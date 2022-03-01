Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 28, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) dribbles the ball as Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) defends during the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 28, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) dribbles the ball as Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) defends during the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (40-21) will visit the Milwaukee Bucks (36-25) after winning six road games in a row. The contest begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Bucks

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Heat

  • The Bucks record 8.5 more points per game (113.3) than the Heat allow (104.8).
  • When Milwaukee puts up more than 104.8 points, it is 34-11.
  • Miami has a 37-14 record when allowing fewer than 113.3 points.
  • The Heat's 109.4 points per game are only 0.7 fewer points than the 110.1 the Bucks allow to opponents.
  • Miami has put together a 30-4 record in games it scores more than 110.1 points.
  • Milwaukee is 25-6 when it allows fewer than 109.4 points.
  • The Bucks are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 16th.
  • The Bucks grab 10.1 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.5 fewer rebounds than the Heat average (10.6).
  • The Heat are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 17th.

Bucks Players to Watch

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, tallying 28.9 points and 11.1 boards per game.
  • Jrue Holiday is Milwaukee's best passer, dispensing 6.4 assists per game while scoring 17.8 PPG.
  • Grayson Allen leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

Heat Players to Watch

  • Tyler Herro is the top scorer for the Heat with 19.8 points per game. He also adds 4.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game to his stats.
  • The Miami leaders in rebounding and assists are Dewayne Dedmon with 6.0 rebounds per game (he also adds 6.6 points and 0.7 assists per game) and Kyle Lowry with 7.9 assists per game (he also tacks on 13.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game).
  • Duncan Robinson knocks down 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Heat.
  • Lowry (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Miami while Dedmon (0.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

March
2
2022

Miami Heat at Milwaukee Bucks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) shoots as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
24 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; (Editors note: slow shutter) Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Anfernee Simons (1) dribbles between Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and shooting guard Austin Rivers (25) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
25 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) dribbles the ball as Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) defends during the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
26 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) goes up for a basket between Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) and forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the second half at Paycom Center. Sacramento won 131-110. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
27 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) and center Joel Embiid (21) greet each other after the New York Knicks call a timeout in the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
28 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Former NBA player and NBA Hall of Fame member Bill Walton dances with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland during the NBA All-Star practice at Wolstein Center. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
30 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) full Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) with Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
32 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is defended by Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
33 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) attempts a basket in front of Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
34 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy