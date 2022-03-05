Mar 2, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) is fouled by Milwaukee Bucks guard Wesley Matthews (23) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Eastern Conference-leading Miami Heat (42-22) will look to hold off the No. 2 team in the conference, the Philadelphia 76ers (38-23). The squads meet Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

The Heat score just 3.7 more points per game (109.7) than the 76ers give up (106).

When Miami puts up more than 106 points, it is 34-8.

Philadelphia has a 33-8 record when allowing fewer than 109.7 points.

The 76ers' 108.5 points per game are just 3.5 more points than the 105 the Heat give up.

When it scores more than 105 points, Philadelphia is 29-7.

Miami's record is 32-7 when it gives up fewer than 108.5 points.

The Heat are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 45% the 76ers allow to opponents.

Miami has a 35-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45% from the field.

The 76ers are shooting 46.4% from the field, 1.9% higher than the 44.5% the Heat's opponents have shot this season.

Philadelphia has put together a 34-8 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.5% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

Tyler Herro leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 20.6 points per game to go with 4.8 rebounds and 4 assists.

Dewayne Dedmon is Miami's leading rebounder, grabbing six per game, while Kyle Lowry is its best passer, averaging 7.9 assists in each contest.

The Heat get the most three-point shooting production out of Duncan Robinson, who makes three threes per game.

Lowry and Dedmon lead Miami on the defensive end, with Lowry leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Dedmon in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.

76ers Players to Watch

Joel Embiid averages 29.8 points and 11.1 rebounds per game for the 76ers, making him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.

Tyrese Maxey's assist statline leads Philadelphia; he racks up 4.5 assists per game.

Georges Niang makes 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the 76ers.

Matisse Thybulle (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Philadelphia while Embiid (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Heat Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/25/2022 Knicks W 115-100 Away 2/26/2022 Spurs W 133-129 Home 2/28/2022 Bulls W 112-99 Home 3/2/2022 Bucks L 120-119 Away 3/3/2022 Nets W 113-107 Away 3/5/2022 76ers - Home 3/7/2022 Rockets - Home 3/9/2022 Suns - Home 3/11/2022 Cavaliers - Home 3/12/2022 Timberwolves - Home 3/15/2022 Pistons - Home

76ers Upcoming Schedule