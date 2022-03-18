Miami Heat vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

Mar 11, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) defends Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-49) will try to turn around a seven-game losing streak when they visit the Miami Heat (46-24) on Friday, March 18, 2022 at FTX Arena. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Thunder

Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022

Friday, March 18, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FTX Arena

Key Stats for Heat vs. Thunder

The Heat record 109.4 points per game, only 1.5 fewer points than the 110.9 the Thunder give up.

When Miami puts up more than 110.9 points, it is 33-5.

When Oklahoma City allows fewer than 109.4 points, it is 15-17.

The Thunder put up an average of 103.0 points per game, just 1.7 fewer points than the 104.7 the Heat give up to opponents.

Oklahoma City has put together a 13-14 record in games it scores more than 104.7 points.

Miami's record is 25-3 when it allows fewer than 103.0 points.

The Heat are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 45.5% the Thunder allow to opponents.

Miami is 36-5 when it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.

This season, Oklahoma City has a 12-11 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Heat this season is Tyler Herro, who averages 21.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.

Dewayne Dedmon is Miami's leading rebounder, grabbing 5.9 per game, while Kyle Lowry is its best passer, averaging 7.8 assists in each contest.

Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.

The Miami steals leader is Lowry, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Dedmon, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

Josh Giddey racks up 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Thunder's rebound and assists leaderboards.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 24.3 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 5.0 rebounds and tacks on 5.9 assists per game.

Luguentz Dort is the top shooter from distance for the Thunder, hitting 2.5 threes per game.

Gilgeous-Alexander (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Darius Bazley (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Heat Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/7/2022 Rockets W 123-106 Home 3/9/2022 Suns L 111-90 Home 3/11/2022 Cavaliers W 117-105 Home 3/12/2022 Timberwolves L 113-104 Home 3/15/2022 Pistons W 105-98 Home 3/18/2022 Thunder - Home 3/21/2022 76ers - Away 3/23/2022 Warriors - Home 3/25/2022 Knicks - Home 3/26/2022 Nets - Home 3/28/2022 Kings - Home

Thunder Upcoming Schedule