    • November 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 13, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) traded jerseys after the game at Vivint Arena. Miami Heat won 111-105. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

    The Oklahoma City Thunder (5-7) go up against the Miami Heat (8-5) at Paycom Center on Monday, November 15, 2021. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Heat vs. Thunder

    Betting Information for Heat vs. Thunder

    Heat vs Thunder Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Heat

    -9

    207.5 points

    Key Stats for Thunder vs. Heat

    • The Heat put up 110.6 points per game, only 3.1 more points than the 107.5 the Thunder allow.
    • Miami has a 6-2 record when scoring more than 107.5 points.
    • Oklahoma City has a 4-4 record when giving up fewer than 110.6 points.
    • The Thunder score just 4.7 fewer points per game (99.3) than the Heat give up (104.0).
    • When it scores more than 104.0 points, Oklahoma City is 4-0.
    • Miami is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 99.3 points.
    • The Thunder are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at first.
    • The Heat grab an average of 11.6 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Thunder by 1.0 rebound per contest.
    • The Heat are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank 12th.

    Heat Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Heat this season is Jimmy Butler, who averages 23.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game.
    • Bam Adebayo is Miami's leading rebounder, grabbing 11.2 per game, while Kyle Lowry is its best passer, averaging 7.0 assists in each contest.
    • The Heat get the most three-point shooting production out of Duncan Robinson, who knocks down 3.1 threes per game.
    • Butler is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while Adebayo leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.

    Thunder Players to Watch

    • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the top scorer for the Thunder with 22.6 points per game. He also adds 5.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game to his stats.
    • Darius Bazley has a stat line of 6.8 rebounds, 11.2 points and 1.4 assists per game for Oklahoma City to take the top rebound spot on the team. Josh Giddey has the top spot for assists with 5.9 per game, adding 9.3 points and 6.4 rebounds per matchup.
    • Gilgeous-Alexander is the top shooter from distance for the Thunder, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
    • Giddey (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Bazley (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    November
    15
    2021

    Miami Heat at Oklahoma City Thunder

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

