Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

How to Watch Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Knicks (31-42) play the Miami Heat (47-26) at FTX Arena on Friday, March 25, 2022. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch Heat vs. Knicks
- Game Day: Friday, March 25, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: FTX Arena
Key Stats for Heat vs. Knicks
- The Heat score 109.4 points per game, just 2.5 more points than the 106.9 the Knicks give up.
- Miami has a 37-8 record when putting up more than 106.9 points.
- New York is 27-11 when giving up fewer than 109.4 points.
- The Knicks put up an average of 106.3 points per game, only 1.2 more points than the 105.1 the Heat allow.
- New York is 21-18 when it scores more than 105.1 points.
- Miami has a 33-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.3 points.
- The Heat make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).
- Miami has a 40-8 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.
- New York is 18-13 when it shoots higher than 44.5% from the field.
Heat Players to Watch
- The Heat scoring leader is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.9 per contest to go with 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
- Dewayne Dedmon is Miami's leading rebounder, pulling down 5.8 per game, while Kyle Lowry is its best passer, averaging 7.7 assists in each contest.
- The Heat get the most three-point shooting production out of Duncan Robinson, who makes three threes per game.
- The Miami steals leader is Lowry, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Dedmon, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle paces the Knicks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, recording 20.3 points, 10 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.
- Evan Fournier is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Knicks, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
- Alec Burks (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for New York while Mitchell Robinson (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Heat Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/12/2022
Timberwolves
L 113-104
Home
3/15/2022
Pistons
W 105-98
Home
3/18/2022
Thunder
W 120-108
Home
3/21/2022
76ers
L 113-106
Away
3/23/2022
Warriors
L 118-104
Home
3/25/2022
Knicks
-
Home
3/26/2022
Nets
-
Home
3/28/2022
Kings
-
Home
3/30/2022
Celtics
-
Away
4/2/2022
Bulls
-
Away
4/3/2022
Raptors
-
Away
Knicks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/16/2022
Trail Blazers
W 128-98
Home
3/18/2022
Wizards
W 100-97
Home
3/20/2022
Jazz
L 108-93
Home
3/22/2022
Hawks
L 117-111
Home
3/23/2022
Hornets
W 121-106
Away
3/25/2022
Heat
-
Away
3/27/2022
Pistons
-
Away
3/28/2022
Bulls
-
Home
3/30/2022
Hornets
-
Home
4/2/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home
4/3/2022
Magic
-
Away
How To Watch
March
25
2022
New York Knicks at Miami Heat
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
