Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Heat (16-12) take on the Philadelphia 76ers (15-13) at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Heat vs. 76ers
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
Betting Information for Heat vs. 76ers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
76ers
-5.5
205.5 points
Key Stats for 76ers vs. Heat
- The 106.0 points per game the 76ers score are only 1.9 more points than the Heat give up (104.1).
- When Philadelphia scores more than 104.1 points, it is 9-6.
- Miami has a 14-5 record when giving up fewer than 106.0 points.
- The Heat score an average of 107.1 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 106.6 the 76ers allow.
- Miami has put together a 13-3 record in games it scores more than 106.6 points.
- Philadelphia has a 14-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.1 points.
- The 76ers are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 24th.
- The 76ers average 8.4 offensive boards per game, 1.8 rebounds fewer than the Heat.
- The Heat are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 29th.
76ers Players to Watch
- Tyrese Maxey leads the 76ers in points and assists per game, scoring 16.7 points and distributing 4.7 assists.
- Philadelphia's best rebounder is Andre Drummond, who averages 9.7 boards per game in addition to his 6.3 PPG average.
- The 76ers get the most three-point shooting production out of Seth Curry, who makes 2.1 threes per game.
- The Philadelphia steals leader is Matisse Thybulle, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Drummond, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.
Heat Players to Watch
- Tyler Herro sits at the top of the Heat scoring leaderboard with 20.3 points per game. He also collects 5.2 rebounds and averages 3.7 assists per game.
- Dewayne Dedmon puts up a stat line of 6.0 rebounds, 6.2 points and 0.7 assists per game for Miami to take the top rebound spot on the team. Kyle Lowry holds the top spot for assists with 8.0 per game, adding 13.8 points and 4.3 rebounds per matchup.
- Duncan Robinson is the top shooter from deep for the Heat, hitting 2.9 threes per game.
- Miami's leader in steals is Lowry (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Caleb Martin (0.6 per game).
