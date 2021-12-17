Publish date:
How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Orlando Magic (5-24) will look to stop a six-game losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (17-12) on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Amway Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Heat vs. Magic
- Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Amway Center
Betting Information for Heat vs. Magic
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Heat
-7.5
204.5 points
Key Stats for Magic vs. Heat
- The 106.9 points per game the Heat average are the same as the Magic allow.
- Miami has a 10-1 record when putting up more than 111.8 points.
- When Orlando gives up fewer than 106.9 points, it is 5-8.
- The Magic put up an average of 101.3 points per game, just 2.5 fewer points than the 103.8 the Heat allow.
- Orlando has put together a 5-8 record in games it scores more than 103.8 points.
- Miami has a 10-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.3 points.
- The Heat are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 18th.
- The Heat's 10.2 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.3 more rebounds than the Magic average per game (9.9).
- The Heat are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 17th.
Heat Players to Watch
- The Heat scoring leader is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.3 per contest to go with 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists.
- Dewayne Dedmon leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 6.2 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.9 in each contest.
- Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
- Lowry and Caleb Martin lead Miami on the defensive end, with Lowry leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Martin in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.
Magic Players to Watch
- The Magic's Cole Anthony puts up enough points (19.9 per game) and assists (5.6 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
- Wendell Carter Jr. is at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard with 10.1 rebounds per game. He also scores 12.9 points and adds 2.6 assists per game.
- Anthony is dependable from three-point range and leads the Magic with 2.8 made threes per game.
- Orlando's leader in steals is Franz Wagner (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (2.2 per game).
How To Watch
December
17
2021
Miami Heat at Orlando Magic
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
