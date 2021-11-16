Nov 13, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) traded jerseys after the game at Vivint Arena. Miami Heat won 111-105. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder (5-7) go up against the Miami Heat (8-5) at Paycom Center on Monday, November 15, 2021. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Thunder

Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021

Monday, November 15, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Heat vs. Thunder

Favorite Spread Total Heat -9 207.5 points

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Heat

The Heat put up 110.6 points per game, only 3.1 more points than the 107.5 the Thunder allow.

Miami has a 6-2 record when scoring more than 107.5 points.

Oklahoma City has a 4-4 record when giving up fewer than 110.6 points.

The Thunder score just 4.7 fewer points per game (99.3) than the Heat give up (104.0).

When it scores more than 104.0 points, Oklahoma City is 4-0.

Miami is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 99.3 points.

The Thunder are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at first.

The Heat grab an average of 11.6 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Thunder by 1.0 rebound per contest.

The Heat are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank 12th.

Heat Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Heat this season is Jimmy Butler, who averages 23.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game.

Bam Adebayo is Miami's leading rebounder, grabbing 11.2 per game, while Kyle Lowry is its best passer, averaging 7.0 assists in each contest.

The Heat get the most three-point shooting production out of Duncan Robinson, who knocks down 3.1 threes per game.

Butler is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while Adebayo leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch