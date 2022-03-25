Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The New York Knicks (31-42) play the Miami Heat (47-26) at FTX Arena on Friday, March 25, 2022. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Knicks

Key Stats for Heat vs. Knicks

  • The Heat score 109.4 points per game, just 2.5 more points than the 106.9 the Knicks give up.
  • Miami has a 37-8 record when putting up more than 106.9 points.
  • New York is 27-11 when giving up fewer than 109.4 points.
  • The Knicks put up an average of 106.3 points per game, only 1.2 more points than the 105.1 the Heat allow.
  • New York is 21-18 when it scores more than 105.1 points.
  • Miami has a 33-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.3 points.
  • The Heat make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).
  • Miami has a 40-8 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.
  • New York is 18-13 when it shoots higher than 44.5% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

  • The Heat scoring leader is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.9 per contest to go with 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
  • Dewayne Dedmon is Miami's leading rebounder, pulling down 5.8 per game, while Kyle Lowry is its best passer, averaging 7.7 assists in each contest.
  • The Heat get the most three-point shooting production out of Duncan Robinson, who makes three threes per game.
  • The Miami steals leader is Lowry, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Dedmon, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch

  • Julius Randle paces the Knicks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, recording 20.3 points, 10 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.
  • Evan Fournier is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Knicks, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
  • Alec Burks (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for New York while Mitchell Robinson (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Heat Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/12/2022

Timberwolves

L 113-104

Home

3/15/2022

Pistons

W 105-98

Home

3/18/2022

Thunder

W 120-108

Home

3/21/2022

76ers

L 113-106

Away

3/23/2022

Warriors

L 118-104

Home

3/25/2022

Knicks

-

Home

3/26/2022

Nets

-

Home

3/28/2022

Kings

-

Home

3/30/2022

Celtics

-

Away

4/2/2022

Bulls

-

Away

4/3/2022

Raptors

-

Away

Knicks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/16/2022

Trail Blazers

W 128-98

Home

3/18/2022

Wizards

W 100-97

Home

3/20/2022

Jazz

L 108-93

Home

3/22/2022

Hawks

L 117-111

Home

3/23/2022

Hornets

W 121-106

Away

3/25/2022

Heat

-

Away

3/27/2022

Pistons

-

Away

3/28/2022

Bulls

-

Home

3/30/2022

Hornets

-

Home

4/2/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

4/3/2022

Magic

-

Away

How To Watch

March
25
2022

New York Knicks at Miami Heat

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

