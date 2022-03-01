Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

Feb 28, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) dribbles the ball as Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) defends during the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (40-21) will visit the Milwaukee Bucks (36-25) after winning six road games in a row. The contest begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Bucks

Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022

8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Fiserv Forum

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Heat

The Bucks record 8.5 more points per game (113.3) than the Heat allow (104.8).

When Milwaukee puts up more than 104.8 points, it is 34-11.

Miami has a 37-14 record when allowing fewer than 113.3 points.

The Heat's 109.4 points per game are only 0.7 fewer points than the 110.1 the Bucks allow to opponents.

Miami has put together a 30-4 record in games it scores more than 110.1 points.

Milwaukee is 25-6 when it allows fewer than 109.4 points.

The Bucks are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 16th.

The Bucks grab 10.1 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.5 fewer rebounds than the Heat average (10.6).

The Heat are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 17th.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, tallying 28.9 points and 11.1 boards per game.

Jrue Holiday is Milwaukee's best passer, dispensing 6.4 assists per game while scoring 17.8 PPG.

Grayson Allen leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

