The Miami Heat (27-15) will attempt to build on a four-game win streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (24-17) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at FTX Arena. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. 76ers

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena

Key Stats for Heat vs. 76ers

The Heat put up 109.0 points per game, only 3.5 more points than the 105.5 the 76ers give up.

Miami is 23-5 when scoring more than 105.5 points.

Philadelphia is 21-4 when giving up fewer than 109.0 points.

The 76ers' 107.3 points per game are just 3.1 more points than the 104.2 the Heat give up.

Philadelphia has put together an 18-7 record in games it scores more than 104.2 points.

Miami's record is 20-6 when it gives up fewer than 107.3 points.

The Heat are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 45.0% the 76ers allow to opponents.

In games Miami shoots higher than 45.0% from the field, it is 22-3 overall.

The 76ers' 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).

This season, Philadelphia has a 21-6 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.1% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Heat this season is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game.

Omer Yurtseven is Miami's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.6 per game, while Kyle Lowry is its best passer, averaging 8.3 assists in each contest.

Duncan Robinson leads the Heat in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Lowry is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Caleb Martin leads them in blocks with 0.6 per contest.

76ers Players to Watch

Joel Embiid paces the 76ers scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, recording 27.0 points, 10.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.

Seth Curry is the top scorer from deep for the 76ers, hitting 2.3 threes per game.

Matisse Thybulle (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Philadelphia while Embiid (1.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Heat Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/3/2022 Warriors L 115-108 Away 1/5/2022 Trail Blazers W 115-109 Away 1/8/2022 Suns W 123-100 Away 1/12/2022 Hawks W 115-91 Away 1/14/2022 Hawks W 124-118 Home 1/15/2022 76ers - Home 1/17/2022 Raptors - Home 1/19/2022 Trail Blazers - Home 1/21/2022 Hawks - Away 1/23/2022 Lakers - Home 1/26/2022 Knicks - Home

76ers Upcoming Schedule