Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

The New York Knicks (31-42) play the Miami Heat (47-26) at FTX Arena on Friday, March 25, 2022. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Knicks

Game Day: Friday, March 25, 2022

Friday, March 25, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FTX Arena

Key Stats for Heat vs. Knicks

The Heat score 109.4 points per game, just 2.5 more points than the 106.9 the Knicks give up.

Miami has a 37-8 record when putting up more than 106.9 points.

New York is 27-11 when giving up fewer than 109.4 points.

The Knicks put up an average of 106.3 points per game, only 1.2 more points than the 105.1 the Heat allow.

New York is 21-18 when it scores more than 105.1 points.

Miami has a 33-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.3 points.

The Heat make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).

Miami has a 40-8 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.

New York is 18-13 when it shoots higher than 44.5% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

The Heat scoring leader is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.9 per contest to go with 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Dewayne Dedmon is Miami's leading rebounder, pulling down 5.8 per game, while Kyle Lowry is its best passer, averaging 7.7 assists in each contest.

The Heat get the most three-point shooting production out of Duncan Robinson, who makes three threes per game.

The Miami steals leader is Lowry, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Dedmon, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle paces the Knicks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, recording 20.3 points, 10 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.

Evan Fournier is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Knicks, hitting 3.1 threes per game.

Alec Burks (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for New York while Mitchell Robinson (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Heat Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/12/2022 Timberwolves L 113-104 Home 3/15/2022 Pistons W 105-98 Home 3/18/2022 Thunder W 120-108 Home 3/21/2022 76ers L 113-106 Away 3/23/2022 Warriors L 118-104 Home 3/25/2022 Knicks - Home 3/26/2022 Nets - Home 3/28/2022 Kings - Home 3/30/2022 Celtics - Away 4/2/2022 Bulls - Away 4/3/2022 Raptors - Away

Knicks Upcoming Schedule