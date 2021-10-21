Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/21/2021

Nov 5, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Detailed view of the signature of NBA commissioner Adam Silver stamped on an official Spalding basketball prior to the game between the Memphis Grizzlies against the Phoenix Suns at US Airways Center. The Grizzlies defeated the Suns 102-91. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (0-0) play the Milwaukee Bucks (1-0) on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Bucks

Game Day: Thursday, October 21, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: NBA League Pass

Arena: FTX Arena

Key Stats for Heat vs. Bucks

Last year, the Heat put up 6.1 fewer points per game (108.1) than the Bucks allowed (114.2).

Miami went 16-5 last season when scoring more than 114.2 points.

Milwaukee went 22-1 last season when giving up fewer than 108.1 points.

The Bucks' 120.1 points per game last year were 12.0 more points than the 108.1 the Heat allowed.

Milwaukee put together a 42-18 record last season in games it scored more than 108.1 points.

Miami went 37-19 last season when it allowed fewer than 120.1 points.

The Heat shot 46.9% from the field last season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 45.6% the Bucks allowed to opponents.

Miami went 29-15 when it shot higher than 45.6% from the field.

The Bucks shot 48.7% from the field, 2.8% higher than the 45.9% the Heat's opponents shot last season.

Last season, Milwaukee had a 36-13 record in games the team collectively shot over 45.9% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

Jimmy Butler scored 21.4 points and distributed 7.2 assists per game last season.

Bam Adebayo pulled down 9.0 rebounds per game while also scoring 18.8 points a contest.

Duncan Robinson hit an average of 3.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Butler and Adebayo were defensive standouts last season, with Butler averaging 2.1 steals per game and Adebayo collecting 1.0 block per contest.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 28.1 points and grabbed 11.0 rebounds per game last season.

Jrue Holiday dished out 6.1 assists per game while scoring 17.7 PPG.

Khris Middleton made 2.2 threes per game a season ago.

Holiday averaged 1.6 steals per game, while Brook Lopez collected 1.5 blocks per contest.

Heat Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/21/2021 Bucks - Home 10/23/2021 Pacers - Away 10/25/2021 Magic - Home 10/27/2021 Nets - Away 10/29/2021 Hornets - Home 10/30/2021 Grizzlies - Away

Bucks Upcoming Schedule