The Miami Heat (45-23) square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves (38-30) on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Saturday, March 12, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FTX Arena

Key Stats for Heat vs. Timberwolves

The 109.5 points per game the Heat record are the same as the Timberwolves allow.

When Miami puts up more than 111.7 points, it is 31-4.

Minnesota has a 24-7 record when allowing fewer than 109.5 points.

The Timberwolves average 9.9 more points per game (114.6) than the Heat give up to opponents (104.7).

Minnesota is 35-18 when it scores more than 104.7 points.

Miami's record is 42-15 when it allows fewer than 114.6 points.

The Heat are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 45.3% the Timberwolves allow to opponents.

In games Miami shoots higher than 45.3% from the field, it is 36-6 overall.

The Timberwolves are shooting 45.3% from the field, 1.0% higher than the 44.3% the Heat's opponents have shot this season.

Minnesota has compiled a 28-10 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

The Heat scoring leader is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.7 per contest to go with 4.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Dewayne Dedmon leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 5.9 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.9 in each contest.

Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.

Lowry and Dedmon lead Miami on the defensive end, with Lowry leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Dedmon in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Karl-Anthony Towns holds the top spot on the Timberwolves leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 24.4 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.

Minnesota's assist leader is D'Angelo Russell with 7.1 per game. He also averages 18.9 points per game and tacks on 3.4 rebounds per game.

Malik Beasley is reliable from distance and leads the Timberwolves with 3.1 made threes per game.

Anthony Edwards (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Minnesota while Towns (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Heat Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/3/2022 Nets W 113-107 Away 3/5/2022 76ers W 99-82 Home 3/7/2022 Rockets W 123-106 Home 3/9/2022 Suns L 111-90 Home 3/11/2022 Cavaliers W 117-105 Home 3/12/2022 Timberwolves - Home 3/15/2022 Pistons - Home 3/18/2022 Thunder - Home 3/21/2022 76ers - Away 3/23/2022 Warriors - Home 3/25/2022 Knicks - Home

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule