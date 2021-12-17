Dec 15, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) drives to the basket as Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) defends during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic (5-24) will look to stop a six-game losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (17-12) on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Amway Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Magic

Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021

Friday, December 17, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Heat vs. Magic

Favorite Spread Total Heat -7.5 204.5 points

Key Stats for Magic vs. Heat

The 106.9 points per game the Heat average are the same as the Magic allow.

Miami has a 10-1 record when putting up more than 111.8 points.

When Orlando gives up fewer than 106.9 points, it is 5-8.

The Magic put up an average of 101.3 points per game, just 2.5 fewer points than the 103.8 the Heat allow.

Orlando has put together a 5-8 record in games it scores more than 103.8 points.

Miami has a 10-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.3 points.

The Heat are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 18th.

The Heat's 10.2 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.3 more rebounds than the Magic average per game (9.9).

The Heat are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 17th.

Heat Players to Watch

The Heat scoring leader is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.3 per contest to go with 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Dewayne Dedmon leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 6.2 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.9 in each contest.

Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.

Lowry and Caleb Martin lead Miami on the defensive end, with Lowry leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Martin in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.

Magic Players to Watch