Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Heat (40-21) will visit the Milwaukee Bucks (36-25) after winning six road games in a row. The contest begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Heat vs. Bucks
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Bucks vs. Heat
- The Bucks record 8.5 more points per game (113.3) than the Heat allow (104.8).
- When Milwaukee puts up more than 104.8 points, it is 34-11.
- Miami has a 37-14 record when allowing fewer than 113.3 points.
- The Heat's 109.4 points per game are only 0.7 fewer points than the 110.1 the Bucks allow to opponents.
- Miami has put together a 30-4 record in games it scores more than 110.1 points.
- Milwaukee is 25-6 when it allows fewer than 109.4 points.
- The Bucks are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 16th.
- The Bucks grab 10.1 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.5 fewer rebounds than the Heat average (10.6).
- The Heat are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 17th.
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, tallying 28.9 points and 11.1 boards per game.
- Jrue Holiday is Milwaukee's best passer, dispensing 6.4 assists per game while scoring 17.8 PPG.
- Grayson Allen leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.
Heat Players to Watch
- Tyler Herro is the top scorer for the Heat with 19.8 points per game. He also adds 4.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game to his stats.
- The Miami leaders in rebounding and assists are Dewayne Dedmon with 6.0 rebounds per game (he also adds 6.6 points and 0.7 assists per game) and Kyle Lowry with 7.9 assists per game (he also tacks on 13.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game).
- Duncan Robinson knocks down 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Heat.
- Lowry (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Miami while Dedmon (0.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.
