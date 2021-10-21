Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/21/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Heat (0-0) play the Milwaukee Bucks (1-0) on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Heat vs. Bucks
- Game Day: Thursday, October 21, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: FTX Arena
Key Stats for Heat vs. Bucks
- Last year, the Heat put up 6.1 fewer points per game (108.1) than the Bucks allowed (114.2).
- Miami went 16-5 last season when scoring more than 114.2 points.
- Milwaukee went 22-1 last season when giving up fewer than 108.1 points.
- The Bucks' 120.1 points per game last year were 12.0 more points than the 108.1 the Heat allowed.
- Milwaukee put together a 42-18 record last season in games it scored more than 108.1 points.
- Miami went 37-19 last season when it allowed fewer than 120.1 points.
- The Heat shot 46.9% from the field last season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 45.6% the Bucks allowed to opponents.
- Miami went 29-15 when it shot higher than 45.6% from the field.
- The Bucks shot 48.7% from the field, 2.8% higher than the 45.9% the Heat's opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Milwaukee had a 36-13 record in games the team collectively shot over 45.9% from the field.
Heat Players to Watch
- Jimmy Butler scored 21.4 points and distributed 7.2 assists per game last season.
- Bam Adebayo pulled down 9.0 rebounds per game while also scoring 18.8 points a contest.
- Duncan Robinson hit an average of 3.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Butler and Adebayo were defensive standouts last season, with Butler averaging 2.1 steals per game and Adebayo collecting 1.0 block per contest.
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 28.1 points and grabbed 11.0 rebounds per game last season.
- Jrue Holiday dished out 6.1 assists per game while scoring 17.7 PPG.
- Khris Middleton made 2.2 threes per game a season ago.
- Holiday averaged 1.6 steals per game, while Brook Lopez collected 1.5 blocks per contest.
Heat Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/21/2021
Bucks
-
Home
10/23/2021
Pacers
-
Away
10/25/2021
Magic
-
Home
10/27/2021
Nets
-
Away
10/29/2021
Hornets
-
Home
10/30/2021
Grizzlies
-
Away
Bucks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/19/2021
Nets
W 127-104
Home
10/21/2021
Heat
-
Away
10/23/2021
Spurs
-
Away
10/25/2021
Pacers
-
Away
10/27/2021
Timberwolves
-
Home
10/30/2021
Spurs
-
Home
10/31/2021
Jazz
-
Home
How To Watch
October
21
2021
Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
