The Miami Heat (38-21) will visit the New York Knicks (25-34) after winning five road games in a row. The contest tips at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, February 25, 2022. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Knicks

Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022

Friday, February 25, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Madison Square Garden

Betting Information for Heat vs. Knicks

Favorite Spread Total Heat -6 211.5 points

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Heat

The Heat score 108.9 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 106.6 the Knicks allow.

When Miami scores more than 106.6 points, it is 30-7.

When New York allows fewer than 108.9 points, it is 21-9.

The Knicks' 105.1 points per game are just 0.7 more points than the 104.4 the Heat give up.

When it scores more than 104.4 points, New York is 17-13.

Miami's record is 27-6 when it gives up fewer than 105.1 points.

The Knicks are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 12th.

The Heat pull down 10.8 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.7 fewer rebounds than the Knicks average (11.5).

Heat Players to Watch

The Heat scoring leader is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.0 per contest to go with 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Dewayne Dedmon leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 6.1 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.9 in each contest.

The Heat get the most three-point shooting production out of Duncan Robinson, who knocks down 3.1 threes per game.

Lowry is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Dedmon leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch