just 4.1 fewer points than the 111.8 the Grizzlies give up.
    • Miami is 8-1 when scoring more than 111.8 points.
    • When Memphis gives up fewer than 107.7 points, it is 8-0.
    • The Grizzlies score an average of 111.3 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 104.5 the Heat give up.
    • Memphis has put together a 10-3 record in games it scores more than 104.5 points.
    • Miami is 13-4 when it gives up fewer than 111.3 points.
    • The Heat are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 46.1% the Grizzlies allow to opponents.
    • In games Miami shoots better than 46.1% from the field, it is 10-2 overall.
    • The Grizzlies have shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 44.3% shooting opponents of the Heat have averaged.
    • This season, Memphis has a 10-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.3% from the field.

    Heat Players to Watch

    • Jimmy Butler leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 23.6 points per game to go with 5.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists.
    • Bam Adebayo leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 10.2 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.6 in each contest.
    • The Heat get the most three-point shooting production out of Duncan Robinson, who makes 2.9 threes per game.
    • The Miami steals leader is Butler, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Caleb Martin, who compiles 0.5 rejections per contest.

    Grizzlies Players to Watch

    • Ja Morant's points (24.1 per game) and assists (6.8 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Grizzlies' leaderboards.
    • Steven Adams is at the top of the Memphis rebounding leaderboard with 8.2 rebounds per game. He also notches 6.7 points and adds 2.7 assists per game.
    • Desmond Bane is reliable from distance and leads the Grizzlies with 2.6 made threes per game.
    • Memphis' leader in steals is Morant with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jaren Jackson Jr. with 2.0 per game.

    Heat Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/27/2021

    Bulls

    W 107-104

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Nuggets

    L 120-111

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 111-85

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Pacers

    W 113-104

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Bucks

    L 124-102

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    76ers

    -

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/26/2021

    Hawks

    L 132-100

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Kings

    W 128-101

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Raptors

    W 98-91

    Away

    12/2/2021

    Thunder

    W 152-79

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Mavericks

    W 97-90

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    12/13/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    6
    2021

    Memphis Grizzlies at Miami Heat

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
