The Miami Heat (53-28) will try to continue a three-game road win streak when they square off against the Orlando Magic (21-60) on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Amway Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Magic

Game Day: Sunday, April 10, 2022

Sunday, April 10, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Amway Center

Betting Information for Heat vs. Magic

Favorite Spread Total Heat -10 218.5 points

Key Stats for Magic vs. Heat

The Heat record 110.0 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 112.2 the Magic allow.

Miami has a 33-4 record when putting up more than 112.2 points.

Orlando is 17-18 when allowing fewer than 110.0 points.

The Magic's 104.0 points per game are just 1.3 fewer points than the 105.3 the Heat allow.

When it scores more than 105.3 points, Orlando is 15-23.

Miami's record is 28-4 when it allows fewer than 104.0 points.

The Heat are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 15th.

The Heat's 9.8 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.7 more rebounds than the Magic grab per game (9.1).

The Heat are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 25th.

Heat Players to Watch

The Heat scoring leader is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.7 per contest to go with 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

Dewayne Dedmon is Miami's leading rebounder, grabbing 5.8 per game, while Kyle Lowry is its best passer, distributing 7.5 assists in each contest.

Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.

The Miami steals leader is Lowry, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Dedmon, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.

Magic Players to Watch