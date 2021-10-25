Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/25/2021

Oct 23, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) blocks a shot by Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Meyer-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (1-1) are at home in Southeast Division play against the Orlando Magic (1-2) on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. This is the first matchup between the teams this season. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Magic

Game Day: Monday, October 25, 2021

Monday, October 25, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Heat vs. Magic

Last year, the 108.1 points per game the Heat scored were 5.2 fewer points than the Magic allowed (113.3).

When Miami scored more than 113.3 points last season, it went 16-5.

Orlando had an 11-10 record last season when allowing fewer than 108.1 points.

The Magic put up an average of 104.0 points per game last year, only 4.1 fewer points than the 108.1 the Heat gave up to opponents.

Orlando went 15-11 last season when it scored more than 108.1 points.

Miami went 23-6 last season when it allowed fewer than 104.0 points.

Last season, the Heat had a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.2% lower than the 47.1% of shots the Magic's opponents knocked down.

In games Miami shot higher than 47.1% from the field, it went 25-11 overall.

The Magic shot 42.9% from the field, 3.0% lower than the 45.9% the Heat's opponents shot last season.

Last season, Orlando had a 13-7 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 45.9% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

Jimmy Butler scored 21.4 points per game last season to go with 7.2 assists.

Bam Adebayo pulled down 9.0 rebounds per game while also scoring 18.8 points a contest.

Duncan Robinson hit an average of 3.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Butler and Adebayo were defensive standouts last season, with Butler averaging 2.1 steals per game and Adebayo collecting 1.0 block per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

Wendell Carter Jr. put up 11.2 points, 8.2 boards and 1.9 assists per game last season.

R.J. Hampton hit an average of 0.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Carter was a standout on the defensive end last season, collecting 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per contest.

Heat Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/21/2021 Bucks W 137-95 Home 10/23/2021 Pacers L 102-91 Away 10/25/2021 Magic - Home 10/27/2021 Nets - Away 10/29/2021 Hornets - Home 10/30/2021 Grizzlies - Away 11/2/2021 Mavericks - Away 11/4/2021 Celtics - Home

Magic Upcoming Schedule