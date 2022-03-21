Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

Mar 20, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr (33) dive for a loose ball in the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (47-24) play the Philadelphia 76ers (43-27) on Monday, March 21, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. 76ers

Game Day: Monday, March 21, 2022

Monday, March 21, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Betting Information for Heat vs. 76ers

Favorite Spread Total Heat -2.5 215 points

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Heat

The Heat average just 3.0 more points per game (109.5) than the 76ers allow (106.5).

When Miami scores more than 106.5 points, it is 37-8.

Philadelphia has a 35-10 record when giving up fewer than 109.5 points.

The 76ers score an average of 108.4 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 104.8 the Heat allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 104.8 points, Philadelphia is 34-9.

Miami has a 37-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.4 points.

The Heat are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 29th.

The Heat average 10.3 offensive boards per game, outgaining the 76ers by 1.9 rebounds per contest.

The 76ers are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 13th.

Heat Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Heat this season is Tyler Herro, who averages 21.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.

Dewayne Dedmon is Miami's leading rebounder, pulling down 5.9 per game, while Kyle Lowry is its best passer, averaging 7.7 assists in each contest.

Duncan Robinson leads the Heat in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Miami steals leader is Lowry, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Dedmon, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.

76ers Players to Watch