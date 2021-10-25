Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/25/2021

    • October 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 23, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) blocks a shot by Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Meyer-USA TODAY Sports

    The Miami Heat (1-1) are at home in Southeast Division play against the Orlando Magic (1-2) on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. This is the first matchup between the teams this season. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Heat vs. Magic

    Key Stats for Heat vs. Magic

    • Last year, the 108.1 points per game the Heat scored were 5.2 fewer points than the Magic allowed (113.3).
    • When Miami scored more than 113.3 points last season, it went 16-5.
    • Orlando had an 11-10 record last season when allowing fewer than 108.1 points.
    • The Magic put up an average of 104.0 points per game last year, only 4.1 fewer points than the 108.1 the Heat gave up to opponents.
    • Orlando went 15-11 last season when it scored more than 108.1 points.
    • Miami went 23-6 last season when it allowed fewer than 104.0 points.
    • Last season, the Heat had a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.2% lower than the 47.1% of shots the Magic's opponents knocked down.
    • In games Miami shot higher than 47.1% from the field, it went 25-11 overall.
    • The Magic shot 42.9% from the field, 3.0% lower than the 45.9% the Heat's opponents shot last season.
    • Last season, Orlando had a 13-7 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 45.9% from the field.

    Heat Players to Watch

    • Jimmy Butler scored 21.4 points per game last season to go with 7.2 assists.
    • Bam Adebayo pulled down 9.0 rebounds per game while also scoring 18.8 points a contest.
    • Duncan Robinson hit an average of 3.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Butler and Adebayo were defensive standouts last season, with Butler averaging 2.1 steals per game and Adebayo collecting 1.0 block per contest.

    Magic Players to Watch

    • Wendell Carter Jr. put up 11.2 points, 8.2 boards and 1.9 assists per game last season.
    • R.J. Hampton hit an average of 0.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Carter was a standout on the defensive end last season, collecting 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per contest.

    Heat Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/21/2021

    Bucks

    W 137-95

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Pacers

    L 102-91

    Away

    10/25/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    10/27/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    10/29/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    11/2/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    11/4/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    Magic Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Spurs

    L 123-97

    Away

    10/22/2021

    Knicks

    L 121-96

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Knicks

    W 110-104

    Away

    10/25/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    10/27/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    10/29/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    October
    25
    2021

    Orlando Magic at Miami Heat

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

