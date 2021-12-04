Dec 1, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after their win over the Charlotte Hornets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks (14-9) will attempt to continue a six-game home win streak when they take on the Miami Heat (14-9) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Fiserv Forum. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Bucks

Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Saturday, December 4, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum

Betting Information for Heat vs. Bucks

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -5.5 -

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Heat

The 109.9 points per game the Bucks put up are 6.2 more points than the Heat allow (103.7).

When Milwaukee totals more than 103.7 points, it is 13-2.

When Miami allows fewer than 109.9 points, it is 12-3.

The Heat score an average of 108.0 points per game, just 1.4 more points than the 106.6 the Bucks give up to opponents.

Miami is 11-3 when it scores more than 106.6 points.

Milwaukee has an 8-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.0 points.

The Heat are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at second.

The Bucks' 10.1 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.4 fewer rebounds than the Heat grab per game (10.5).

The Heat are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 15th.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, putting up 27.6 points and 11.8 boards per game.

Milwaukee's best passer is Jrue Holiday, who averages 6.1 assists per game to go with his 15.2 PPG scoring average.

The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Grayson Allen, who makes 3.1 threes per game.

Holiday and Antetokounmpo lead Milwaukee on the defensive end, with Holiday leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Antetokounmpo in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

Heat Players to Watch