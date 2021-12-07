Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 1, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after their win over the Charlotte Hornets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

    The Miami Heat (14-11) will try to end a three-game home losing streak when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks (16-9) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at FTX Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Heat vs. Bucks

    Key Stats for Heat vs. Bucks

    • The Heat put up 107.0 points per game, only 0.7 more points than the 106.3 the Bucks give up.
    • Miami is 11-3 when scoring more than 106.3 points.
    • When Milwaukee gives up fewer than 107.0 points, it is 10-3.
    • The Bucks score an average of 110.5 points per game, 6.0 more points than the 104.5 the Heat give up.
    • Milwaukee is 15-2 when it scores more than 104.5 points.
    • Miami has a 13-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.5 points.
    • The Heat make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).
    • In games Miami shoots higher than 43.0% from the field, it is 12-5 overall.
    • The Bucks' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.0 percentage point higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
    • Milwaukee is 15-2 when it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.

    Heat Players to Watch

    • Jimmy Butler leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 22.8 points per game to go with 5.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists.
    • Miami's leading rebounder is Bam Adebayo averaging 10.2 boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lowry and his 7.6 assists per game.
    • The Heat get the most three-point shooting production out of Duncan Robinson, who makes 2.9 threes per game.
    • Butler is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 2.2 steals per game, while Dewayne Dedmon leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.

    Bucks Players to Watch

    • The Bucks' leader in scoring and rebounding is Giannis Antetokounmpo with 27.6 points and 11.8 rebounds per game.
    • Jrue Holiday dishes out more assists than any other Milwaukee teammate with 6.2 per game. He also averages 15.5 points and pulls down 4.8 rebounds per game.
    • Grayson Allen hits 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bucks.
    • Milwaukee's leader in steals is Holiday with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Antetokounmpo with 1.7 per game.

    Heat Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/29/2021

    Nuggets

    L 120-111

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 111-85

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Pacers

    W 113-104

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Bucks

    L 124-102

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 105-90

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    76ers

    -

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    Bucks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/28/2021

    Pacers

    W 118-100

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Hornets

    W 127-125

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Raptors

    L 97-93

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Heat

    W 124-102

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Cavaliers

    W 112-104

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    8
    2021

    Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
