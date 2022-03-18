Miami Heat vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 11, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) defends Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-49) will try to turn around a seven-game losing streak when they visit the Miami Heat (46-24) on Friday, March 18, 2022 at FTX Arena. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Thunder

Key Stats for Heat vs. Thunder

  • The Heat record 109.4 points per game, only 1.5 fewer points than the 110.9 the Thunder give up.
  • When Miami puts up more than 110.9 points, it is 33-5.
  • When Oklahoma City allows fewer than 109.4 points, it is 15-17.
  • The Thunder put up an average of 103.0 points per game, just 1.7 fewer points than the 104.7 the Heat give up to opponents.
  • Oklahoma City has put together a 13-14 record in games it scores more than 104.7 points.
  • Miami's record is 25-3 when it allows fewer than 103.0 points.
  • The Heat are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 45.5% the Thunder allow to opponents.
  • Miami is 36-5 when it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.
  • This season, Oklahoma City has a 12-11 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Heat this season is Tyler Herro, who averages 21.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.
  • Dewayne Dedmon is Miami's leading rebounder, grabbing 5.9 per game, while Kyle Lowry is its best passer, averaging 7.8 assists in each contest.
  • Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
  • The Miami steals leader is Lowry, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Dedmon, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

  • Josh Giddey racks up 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Thunder's rebound and assists leaderboards.
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 24.3 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 5.0 rebounds and tacks on 5.9 assists per game.
  • Luguentz Dort is the top shooter from distance for the Thunder, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
  • Gilgeous-Alexander (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Darius Bazley (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Heat Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/7/2022

Rockets

W 123-106

Home

3/9/2022

Suns

L 111-90

Home

3/11/2022

Cavaliers

W 117-105

Home

3/12/2022

Timberwolves

L 113-104

Home

3/15/2022

Pistons

W 105-98

Home

3/18/2022

Thunder

-

Home

3/21/2022

76ers

-

Away

3/23/2022

Warriors

-

Home

3/25/2022

Knicks

-

Home

3/26/2022

Nets

-

Home

3/28/2022

Kings

-

Home

Thunder Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/8/2022

Bucks

L 142-115

Home

3/9/2022

Timberwolves

L 132-102

Away

3/13/2022

Grizzlies

L 125-118

Home

3/14/2022

Hornets

L 134-116

Home

3/16/2022

Spurs

L 122-120

Away

3/18/2022

Heat

-

Away

3/20/2022

Magic

-

Away

3/21/2022

Celtics

-

Home

3/23/2022

Magic

-

Home

3/26/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

3/28/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Away

How To Watch

March
18
2022

Oklahoma City Thunder at Miami Heat

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
