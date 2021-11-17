How to Watch Miami Heat vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Orleans Pelicans (2-13) will visit the Miami Heat (9-5) after losing five road games in a row. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Heat vs. Pelicans
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: FTX Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Heat vs. Pelicans
- The 110.1 points per game the Heat record are the same as the Pelicans allow.
- When Miami totals more than 111.3 points, it is 5-1.
- New Orleans has a 2-5 record when allowing fewer than 110.1 points.
- The Pelicans put up just 1.0 fewer point per game (102.0) than the Heat give up (103.0).
- When it scores more than 103.0 points, New Orleans is 2-4.
- Miami is 5-1 when it gives up fewer than 102.0 points.
- The Heat make 46.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points lower than the Pelicans have allowed to their opponents (47.3%).
- Miami has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.
- This season, New Orleans has a 2-6 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.6% from the field.
Heat Players to Watch
- Jimmy Butler leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 23.6 points per game to go with 5.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists.
- Miami's leading rebounder is Bam Adebayo averaging 11.2 boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lowry and his 7.3 assists per game.
- Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.
- The Miami steals leader is Butler, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Adebayo, who compiles 0.5 rejections per contest.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Jonas Valanciunas holds the top spot on the Pelicans leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 19.4 points and 13.2 rebounds per game.
- Devonte' Graham's assist statline paces New Orleans; he records 5.2 assists per game.
- Graham knocks down 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pelicans.
- New Orleans' leader in steals is Graham with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas with 1.0 per game.
Heat Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/8/2021
Nuggets
L 113-96
Away
11/10/2021
Lakers
L 120-117
Away
11/11/2021
Clippers
L 112-109
Away
11/13/2021
Jazz
W 111-105
Away
11/15/2021
Thunder
W 103-90
Away
11/17/2021
Pelicans
-
Home
11/18/2021
Wizards
-
Home
11/20/2021
Wizards
-
Away
11/23/2021
Pistons
-
Away
11/24/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away
11/27/2021
Bulls
-
Away
Pelicans Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/8/2021
Mavericks
L 108-92
Away
11/10/2021
Thunder
L 108-100
Home
11/12/2021
Nets
L 120-112
Home
11/13/2021
Grizzlies
W 112-101
Home
11/15/2021
Wizards
L 105-100
Away
11/17/2021
Heat
-
Away
11/19/2021
Clippers
-
Home
11/20/2021
Pacers
-
Away
11/22/2021
Timberwolves
-
Home
11/24/2021
Wizards
-
Home
11/26/2021
Jazz
-
Away