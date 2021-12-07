Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

Dec 1, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after their win over the Charlotte Hornets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (14-11) will try to end a three-game home losing streak when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks (16-9) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at FTX Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Bucks

Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: FTX Arena

Key Stats for Heat vs. Bucks

The Heat put up 107.0 points per game, only 0.7 more points than the 106.3 the Bucks give up.

Miami is 11-3 when scoring more than 106.3 points.

When Milwaukee gives up fewer than 107.0 points, it is 10-3.

The Bucks score an average of 110.5 points per game, 6.0 more points than the 104.5 the Heat give up.

Milwaukee is 15-2 when it scores more than 104.5 points.

Miami has a 13-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.5 points.

The Heat make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).

In games Miami shoots higher than 43.0% from the field, it is 12-5 overall.

The Bucks' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.0 percentage point higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).

Milwaukee is 15-2 when it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

Jimmy Butler leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 22.8 points per game to go with 5.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

Miami's leading rebounder is Bam Adebayo averaging 10.2 boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lowry and his 7.6 assists per game.

The Heat get the most three-point shooting production out of Duncan Robinson, who makes 2.9 threes per game.

Butler is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 2.2 steals per game, while Dewayne Dedmon leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.

Bucks Players to Watch

The Bucks' leader in scoring and rebounding is Giannis Antetokounmpo with 27.6 points and 11.8 rebounds per game.

Jrue Holiday dishes out more assists than any other Milwaukee teammate with 6.2 per game. He also averages 15.5 points and pulls down 4.8 rebounds per game.

Grayson Allen hits 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bucks.

Milwaukee's leader in steals is Holiday with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Antetokounmpo with 1.7 per game.

Heat Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/29/2021 Nuggets L 120-111 Home 12/1/2021 Cavaliers L 111-85 Home 12/3/2021 Pacers W 113-104 Away 12/4/2021 Bucks L 124-102 Away 12/6/2021 Grizzlies L 105-90 Home 12/8/2021 Bucks - Home 12/11/2021 Bulls - Home 12/13/2021 Cavaliers - Away 12/15/2021 76ers - Away 12/17/2021 Magic - Away 12/19/2021 Pistons - Away

