Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/21/2021

    • October 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 5, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Detailed view of the signature of NBA commissioner Adam Silver stamped on an official Spalding basketball prior to the game between the Memphis Grizzlies against the Phoenix Suns at US Airways Center. The Grizzlies defeated the Suns 102-91. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

    The Miami Heat (0-0) play the Milwaukee Bucks (1-0) on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Heat vs. Bucks

    Key Stats for Heat vs. Bucks

    • Last year, the Heat put up 6.1 fewer points per game (108.1) than the Bucks allowed (114.2).
    • Miami went 16-5 last season when scoring more than 114.2 points.
    • Milwaukee went 22-1 last season when giving up fewer than 108.1 points.
    • The Bucks' 120.1 points per game last year were 12.0 more points than the 108.1 the Heat allowed.
    • Milwaukee put together a 42-18 record last season in games it scored more than 108.1 points.
    • Miami went 37-19 last season when it allowed fewer than 120.1 points.
    • The Heat shot 46.9% from the field last season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 45.6% the Bucks allowed to opponents.
    • Miami went 29-15 when it shot higher than 45.6% from the field.
    • The Bucks shot 48.7% from the field, 2.8% higher than the 45.9% the Heat's opponents shot last season.
    • Last season, Milwaukee had a 36-13 record in games the team collectively shot over 45.9% from the field.

    Heat Players to Watch

    • Jimmy Butler scored 21.4 points and distributed 7.2 assists per game last season.
    • Bam Adebayo pulled down 9.0 rebounds per game while also scoring 18.8 points a contest.
    • Duncan Robinson hit an average of 3.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Butler and Adebayo were defensive standouts last season, with Butler averaging 2.1 steals per game and Adebayo collecting 1.0 block per contest.

    Bucks Players to Watch

    • Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 28.1 points and grabbed 11.0 rebounds per game last season.
    • Jrue Holiday dished out 6.1 assists per game while scoring 17.7 PPG.
    • Khris Middleton made 2.2 threes per game a season ago.
    • Holiday averaged 1.6 steals per game, while Brook Lopez collected 1.5 blocks per contest.

    Heat Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/21/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    10/25/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    10/27/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    10/29/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    Bucks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/19/2021

    Nets

    W 127-104

    Home

    10/21/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    10/25/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    10/27/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    October
    21
    2021

    Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

