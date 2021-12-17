Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 15, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) drives to the basket as Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) defends during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 15, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) drives to the basket as Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) defends during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

    The Orlando Magic (5-24) will look to stop a six-game losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (17-12) on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Amway Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Heat vs. Magic

    Betting Information for Heat vs. Magic

    Heat vs Magic Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Heat

    -7.5

    204.5 points

    Key Stats for Magic vs. Heat

    • The 106.9 points per game the Heat average are the same as the Magic allow.
    • Miami has a 10-1 record when putting up more than 111.8 points.
    • When Orlando gives up fewer than 106.9 points, it is 5-8.
    • The Magic put up an average of 101.3 points per game, just 2.5 fewer points than the 103.8 the Heat allow.
    • Orlando has put together a 5-8 record in games it scores more than 103.8 points.
    • Miami has a 10-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.3 points.
    • The Heat are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 18th.
    • The Heat's 10.2 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.3 more rebounds than the Magic average per game (9.9).
    • The Heat are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 17th.

    Heat Players to Watch

    • The Heat scoring leader is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.3 per contest to go with 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists.
    • Dewayne Dedmon leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 6.2 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.9 in each contest.
    • Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
    • Lowry and Caleb Martin lead Miami on the defensive end, with Lowry leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Martin in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.

    Magic Players to Watch

    • The Magic's Cole Anthony puts up enough points (19.9 per game) and assists (5.6 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
    • Wendell Carter Jr. is at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard with 10.1 rebounds per game. He also scores 12.9 points and adds 2.6 assists per game.
    • Anthony is dependable from three-point range and leads the Magic with 2.8 made threes per game.
    • Orlando's leader in steals is Franz Wagner (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (2.2 per game).

    How To Watch

    December
    17
    2021

    Miami Heat at Orlando Magic

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 15, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (2nd from right) celebrates scoring a goal during the second period against the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Winnipeg Jets vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele (55) and forward Blake Wheeler (26) and forward Kyle Connor (81) celebrate Scheifle s goal against the Vancouver Canucks in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Washington Capitals vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; LA Clippers guard Brandon Boston Jr. (4) dunks the ball over Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and LA Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (8) battle for the ball in the first quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 13, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket defended by Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 13, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket defended by Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    1 minute ago
    santa clara
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Florida A&M at Santa Clara

    1 minute ago
    Dec 7, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis (4) drives around Charlotte 49ers center Aly Khalifa (15) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 86-66. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Wake Forest at Charlotte

    1 minute ago
    Nov 5, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA;Florida A&amp;M Rattlers guard Rod Melton Jr. (4), guard MJ Randolph (3), forward Bryce Moragne (23), center Evins Desir (22) and guard Brendon Myles (20) react in the second half against the Southern California Trojans at Galen Center.USC defeated Florida A&amp;M 77-48. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Santa Clara vs. Florida A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy