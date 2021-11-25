Miami Heat vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

Nov 22, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) defends Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (8-9) hope to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Miami Heat (12-6) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Target Center

Target Center

Betting Information for Heat vs. Timberwolves

Favorite Spread Total Timberwolves -1 212.5 points

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Heat

The Timberwolves score 107.1 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 101.8 the Heat allow.

Minnesota has a 7-4 record when scoring more than 101.8 points.

Miami has a 10-3 record when allowing fewer than 107.1 points.

The Heat score an average of 109.2 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 105.0 the Timberwolves allow.

Miami has put together a 10-2 record in games it scores more than 105.0 points.

Minnesota's record is 8-4 when it allows fewer than 109.2 points.

The Timberwolves are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank fourth.

The Timberwolves average 13.6 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Heat by 2.6 rebounds per contest.

The Heat are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at first.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Timberwolves in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 23.4 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.

D'Angelo Russell is Minnesota's best passer, distributing 5.7 assists per game while scoring 18.3 PPG.

Anthony Edwards makes more threes per game than any other member of the Timberwolves, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.

Towns is a standout on the defensive end for Minnesota, leading the team in steals with 1.4 per game and blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Heat Players to Watch