    • November 17, 2021
    How to Watch Miami Heat vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 15, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots over Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell (6) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

    The New Orleans Pelicans (2-13) will visit the Miami Heat (9-5) after losing five road games in a row. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Heat vs. Pelicans

    Key Stats for Heat vs. Pelicans

    • The 110.1 points per game the Heat record are the same as the Pelicans allow.
    • When Miami totals more than 111.3 points, it is 5-1.
    • New Orleans has a 2-5 record when allowing fewer than 110.1 points.
    • The Pelicans put up just 1.0 fewer point per game (102.0) than the Heat give up (103.0).
    • When it scores more than 103.0 points, New Orleans is 2-4.
    • Miami is 5-1 when it gives up fewer than 102.0 points.
    • The Heat make 46.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points lower than the Pelicans have allowed to their opponents (47.3%).
    • Miami has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.
    • This season, New Orleans has a 2-6 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.6% from the field.

    Heat Players to Watch

    • Jimmy Butler leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 23.6 points per game to go with 5.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists.
    • Miami's leading rebounder is Bam Adebayo averaging 11.2 boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lowry and his 7.3 assists per game.
    • Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.
    • The Miami steals leader is Butler, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Adebayo, who compiles 0.5 rejections per contest.

    Pelicans Players to Watch

    • Jonas Valanciunas holds the top spot on the Pelicans leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 19.4 points and 13.2 rebounds per game.
    • Devonte' Graham's assist statline paces New Orleans; he records 5.2 assists per game.
    • Graham knocks down 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pelicans.
    • New Orleans' leader in steals is Graham with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas with 1.0 per game.

    Heat Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/8/2021

    Nuggets

    L 113-96

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Lakers

    L 120-117

    Away

    11/11/2021

    Clippers

    L 112-109

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Jazz

    W 111-105

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Thunder

    W 103-90

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/8/2021

    Mavericks

    L 108-92

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Thunder

    L 108-100

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Nets

    L 120-112

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Grizzlies

    W 112-101

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Wizards

    L 105-100

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    17
    2021

    New Orleans Pelicans at Miami Heat

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

