How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Heat (27-15) will attempt to build on a four-game win streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (24-17) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at FTX Arena. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Heat vs. 76ers
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: FTX Arena
Arena: FTX Arena
Key Stats for Heat vs. 76ers
- The Heat put up 109.0 points per game, only 3.5 more points than the 105.5 the 76ers give up.
- Miami is 23-5 when scoring more than 105.5 points.
- Philadelphia is 21-4 when giving up fewer than 109.0 points.
- The 76ers' 107.3 points per game are just 3.1 more points than the 104.2 the Heat give up.
- Philadelphia has put together an 18-7 record in games it scores more than 104.2 points.
- Miami's record is 20-6 when it gives up fewer than 107.3 points.
- The Heat are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 45.0% the 76ers allow to opponents.
- In games Miami shoots higher than 45.0% from the field, it is 22-3 overall.
- The 76ers' 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
- This season, Philadelphia has a 21-6 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.1% from the field.
Heat Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Heat this season is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game.
- Omer Yurtseven is Miami's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.6 per game, while Kyle Lowry is its best passer, averaging 8.3 assists in each contest.
- Duncan Robinson leads the Heat in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Lowry is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Caleb Martin leads them in blocks with 0.6 per contest.
76ers Players to Watch
- Joel Embiid paces the 76ers scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, recording 27.0 points, 10.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.
- Seth Curry is the top scorer from deep for the 76ers, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
- Matisse Thybulle (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Philadelphia while Embiid (1.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Heat Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/3/2022
Warriors
L 115-108
Away
1/5/2022
Trail Blazers
W 115-109
Away
1/8/2022
Suns
W 123-100
Away
1/12/2022
Hawks
W 115-91
Away
1/14/2022
Hawks
W 124-118
Home
1/15/2022
76ers
-
Home
1/17/2022
Raptors
-
Home
1/19/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
1/21/2022
Hawks
-
Away
1/23/2022
Lakers
-
Home
1/26/2022
Knicks
-
Home
76ers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/5/2022
Magic
W 116-106
Away
1/7/2022
Spurs
W 119-100
Home
1/10/2022
Rockets
W 111-91
Away
1/12/2022
Hornets
L 109-98
Home
1/14/2022
Celtics
W 111-99
Home
1/15/2022
Heat
-
Away
1/17/2022
Wizards
-
Away
1/19/2022
Magic
-
Home
1/21/2022
Clippers
-
Home
1/23/2022
Spurs
-
Away
1/25/2022
Pelicans
-
Home