Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

How to Watch Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Heat (30-17) aim to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the New York Knicks (23-25) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Heat vs. Knicks
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: FTX Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Heat vs. Knicks
- The 108.6 points per game the Heat record are just 4.3 more points than the Knicks give up (104.3).
- When Miami puts up more than 104.3 points, it is 24-6.
- New York is 20-9 when giving up fewer than 108.6 points.
- The Knicks average only 0.2 fewer points per game (103.9) than the Heat give up to opponents (104.1).
- New York is 15-7 when it scores more than 104.1 points.
- Miami is 17-4 when it gives up fewer than 103.9 points.
- This season, the Heat have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.0% higher than the 44.0% of shots the Knicks' opponents have made.
- Miami is 27-7 when it shoots higher than 44.0% from the field.
- This season, New York has a 15-7 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.3% from the field.
Heat Players to Watch
- Tyler Herro leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 20.7 points per game to go with 4.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists.
- Omer Yurtseven is Miami's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.4 per game, while Kyle Lowry is its best passer, distributing 8.3 assists in each contest.
- Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
- Caleb Martin is Miami's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle is at the top of nearly all of the Knicks' leaderboards by putting up 18.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.
- Evan Fournier is the most prolific from distance for the Knicks, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
- New York's leader in steals is Alec Burks (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson (1.5 per game).
Heat Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/15/2022
76ers
L 109-98
Home
1/17/2022
Raptors
W 104-99
Home
1/19/2022
Trail Blazers
W 104-92
Home
1/21/2022
Hawks
L 110-108
Away
1/23/2022
Lakers
W 113-107
Home
1/26/2022
Knicks
-
Home
1/28/2022
Clippers
-
Home
1/29/2022
Raptors
-
Home
1/31/2022
Celtics
-
Away
2/1/2022
Raptors
-
Away
2/3/2022
Spurs
-
Away
Knicks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/17/2022
Hornets
L 97-87
Home
1/18/2022
Timberwolves
L 112-110
Home
1/20/2022
Pelicans
L 102-91
Home
1/23/2022
Clippers
W 110-102
Home
1/24/2022
Cavaliers
L 95-93
Away
1/26/2022
Heat
-
Away
1/28/2022
Bucks
-
Away
1/31/2022
Kings
-
Home
2/2/2022
Grizzlies
-
Home
2/5/2022
Lakers
-
Away
2/7/2022
Jazz
-
Away