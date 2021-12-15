Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

Dec 13, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) and guard Tyler Herro (14) defend Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (16-12) take on the Philadelphia 76ers (15-13) at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. 76ers

Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Betting Information for Heat vs. 76ers

Favorite Spread Total 76ers -5.5 205.5 points

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Heat

The 106.0 points per game the 76ers score are only 1.9 more points than the Heat give up (104.1).

When Philadelphia scores more than 104.1 points, it is 9-6.

Miami has a 14-5 record when giving up fewer than 106.0 points.

The Heat score an average of 107.1 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 106.6 the 76ers allow.

Miami has put together a 13-3 record in games it scores more than 106.6 points.

Philadelphia has a 14-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.1 points.

The 76ers are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 24th.

The 76ers average 8.4 offensive boards per game, 1.8 rebounds fewer than the Heat.

The Heat are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 29th.

76ers Players to Watch

Tyrese Maxey leads the 76ers in points and assists per game, scoring 16.7 points and distributing 4.7 assists.

Philadelphia's best rebounder is Andre Drummond, who averages 9.7 boards per game in addition to his 6.3 PPG average.

The 76ers get the most three-point shooting production out of Seth Curry, who makes 2.1 threes per game.

The Philadelphia steals leader is Matisse Thybulle, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Drummond, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Heat Players to Watch