Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

    December 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 23, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) attempts a attempts a three point shot over Detroit Pistons forward Trey Lyles (8) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

    The Miami Heat (20-13) will try to continue a four-game home win streak when they host the Orlando Magic (7-26) on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at FTX Arena. The matchup airs at 3:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Heat vs. Magic

    Key Stats for Heat vs. Magic

    • The Heat average 107.5 points per game, just 3.3 fewer points than the 110.8 the Magic allow.
    • Miami is 14-2 when scoring more than 110.8 points.
    • Orlando is 7-9 when allowing fewer than 107.5 points.
    • The Magic's 101.5 points per game are just 2.2 fewer points than the 103.7 the Heat allow to opponents.
    • When it scores more than 103.7 points, Orlando is 6-10.
    • Miami has an 11-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.5 points.
    • The Heat make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (46.0%).
    • Miami has a 16-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.0% from the field.
    • Orlando is 4-7 when it shoots better than 43.9% from the field.

    Heat Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Heat this season is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game.
    • Dewayne Dedmon leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 6.1 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 8.2 in each contest.
    • Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
    • Lowry is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Dedmon leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.

    Magic Players to Watch

    • Cole Anthony's points (20.0 per game) and assists (5.8 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Magic's leaderboards.
    • Wendell Carter Jr.'s stat line of 10.0 rebounds, 12.8 points and 2.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
    • Anthony is consistent from deep and leads the Magic with 2.7 made threes per game.
    • Orlando's leader in steals is Chuma Okeke with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba with 2.2 per game.

    Heat Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/15/2021

    76ers

    W 101-96

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Magic

    W 115-105

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Pistons

    L 100-90

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Pacers

    W 125-96

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Pistons

    W 115-112

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Kings

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    Magic Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/15/2021

    Hawks

    L 111-99

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Heat

    L 115-105

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Nets

    W 100-93

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Hawks

    W 104-98

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Pelicans

    L 110-104

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    76ers

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    26
    2021

    Orlando Magic at Miami Heat

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17407368
    NBA

