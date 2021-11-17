Nov 15, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots over Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell (6) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (2-13) will visit the Miami Heat (9-5) after losing five road games in a row. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Heat vs. Pelicans

The 110.1 points per game the Heat record are the same as the Pelicans allow.

When Miami totals more than 111.3 points, it is 5-1.

New Orleans has a 2-5 record when allowing fewer than 110.1 points.

The Pelicans put up just 1.0 fewer point per game (102.0) than the Heat give up (103.0).

When it scores more than 103.0 points, New Orleans is 2-4.

Miami is 5-1 when it gives up fewer than 102.0 points.

The Heat make 46.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points lower than the Pelicans have allowed to their opponents (47.3%).

Miami has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.

This season, New Orleans has a 2-6 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.6% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

Jimmy Butler leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 23.6 points per game to go with 5.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

Miami's leading rebounder is Bam Adebayo averaging 11.2 boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lowry and his 7.3 assists per game.

Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.

The Miami steals leader is Butler, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Adebayo, who compiles 0.5 rejections per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch

Jonas Valanciunas holds the top spot on the Pelicans leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 19.4 points and 13.2 rebounds per game.

Devonte' Graham's assist statline paces New Orleans; he records 5.2 assists per game.

Graham knocks down 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pelicans.

New Orleans' leader in steals is Graham with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas with 1.0 per game.

Heat Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/8/2021 Nuggets L 113-96 Away 11/10/2021 Lakers L 120-117 Away 11/11/2021 Clippers L 112-109 Away 11/13/2021 Jazz W 111-105 Away 11/15/2021 Thunder W 103-90 Away 11/17/2021 Pelicans - Home 11/18/2021 Wizards - Home 11/20/2021 Wizards - Away 11/23/2021 Pistons - Away 11/24/2021 Timberwolves - Away 11/27/2021 Bulls - Away

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule