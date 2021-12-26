Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Heat (20-13) will try to continue a four-game home win streak when they host the Orlando Magic (7-26) on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at FTX Arena. The matchup airs at 3:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Heat vs. Magic
- Game Day: Sunday, December 26, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: FTX Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Heat vs. Magic
- The Heat average 107.5 points per game, just 3.3 fewer points than the 110.8 the Magic allow.
- Miami is 14-2 when scoring more than 110.8 points.
- Orlando is 7-9 when allowing fewer than 107.5 points.
- The Magic's 101.5 points per game are just 2.2 fewer points than the 103.7 the Heat allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 103.7 points, Orlando is 6-10.
- Miami has an 11-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.5 points.
- The Heat make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (46.0%).
- Miami has a 16-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.0% from the field.
- Orlando is 4-7 when it shoots better than 43.9% from the field.
Heat Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Heat this season is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game.
- Dewayne Dedmon leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 6.1 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 8.2 in each contest.
- Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
- Lowry is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Dedmon leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.
Magic Players to Watch
- Cole Anthony's points (20.0 per game) and assists (5.8 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Magic's leaderboards.
- Wendell Carter Jr.'s stat line of 10.0 rebounds, 12.8 points and 2.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
- Anthony is consistent from deep and leads the Magic with 2.7 made threes per game.
- Orlando's leader in steals is Chuma Okeke with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba with 2.2 per game.
Heat Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/15/2021
76ers
W 101-96
Away
12/17/2021
Magic
W 115-105
Away
12/19/2021
Pistons
L 100-90
Away
12/21/2021
Pacers
W 125-96
Home
12/23/2021
Pistons
W 115-112
Home
12/26/2021
Magic
-
Home
12/28/2021
Wizards
-
Home
12/29/2021
Spurs
-
Away
12/31/2021
Rockets
-
Away
1/2/2022
Kings
-
Away
1/3/2022
Warriors
-
Away
Magic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/15/2021
Hawks
L 111-99
Home
12/17/2021
Heat
L 115-105
Home
12/18/2021
Nets
W 100-93
Away
12/22/2021
Hawks
W 104-98
Away
12/23/2021
Pelicans
L 110-104
Home
12/26/2021
Heat
-
Away
12/28/2021
Bucks
-
Home
12/30/2021
Bucks
-
Home
1/2/2022
Celtics
-
Away
1/3/2022
Bulls
-
Away
1/5/2022
76ers
-
Home