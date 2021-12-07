Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Heat (14-11) will try to end a three-game home losing streak when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks (16-9) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at FTX Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Heat vs. Bucks
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: FTX Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Heat vs. Bucks
- The Heat put up 107.0 points per game, only 0.7 more points than the 106.3 the Bucks give up.
- Miami is 11-3 when scoring more than 106.3 points.
- When Milwaukee gives up fewer than 107.0 points, it is 10-3.
- The Bucks score an average of 110.5 points per game, 6.0 more points than the 104.5 the Heat give up.
- Milwaukee is 15-2 when it scores more than 104.5 points.
- Miami has a 13-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.5 points.
- The Heat make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).
- In games Miami shoots higher than 43.0% from the field, it is 12-5 overall.
- The Bucks' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.0 percentage point higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
- Milwaukee is 15-2 when it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.
Heat Players to Watch
- Jimmy Butler leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 22.8 points per game to go with 5.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists.
- Miami's leading rebounder is Bam Adebayo averaging 10.2 boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lowry and his 7.6 assists per game.
- The Heat get the most three-point shooting production out of Duncan Robinson, who makes 2.9 threes per game.
- Butler is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 2.2 steals per game, while Dewayne Dedmon leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.
Bucks Players to Watch
- The Bucks' leader in scoring and rebounding is Giannis Antetokounmpo with 27.6 points and 11.8 rebounds per game.
- Jrue Holiday dishes out more assists than any other Milwaukee teammate with 6.2 per game. He also averages 15.5 points and pulls down 4.8 rebounds per game.
- Grayson Allen hits 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bucks.
- Milwaukee's leader in steals is Holiday with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Antetokounmpo with 1.7 per game.
Heat Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/29/2021
Nuggets
L 120-111
Home
12/1/2021
Cavaliers
L 111-85
Home
12/3/2021
Pacers
W 113-104
Away
12/4/2021
Bucks
L 124-102
Away
12/6/2021
Grizzlies
L 105-90
Home
12/8/2021
Bucks
-
Home
12/11/2021
Bulls
-
Home
12/13/2021
Cavaliers
-
Away
12/15/2021
76ers
-
Away
12/17/2021
Magic
-
Away
12/19/2021
Pistons
-
Away
Bucks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/28/2021
Pacers
W 118-100
Away
12/1/2021
Hornets
W 127-125
Home
12/2/2021
Raptors
L 97-93
Away
12/4/2021
Heat
W 124-102
Home
12/6/2021
Cavaliers
W 112-104
Home
12/8/2021
Heat
-
Away
12/10/2021
Rockets
-
Away
12/12/2021
Knicks
-
Away
12/13/2021
Celtics
-
Away
12/15/2021
Pacers
-
Home
12/17/2021
Pelicans
-
Away