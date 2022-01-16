Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) guards Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) during the third quarter of the game at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) guards Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) during the third quarter of the game at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (27-15) will attempt to build on a four-game win streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (24-17) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at FTX Arena. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. 76ers

Key Stats for Heat vs. 76ers

  • The Heat put up 109.0 points per game, only 3.5 more points than the 105.5 the 76ers give up.
  • Miami is 23-5 when scoring more than 105.5 points.
  • Philadelphia is 21-4 when giving up fewer than 109.0 points.
  • The 76ers' 107.3 points per game are just 3.1 more points than the 104.2 the Heat give up.
  • Philadelphia has put together an 18-7 record in games it scores more than 104.2 points.
  • Miami's record is 20-6 when it gives up fewer than 107.3 points.
  • The Heat are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 45.0% the 76ers allow to opponents.
  • In games Miami shoots higher than 45.0% from the field, it is 22-3 overall.
  • The 76ers' 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
  • This season, Philadelphia has a 21-6 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.1% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Heat this season is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game.
  • Omer Yurtseven is Miami's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.6 per game, while Kyle Lowry is its best passer, averaging 8.3 assists in each contest.
  • Duncan Robinson leads the Heat in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Lowry is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Caleb Martin leads them in blocks with 0.6 per contest.

76ers Players to Watch

  • Joel Embiid paces the 76ers scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, recording 27.0 points, 10.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.
  • Seth Curry is the top scorer from deep for the 76ers, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
  • Matisse Thybulle (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Philadelphia while Embiid (1.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Heat Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/3/2022

Warriors

L 115-108

Away

1/5/2022

Trail Blazers

W 115-109

Away

1/8/2022

Suns

W 123-100

Away

1/12/2022

Hawks

W 115-91

Away

1/14/2022

Hawks

W 124-118

Home

1/15/2022

76ers

-

Home

1/17/2022

Raptors

-

Home

1/19/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

1/21/2022

Hawks

-

Away

1/23/2022

Lakers

-

Home

1/26/2022

Knicks

-

Home

76ers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/5/2022

Magic

W 116-106

Away

1/7/2022

Spurs

W 119-100

Home

1/10/2022

Rockets

W 111-91

Away

1/12/2022

Hornets

L 109-98

Home

1/14/2022

Celtics

W 111-99

Home

1/15/2022

Heat

-

Away

1/17/2022

Wizards

-

Away

1/19/2022

Magic

-

Home

1/21/2022

Clippers

-

Home

1/23/2022

Spurs

-

Away

1/25/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 10, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz (39) makes a glove save on Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) in the third period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

2 minutes ago
Dec 18, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) celebrates with right wing Jordan Eberle (7) after scoring a goal during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Kings at Kraken

2 minutes ago
Jan 10, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Adrian Kempe (9) celebrates with Los Angeles Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson (44) and left wing Alex Iafallo (19) his empty net goal scored against the New York Rangers. during the third period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Los Angeles Kings vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

2 minutes ago
Boxing
Boxing

How to Watch Top Rank: Smith Jr. vs. Johnson

2 minutes ago
Supercross
AMA Supercross

How to Watch AMA Supercross Monster Energy Series, Round 2

2 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Keeshawn Barthelemy (3) and forward Evan Battey (21) and guard Luke O'Brien (0) and forward Jabari Walker (12) and forward Tristan da Silva (23) celebrate defeating the Washington Huskies at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Colorado at Arizona State in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Keeshawn Barthelemy (3) and forward Evan Battey (21) and guard Luke O'Brien (0) and forward Jabari Walker (12) and forward Tristan da Silva (23) celebrate defeating the Washington Huskies at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Arizona State vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Keeshawn Barthelemy (3) and forward Evan Battey (21) and guard Luke O'Brien (0) and forward Jabari Walker (12) and forward Tristan da Silva (23) celebrate defeating the Washington Huskies at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Colorado vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

2 minutes ago
cruz azul
Liga MX

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Juárez

15 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy