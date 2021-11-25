Miami Heat vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Timberwolves (8-9) hope to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Miami Heat (12-6) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Heat vs. Timberwolves
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Target Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Heat vs. Timberwolves
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Timberwolves
-1
212.5 points
Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Heat
- The Timberwolves score 107.1 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 101.8 the Heat allow.
- Minnesota has a 7-4 record when scoring more than 101.8 points.
- Miami has a 10-3 record when allowing fewer than 107.1 points.
- The Heat score an average of 109.2 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 105.0 the Timberwolves allow.
- Miami has put together a 10-2 record in games it scores more than 105.0 points.
- Minnesota's record is 8-4 when it allows fewer than 109.2 points.
- The Timberwolves are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank fourth.
- The Timberwolves average 13.6 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Heat by 2.6 rebounds per contest.
- The Heat are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at first.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Timberwolves in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 23.4 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.
- D'Angelo Russell is Minnesota's best passer, distributing 5.7 assists per game while scoring 18.3 PPG.
- Anthony Edwards makes more threes per game than any other member of the Timberwolves, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
- Towns is a standout on the defensive end for Minnesota, leading the team in steals with 1.4 per game and blocks with 1.1 per contest.
Heat Players to Watch
- Jimmy Butler is at the top of the Heat scoring leaderboard with 24.5 points per game. He also collects 5.8 rebounds and dishes out 5.3 assists per game.
- Miami's leader in rebounds is Bam Adebayo with 10.5 per game, and its leader in assists is Kyle Lowry with 7.6 per game.
- Tyler Herro is consistent from deep and leads the Heat with 2.9 made threes per game.
- Butler (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for Miami while Caleb Martin (0.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
November
24
2021
Miami Heat at Minnesota Timberwolves
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)