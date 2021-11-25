Miami Heat vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 22, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) defends Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

    The Minnesota Timberwolves (8-9) hope to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Miami Heat (12-6) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Heat vs. Timberwolves

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Target Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Heat vs. Timberwolves

    Timberwolves vs Heat Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Timberwolves

    -1

    212.5 points

    Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Heat

    • The Timberwolves score 107.1 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 101.8 the Heat allow.
    • Minnesota has a 7-4 record when scoring more than 101.8 points.
    • Miami has a 10-3 record when allowing fewer than 107.1 points.
    • The Heat score an average of 109.2 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 105.0 the Timberwolves allow.
    • Miami has put together a 10-2 record in games it scores more than 105.0 points.
    • Minnesota's record is 8-4 when it allows fewer than 109.2 points.
    • The Timberwolves are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank fourth.
    • The Timberwolves average 13.6 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Heat by 2.6 rebounds per contest.
    • The Heat are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at first.

    Timberwolves Players to Watch

    • Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Timberwolves in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 23.4 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.
    • D'Angelo Russell is Minnesota's best passer, distributing 5.7 assists per game while scoring 18.3 PPG.
    • Anthony Edwards makes more threes per game than any other member of the Timberwolves, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
    • Towns is a standout on the defensive end for Minnesota, leading the team in steals with 1.4 per game and blocks with 1.1 per contest.

    Heat Players to Watch

    • Jimmy Butler is at the top of the Heat scoring leaderboard with 24.5 points per game. He also collects 5.8 rebounds and dishes out 5.3 assists per game.
    • Miami's leader in rebounds is Bam Adebayo with 10.5 per game, and its leader in assists is Kyle Lowry with 7.6 per game.
    • Tyler Herro is consistent from deep and leads the Heat with 2.9 made threes per game.
    • Butler (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for Miami while Caleb Martin (0.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    November
    24
    2021

    Miami Heat at Minnesota Timberwolves

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

