Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

How to Watch Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 24, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) takes a last-second shot beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (8) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (30-17) aim to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the New York Knicks (23-25) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Knicks

Key Stats for Heat vs. Knicks

  • The 108.6 points per game the Heat record are just 4.3 more points than the Knicks give up (104.3).
  • When Miami puts up more than 104.3 points, it is 24-6.
  • New York is 20-9 when giving up fewer than 108.6 points.
  • The Knicks average only 0.2 fewer points per game (103.9) than the Heat give up to opponents (104.1).
  • New York is 15-7 when it scores more than 104.1 points.
  • Miami is 17-4 when it gives up fewer than 103.9 points.
  • This season, the Heat have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.0% higher than the 44.0% of shots the Knicks' opponents have made.
  • Miami is 27-7 when it shoots higher than 44.0% from the field.
  • This season, New York has a 15-7 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.3% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

  • Tyler Herro leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 20.7 points per game to go with 4.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists.
  • Omer Yurtseven is Miami's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.4 per game, while Kyle Lowry is its best passer, distributing 8.3 assists in each contest.
  • Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
  • Caleb Martin is Miami's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.

Knicks Players to Watch

  • Julius Randle is at the top of nearly all of the Knicks' leaderboards by putting up 18.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.
  • Evan Fournier is the most prolific from distance for the Knicks, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
  • New York's leader in steals is Alec Burks (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson (1.5 per game).

Heat Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/15/2022

76ers

L 109-98

Home

1/17/2022

Raptors

W 104-99

Home

1/19/2022

Trail Blazers

W 104-92

Home

1/21/2022

Hawks

L 110-108

Away

1/23/2022

Lakers

W 113-107

Home

1/26/2022

Knicks

-

Home

1/28/2022

Clippers

-

Home

1/29/2022

Raptors

-

Home

1/31/2022

Celtics

-

Away

2/1/2022

Raptors

-

Away

2/3/2022

Spurs

-

Away

Knicks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/17/2022

Hornets

L 97-87

Home

1/18/2022

Timberwolves

L 112-110

Home

1/20/2022

Pelicans

L 102-91

Home

1/23/2022

Clippers

W 110-102

Home

1/24/2022

Cavaliers

L 95-93

Away

1/26/2022

Heat

-

Away

1/28/2022

Bucks

-

Away

1/31/2022

Kings

-

Home

2/2/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

2/5/2022

Lakers

-

Away

2/7/2022

Jazz

-

Away

How To Watch

January
26
2022

New York Knicks at Miami Heat

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

NBA

