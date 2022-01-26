Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

How to Watch Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 24, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) takes a last-second shot beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (8) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (30-17) aim to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the New York Knicks (23-25) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Knicks

Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Heat vs. Knicks

The 108.6 points per game the Heat record are just 4.3 more points than the Knicks give up (104.3).

When Miami puts up more than 104.3 points, it is 24-6.

New York is 20-9 when giving up fewer than 108.6 points.

The Knicks average only 0.2 fewer points per game (103.9) than the Heat give up to opponents (104.1).

New York is 15-7 when it scores more than 104.1 points.

Miami is 17-4 when it gives up fewer than 103.9 points.

This season, the Heat have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.0% higher than the 44.0% of shots the Knicks' opponents have made.

Miami is 27-7 when it shoots higher than 44.0% from the field.

This season, New York has a 15-7 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.3% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

Tyler Herro leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 20.7 points per game to go with 4.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

Omer Yurtseven is Miami's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.4 per game, while Kyle Lowry is its best passer, distributing 8.3 assists in each contest.

Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.

Caleb Martin is Miami's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle is at the top of nearly all of the Knicks' leaderboards by putting up 18.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.

Evan Fournier is the most prolific from distance for the Knicks, hitting 2.7 threes per game.

New York's leader in steals is Alec Burks (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson (1.5 per game).

Heat Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/15/2022 76ers L 109-98 Home 1/17/2022 Raptors W 104-99 Home 1/19/2022 Trail Blazers W 104-92 Home 1/21/2022 Hawks L 110-108 Away 1/23/2022 Lakers W 113-107 Home 1/26/2022 Knicks - Home 1/28/2022 Clippers - Home 1/29/2022 Raptors - Home 1/31/2022 Celtics - Away 2/1/2022 Raptors - Away 2/3/2022 Spurs - Away

Knicks Upcoming Schedule