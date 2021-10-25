Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/25/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Heat (1-1) are at home in Southeast Division play against the Orlando Magic (1-2) on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. This is the first matchup between the teams this season. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Heat vs. Magic
- Game Day: Monday, October 25, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: FTX Arena
- Arena: FTX Arena
Key Stats for Heat vs. Magic
- Last year, the 108.1 points per game the Heat scored were 5.2 fewer points than the Magic allowed (113.3).
- When Miami scored more than 113.3 points last season, it went 16-5.
- Orlando had an 11-10 record last season when allowing fewer than 108.1 points.
- The Magic put up an average of 104.0 points per game last year, only 4.1 fewer points than the 108.1 the Heat gave up to opponents.
- Orlando went 15-11 last season when it scored more than 108.1 points.
- Miami went 23-6 last season when it allowed fewer than 104.0 points.
- Last season, the Heat had a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.2% lower than the 47.1% of shots the Magic's opponents knocked down.
- In games Miami shot higher than 47.1% from the field, it went 25-11 overall.
- The Magic shot 42.9% from the field, 3.0% lower than the 45.9% the Heat's opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Orlando had a 13-7 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 45.9% from the field.
Heat Players to Watch
- Jimmy Butler scored 21.4 points per game last season to go with 7.2 assists.
- Bam Adebayo pulled down 9.0 rebounds per game while also scoring 18.8 points a contest.
- Duncan Robinson hit an average of 3.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Butler and Adebayo were defensive standouts last season, with Butler averaging 2.1 steals per game and Adebayo collecting 1.0 block per contest.
Magic Players to Watch
- Wendell Carter Jr. put up 11.2 points, 8.2 boards and 1.9 assists per game last season.
- R.J. Hampton hit an average of 0.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Carter was a standout on the defensive end last season, collecting 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per contest.
Heat Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/21/2021
Bucks
W 137-95
Home
10/23/2021
Pacers
L 102-91
Away
10/25/2021
Magic
-
Home
10/27/2021
Nets
-
Away
10/29/2021
Hornets
-
Home
10/30/2021
Grizzlies
-
Away
11/2/2021
Mavericks
-
Away
11/4/2021
Celtics
-
Home
Magic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Spurs
L 123-97
Away
10/22/2021
Knicks
L 121-96
Home
10/24/2021
Knicks
W 110-104
Away
10/25/2021
Heat
-
Away
10/27/2021
Hornets
-
Home
10/29/2021
Raptors
-
Away
10/30/2021
Pistons
-
Away
11/1/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away
11/3/2021
Celtics
-
Home
