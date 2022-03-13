How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Heat (45-23) square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves (38-30) on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Heat vs. Timberwolves
- Game Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: FTX Arena
- Arena: FTX Arena
Key Stats for Heat vs. Timberwolves
- The 109.5 points per game the Heat record are the same as the Timberwolves allow.
- When Miami puts up more than 111.7 points, it is 31-4.
- Minnesota has a 24-7 record when allowing fewer than 109.5 points.
- The Timberwolves average 9.9 more points per game (114.6) than the Heat give up to opponents (104.7).
- Minnesota is 35-18 when it scores more than 104.7 points.
- Miami's record is 42-15 when it allows fewer than 114.6 points.
- The Heat are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 45.3% the Timberwolves allow to opponents.
- In games Miami shoots higher than 45.3% from the field, it is 36-6 overall.
- The Timberwolves are shooting 45.3% from the field, 1.0% higher than the 44.3% the Heat's opponents have shot this season.
- Minnesota has compiled a 28-10 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.
Heat Players to Watch
- The Heat scoring leader is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.7 per contest to go with 4.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists.
- Dewayne Dedmon leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 5.9 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.9 in each contest.
- Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
- Lowry and Dedmon lead Miami on the defensive end, with Lowry leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Dedmon in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Karl-Anthony Towns holds the top spot on the Timberwolves leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 24.4 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.
- Minnesota's assist leader is D'Angelo Russell with 7.1 per game. He also averages 18.9 points per game and tacks on 3.4 rebounds per game.
- Malik Beasley is reliable from distance and leads the Timberwolves with 3.1 made threes per game.
- Anthony Edwards (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Minnesota while Towns (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Heat Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/3/2022
Nets
W 113-107
Away
3/5/2022
76ers
W 99-82
Home
3/7/2022
Rockets
W 123-106
Home
3/9/2022
Suns
L 111-90
Home
3/11/2022
Cavaliers
W 117-105
Home
3/12/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
3/15/2022
Pistons
-
Home
3/18/2022
Thunder
-
Home
3/21/2022
76ers
-
Away
3/23/2022
Warriors
-
Home
3/25/2022
Knicks
-
Home
Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/4/2022
Thunder
W 138-101
Away
3/5/2022
Trail Blazers
W 135-121
Home
3/7/2022
Trail Blazers
W 124-81
Home
3/9/2022
Thunder
W 132-102
Home
3/11/2022
Magic
L 118-110
Away
3/12/2022
Heat
-
Away
3/14/2022
Spurs
-
Away
3/16/2022
Lakers
-
Home
3/19/2022
Bucks
-
Home
3/21/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
3/23/2022
Suns
-
Home