How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 11, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) grabs a rebound in front of Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (45-23) square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves (38-30) on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Timberwolves

Key Stats for Heat vs. Timberwolves

  • The 109.5 points per game the Heat record are the same as the Timberwolves allow.
  • When Miami puts up more than 111.7 points, it is 31-4.
  • Minnesota has a 24-7 record when allowing fewer than 109.5 points.
  • The Timberwolves average 9.9 more points per game (114.6) than the Heat give up to opponents (104.7).
  • Minnesota is 35-18 when it scores more than 104.7 points.
  • Miami's record is 42-15 when it allows fewer than 114.6 points.
  • The Heat are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 45.3% the Timberwolves allow to opponents.
  • In games Miami shoots higher than 45.3% from the field, it is 36-6 overall.
  • The Timberwolves are shooting 45.3% from the field, 1.0% higher than the 44.3% the Heat's opponents have shot this season.
  • Minnesota has compiled a 28-10 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

  • The Heat scoring leader is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.7 per contest to go with 4.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists.
  • Dewayne Dedmon leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 5.9 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.9 in each contest.
  • Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
  • Lowry and Dedmon lead Miami on the defensive end, with Lowry leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Dedmon in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

  • Karl-Anthony Towns holds the top spot on the Timberwolves leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 24.4 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.
  • Minnesota's assist leader is D'Angelo Russell with 7.1 per game. He also averages 18.9 points per game and tacks on 3.4 rebounds per game.
  • Malik Beasley is reliable from distance and leads the Timberwolves with 3.1 made threes per game.
  • Anthony Edwards (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Minnesota while Towns (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Heat Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/3/2022

Nets

W 113-107

Away

3/5/2022

76ers

W 99-82

Home

3/7/2022

Rockets

W 123-106

Home

3/9/2022

Suns

L 111-90

Home

3/11/2022

Cavaliers

W 117-105

Home

3/12/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

3/15/2022

Pistons

-

Home

3/18/2022

Thunder

-

Home

3/21/2022

76ers

-

Away

3/23/2022

Warriors

-

Home

3/25/2022

Knicks

-

Home

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/4/2022

Thunder

W 138-101

Away

3/5/2022

Trail Blazers

W 135-121

Home

3/7/2022

Trail Blazers

W 124-81

Home

3/9/2022

Thunder

W 132-102

Home

3/11/2022

Magic

L 118-110

Away

3/12/2022

Heat

-

Away

3/14/2022

Spurs

-

Away

3/16/2022

Lakers

-

Home

3/19/2022

Bucks

-

Home

3/21/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

3/23/2022

Suns

-

Home

How To Watch

March
12
2022

Minnesota Timberwolves at Miami Heat

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

