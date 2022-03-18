Miami Heat vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-49) will try to turn around a seven-game losing streak when they visit the Miami Heat (46-24) on Friday, March 18, 2022 at FTX Arena. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Heat vs. Thunder
- Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: FTX Arena
Key Stats for Heat vs. Thunder
- The Heat record 109.4 points per game, only 1.5 fewer points than the 110.9 the Thunder give up.
- When Miami puts up more than 110.9 points, it is 33-5.
- When Oklahoma City allows fewer than 109.4 points, it is 15-17.
- The Thunder put up an average of 103.0 points per game, just 1.7 fewer points than the 104.7 the Heat give up to opponents.
- Oklahoma City has put together a 13-14 record in games it scores more than 104.7 points.
- Miami's record is 25-3 when it allows fewer than 103.0 points.
- The Heat are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 45.5% the Thunder allow to opponents.
- Miami is 36-5 when it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.
- This season, Oklahoma City has a 12-11 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.
Heat Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Heat this season is Tyler Herro, who averages 21.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.
- Dewayne Dedmon is Miami's leading rebounder, grabbing 5.9 per game, while Kyle Lowry is its best passer, averaging 7.8 assists in each contest.
- Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
- The Miami steals leader is Lowry, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Dedmon, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey racks up 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Thunder's rebound and assists leaderboards.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 24.3 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 5.0 rebounds and tacks on 5.9 assists per game.
- Luguentz Dort is the top shooter from distance for the Thunder, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
- Gilgeous-Alexander (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Darius Bazley (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Heat Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/7/2022
Rockets
W 123-106
Home
3/9/2022
Suns
L 111-90
Home
3/11/2022
Cavaliers
W 117-105
Home
3/12/2022
Timberwolves
L 113-104
Home
3/15/2022
Pistons
W 105-98
Home
3/18/2022
Thunder
-
Home
3/21/2022
76ers
-
Away
3/23/2022
Warriors
-
Home
3/25/2022
Knicks
-
Home
3/26/2022
Nets
-
Home
3/28/2022
Kings
-
Home
Thunder Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/8/2022
Bucks
L 142-115
Home
3/9/2022
Timberwolves
L 132-102
Away
3/13/2022
Grizzlies
L 125-118
Home
3/14/2022
Hornets
L 134-116
Home
3/16/2022
Spurs
L 122-120
Away
3/18/2022
Heat
-
Away
3/20/2022
Magic
-
Away
3/21/2022
Celtics
-
Home
3/23/2022
Magic
-
Home
3/26/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
3/28/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Away